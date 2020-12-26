News
Big Sean Joins Detroit Pistons As ‘Creative Director of Innovation’ (Which Means What?)
*DETROIT, MI – The Detroit Pistons today announced hip-hop icon and Detroit-native Big Sean will become the organization’s Creative Director of Innovation.
In this role, Big Sean will provide creative counsel and strategic guidance on a variety of Pistons off-the-court initiatives, including team merchandise design, in-game experience, co-branded community, and social responsibility activation, and more.
To kick off the partnership, Big Sean has added his Don Life logo to the Pistons practice jersey. Photos of the jerseys are attached.
“Sean is an accomplished artist, philanthropist and entrepreneur. Having spent time with him and his family I know how deeply he cares about the city of Detroit,” said Pistons Owner Tom Gores. “We share a common desire to use the power of sports and entertainment to improve our community and make a positive impact on people’s lives. I’m excited to see what we can do working together.”
Central to the partnership, the Pistons and the Sean Anderson Foundation will work together and engage Detroiters through future community initiatives and programming. The six-time Grammy nominee will also curate music for Pistons in-game entertainment, including halftime performances and DJ playlists. Additionally, Big Sean will participate in creative sessions and spearhead collaborations with the Pistons design team to launch custom merchandise line extensions.
“It’s a dream come true and a real honor to get to work with the iconic Detroit Pistons,” said Big Sean. “I grew up in the city, which naturally made me a fan of the Bad Boys. I would later have a Grant Hill poster on my wall and then, against all odds, would watch the ’04 Pistons go on to win the Championship, inspiring the whole city of Detroit. I look forward to creatively finding new ways to contribute to their legacy and continue their dedication to the community through sports, art, and, of course, music.”
Detroit Pistons Chief Business Officer Mike Zavodsky lauded the addition of Big Sean and sees the partnership as a natural fit for the Pistons and their newly launched D-Up brand campaign.
“Big Sean embodies everything the Pistons organization and our D-Up campaign is about – creativity, hard work, and the people of Detroit,” said Zavodsky. “Big Sean and the Pistons are both a part of the fabric of Detroit, and we look forward to this partnership reflecting the culture of the city we both call home.”
source: Chamber Group
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
African American Vocalist (Sarah Palafox/La Morena) Causes Racial Frenzy with Her Mexican Singing / WATCH
*African American singer Sarah Palafox, who also performs under the name Sarah La Morena, is raising eyebrows these days every time she opens her mouth to sing.
What amazes almost everyone is that the 23-year-old Black woman sings regional Mexican Music, complete with a perfect Zacatecan accent, which is generic to one of Mexico’s 32 states: Zacatecas.
Her voice is so pure and authentic, she is being compared to Mexican-American divas and legends, the late Jenni Rivera and the late Selena.
While singing with such a unique and beautiful voice, complete with an authentic Mexican accent, one would think that she would be lauded by African American and Mexican people. Yet, for the most part, she has been subjected to individuals of both ethnicities criticizing her because of her race and her love of Mexican music.
Afro-Latino singer Sarah Palafox makes waves with Mexican music – then gets racist backlash. A few Black folks accuse her of being ashamed of her Blackness. Some Latino folks sling racist slurs and accuse her of appropriation. This world!https://t.co/m03zmTI6D2
— Charles Onyango-Obbo (@cobbo3) October 3, 2020
Nevertheless, Sarah has her share of fans. Her singing has earned her more than 500,000 views on Instagram and 200,000 on Twitter. So inquiring minds want to know how did all of this begin?
Sarah was born in California but was placed in a foster home. A Mexican couple ultimately adopted her and moved to Zacatecas, in central Mexico, where Sarah was raised. Zacatecas is almost 1,700 miles from the southern-most part of California.
In high school, Sarah and her parents returned to California, where she faced duo disdain from both Black and Mexican people. Black people felt she was a sellout to their race because Sarah chose to speak and sing in Spanish. In other words, they accused Sarah of turning her back on being Black.
Latinos felt that she was not a true part of their heritage, even though she had a beautiful singing voice that effortlessly allowed authentic Mexican songs to flow with perfect annunciation. Many Latinos hurled racist insults and cultural insensitive comments at her relentlessly. The crossfire of verbal attacks depressed Sarah, where she contemplated suicide a few years ago.
Sarah, however, has persevered. She is now working on new music after inking an agreement with Los Angeles-based Silent Giant Entertainment.
“Sarah takes authenticity to a whole new level, “ Alexandre Jose Granadilla, a professor of Chicano Studies at California State University told a reporter for the Associated Press. “Not only is her Spanish better than most Latinos, but she identifies with a town in Zacatecas, Mexico. She is Mexican and this music is hers.”
crime
MORE Racial Profiling is What Jermaine Dupri Wants After Girl, 7, Shot in ATL
*It looks like Jermaine Dupri has had enough of the senseless violence that is enveloping his beloved hometown of Atlanta.
What’s causing him a lot of anxiety in particular it seems is the recent news of an ATL family that is dealing with a heartbreaking tragedy after a seven-year-old girl was shot near Phipps Plaza, a local upscale mall.
Kennedy Maxie was out and about doing some holiday shopping with her family on Monday night, December 21 when the shooting incident happened. She was in a car with her mother and aunt as they were riding past Phipps Plaza when she was struck in the back of the head by a stray bullet.
Initially, the girl’s mother and aunt didn’t realize Kennedy had been wounded, but of course, once they realized that she had been, they immediately alerted the authorities while rushing Kennedy to the hospital. As of this posting, Kennedy Maixie remains in critical condition.
As we said up top, the incident has caught the attention of Jermaine Dupri, who was actually born in Asheville, North Carolina but raised in Atlanta. Having been an advocate for the city, he has now expressed his rage over the tragedy while calling for tougher policing to keep everyone in the city safe.
“If you really from the A, it’s time for us to come together and stop all this shooting s**t at Lenox,” Dupri, 48, tweeted on Christmas Eve. “And now Phipps, the police need to get tougher, the profiling needs to go to code red and I can give a f*ck about y’all getting mad about me saying this, lil kids getting shot is wack.”
If you really from the A,it’s time for us to come together and stop all this shooting shit at Lenox and now Phipps,the police need to get tougher,the profiling needs to go to code red and I can give a fuck about y’all getting mad about me saying this,lil kids getting shot is wack
— Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) December 24, 2020
Dupri isn’t the only one that feels that way. He’s what one of his supporters wrote in response:
“I know worse words than wack to use in describing those who shoot kids…killers. No matter what f**king excuse in custody or on the lamb. #ProtectOurChildren @MayorBMScott in Bmore too! ATL! Brownsville! Minneapolis!”
Interim Police Chief Rodney Bryant also condemned the shooting, saying in a statement:
“Once again we’re addressing a situation of a senseless shooting that we believe arose from individuals unable to resolve a situation civilly.”
A $15,000 reward has been offered for information that could lead to the arrests of the person responsible for Kennedy’s injuries. FOX5 Atlanta reporter Eric Perry shared the news on Twitter on Wednesday:
“This is 7-year-old Kennedy Maxie. She was shot in the head while she was in the car with family passing Phipps Plaza in Buckhead. Police believe an argument in the area of the mall lead to her being hit by a stray bullet. There’s a $15,000 reward for info @FOX5Atlanta.” He added in a separate tweet, “At last check, She’s in critical condition in the hospital. Please keep the family in your prayers.”
This is 7-year-old Kennedy Maxie. She was shot in the head while she was in the car with family passing Phipps Plaza in Buckhead. Police believe an argument in the area of the mall lead to her being hit by the stray bullet. There’s a $15,000 reward for info @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/HR7Z6zCabZ
— Eric Perry (@Ericperrytv) December 23, 2020
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Hit Songwriters are Driving Uber to Make Ends Meet Amid Pandemic
*Some of the UK’s biggest songwriters have had to turn to driving for ride sharing companies to make ends meet.
“The most successful songwriters in the world can’t pay their rent,” said Fiona Bevan, who has written songs for Kylie Minogue, One Direction, Steps and Lewis Capaldi. “Right now, hit songwriters are driving Ubers. It’s quite shameful.”
At the core of the issue, it seems, is the lack of revenue coming in for music streams. U.S. musician and record producer Nile Rodgers stated as much during a hearing with British lawmakers earlier this month.
Here’s more from the BBC:
MPs heard from musicians including Chic’s Nile Rodgers and saxophonist Soweto Kinch, as well as music managers Maria Forte and Kwame Kwaten. Rodgers said he hadn’t looked into his streaming income before the Covid-19 pandemic “because my tour revenue has been so substantial that I could support my entire organisation”.
After looking into the figures this year, he was “completely shocked.”
“We don’t even know what a stream is worth,” said the musician, adding that “there’s no way you can find out,” because of non-disclosure agreements between record labels and the streaming services. “We must have transparency,” he told the committee.
“I look at the record labels as my partners. And the interesting thing is that every single time I’ve audited my partners, I find money. Every single time.
“And sometimes, it’s staggering, the amount of money.”
Rodgers believes the industry needs to change the way streaming payments are calculated.
“Labels have unilaterally decided that a stream is considered a sale because it maximises their profits,” he said. “Artists and songwriters need to update clauses in their contracts to reflect the true nature of how their songs are being consumed – which is via a licence. It is something that people are borrowing from [the streaming services]”.
“This can now be a great paradigm shift for songwriters and artists all over the world,” he said.
Roders credits include Chic’s “Le Freak,” Madonna’s “Like A Virgin” and David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance.”
