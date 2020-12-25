Arts & Culture
TAYO Fatunla Cartoon: Adam and Eve at Christmas
*Merry Christmas to all EURWEB readers. Tis the season to be jolly careful and stay safe.
Stay with me….There’s more to come.
TAYO Fatunla is an award-winning Nigerian Comic Artist, Editorial Cartoonist, Writer and Illustrator. He is one of the participants of the CARTAN Virtual cartoon exhibition marking 60 years of Nigeria. He is a graduate of the prestigious Kubert School, in New Jersey, US. and recipient of the 2018 ECBACC Pioneer Lifetime Achievement Award for his illustrated OUR ROOTS creation and series – Famous people in Black History – He participated in the UNESCO’s Cartooning In Africa forum held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and the Cartooning Global Forum in Paris, France and took part in the Afropolitan Comics virtual comics exhibition arranged by the French Institute in South Africa coinciding with its annual National Arts Festival –– www.tayofatunla.com/[email protected]
Arts
Debbie Allen Talks About her ‘Dance Dreams’ Netflix Documentary on ‘Tamron Hall’ (Watch)
*Hollywood and Broadway legend Debbie Allen made a virtual visit to the “Tamron Hall Show” Wednesday (Dec. 23) to discuss her new Netflix documentary with Shondaland, “Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker.”
The reimagining of the classic Christmas ballet shines a light on the Debbie Allen Dance Academy (DADA) and her gifted students.
Two of Allen’s former students, JoAnn Carrasco and the star of Netflix’s “Tiny Pretty Things” Kylie Jefferson, appeared on the show and discussed their experience working with Allen.
Watch below:
Arts
The Bluest Eye: Oprah Winfrey, Jenna Bush Hager Chat About Their Favorite Book on its 50th B-Day (Watch)
*This year marks the 50th anniversary of Toni Morrison’s first novel, “The Bluest Eye.”
Oprah Winfrey chose the work for her book club 30 years ago, and TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager, who says it’s her favorite book, spoke with the TV titan about their mutual love of the story.
The novel takes place in Morrison’s hometown of Lorain, Ohio, and tells the story of a young African-American girl, Pecola, who grows up during the years following the Great Depression. Set in 1941, the story tells that due to her mannerisms and dark skin, she is consistently regarded as “ugly.” As a result, she develops an inferiority complex, which fuels her desire for the blue eyes she equates with “whiteness” and beauty.
“To be able to read Toni Morrison … is one of the greatest joys in life,” Oprah says.
Winfrey and Bush Hager, who kicked off 2020 together via a Weight Watchers event in January, also chat about the trying months that followed that outing.
Watch below:
Arts & Culture
Will Color-Blind Period Dramas (Like ‘Bridgerton’) Become the Norm?
*There was a time in movie and television productions when making a period piece followed a certain pattern: white actors played the roles of white history makers and white female actresses played the roles of white women history makers. Those days may be over.
Following the success of the 2019 film, “The Personal History of David Copperfield,” Hollywood filmmakers are reevaluating how to approach casting of period dramas.
“The Personal History of David Copperfield” re-imagines Charles Dickens. In the film, Black actress Rosalind Eleazer plays Agnes, the love interest of Dickens, which traditionally would have been played by a white actress. It seems a trend is following.
In the Netflix series “Hollywood,” director Ryan Murphy rewrote a major role to accommodate Black female lead (Laura Harrier. In the new Hulu, satirical comedy “The Great,” which depicts the life of Catherine the Great, there is some color-blind casting.
MORE NEWS: Tisha Campbell Has Finally Finalized her Divorce from Duane Martin / Video
In addition, Netflix’s upcoming period piece “Bridgerton” will feature an entirely color-blind cast (see trailer above). The production is produced by Shonda Rhimes and is based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling novels set in Regency London. The production will showcase Black and mixed-race actors, playing lords and ladies alongside of their white counterparts.
According to a growing number of casting directors, a rebalancing of the scale has long been overdue. There should be more actors and actresses from minority backgrounds to claim parts that correspond to their personal identities and talents, versus their color.
“I’m ashamed to say that the word ‘inclusive’ only started to be used a few years ago in our business,” says Kelly Valentine Hendry, Bridgerton’s casting director.
“Inclusive casting can also mean offering parts written for men to women, and ensuring that gay, transgender and disabled actors have opportunities to play people from their own communities,” said one Hollywood executive. “The goal is to address the systemic inequalities that exist within our business by providing marginalized groups with more work and preventing both the whitewashing and straightwashing of prominent roles.”
