Snoop Dogg Preparing to be A Grandpa for 5th Time; His Sons Expecting Babies with Partners
*Snoop Dogg is set to become a grandfather for the fifth time; his sons, Corde and Cordell Broadus are both expecting babies with their respective partners.
Corde, however, recently took to his Instagram page to share a photo of himself and his partner, spiritual guru Soraya Love, and their daughter, Elleven, 2. In the caption to the post, Corde wrote:
“With my Tribe. My village. My Ohana. Welcoming my newest seed on the way!!! Love you and see you soon Son 💖💜.”
Snoop Dogg’s wife Shante Broadus commented on her son’s post with six blue heart emojis. Soraya also commented with multiple yellow heart emojis before adding that Corde will be the best dad to their rainbow baby sky.
Some other fans commented, with most of them congratulating the family on the pregnancy. One fan said they could not wait to meet the baby, while another fan wished Soraya a safe delivery.
Snoop Dogg is a family man and dedicated father to all his four children. More details and other news on our website.
Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch Sold for ‘Only’ $22M to Billionaire Ron Burkle
*Michael Jackson’s famed Neverland Ranch has finally sold to a new owner for $22M. Now, that’s what you call a deal, based on what it originally listed for.
According to the Wall Street Journal, billionaire Ron Burkle, co-founder of investment firm Yucaipa Companies bought the property.
Burkle purchased the estate, which sits on 2,700 acres, for roughly 20% less than its value was five years ago. Burkle was one of the late King of Pop’s business advisors who worked closely with him before his shocking 2009 passing. One of his main tasks was to mediate with creditors who wanted MJ to pay his debts.
The famous property is located 40 miles from Santa Barbara and had initially been on and off the market for years, first listing for $100 million in 2015.
Jackson first bought Neverland for $19.5 million in 1987. It features 22 buildings, including the main structure, a 12,000 square-foot mansion. It also touts a swimming pool, basketball court, tennis court, and a movie theater that sits 50 people.
It’s also the place where young boys alleged Michael Jackson molested them. He underwent trial and was acquitted in 2005. He went on to settle a second molestation accusation at the ranch for $20 million. Still, the accusations are still a cloud over Michael Jackson’s career as HBO’s Leaving Neverland featured two men who said he sexually assaulted them when they were boys.
Tamar Goes At WEtv and Clarifies Comment About Suicide Attempt
*Tamar Braxton is clearing the air after speaking on her shocking suicide attempt. Earlier this month, she said in an interview that she thought about her son Logan, 7, and believed he would be better off without her. She said on Taraji P. Henson’s Facebook Watch show, Peace of Mind With Taraji:
“Logan was the reason why I made that decision. I just felt like he deserved better. I felt like I was embarrassing him, being a fool on TV.”
When asked if she thought Logan would be better off without her, she affirmed: “I thought in that moment.”
She continued: “Because I knew that’s not what my whole life really was. That’s not who I was. I didn’t want him to be embarrassed in front of his friends. Here is this loudmouth ghetto mama.”
Now, she has taken to Twitter to not just clarify her comments, but call out WeTV.
She wrote: “Excuse me… once again WEtv has taken themselves out of the headlines. It wasn’t my son per se, it was what was continuously aired on that network that was effecting my son and reputation. They WOULD NOT terminate working together after I told them it was killing me. Periodt.”
Oops. :( Deputy Sheriff Recorded Having Sex on Open Mic / Listen (Discretion Advised)
*A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. deputy was reportedly caught in the act of having sex while the deputy’s mic was left on for the dispatcher to hear.
According to TMZ, the act took place next to the Bates Motel set and a female could be heard moaning as the dispatcher tells the deputy that the is on. However, the female continues to make the erotic noises and there is no audible response to the dispatcher.
In response to the incident, the L.A. Sheriff’s Department wrote in a statement, “The deputy was immediately relieved of duty and an administrative investigation has been opened. The deputy’s peace officer’s powers have been suspended and the proper administrative action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.”
