News
Malik Sinegal: 23-Year-old Black Pilot Becomes Youngest Ever Certified to Fly Boeing 777
*For Malik Sinegal, dreams do come true. The 23-year-old recently became the youngest African American ever to be certified as a Boeing 777 pilot.
The Boeing 777 is the world’s largest twinjet plane, and it is typically not piloted by beginners. Yet, Sinegal flip the script – midair!
“The Triple 7 is one of the airplanes that people usually don’t touch until they’re around their forties or fifties or they have been at the airlines for a very long time,” said Sinegal, a Biloxi, Mississippi native.
Sinegal’s dreams of flying the big and power aircraft began in 2004, when he was on the jumbo plane when it flew to Anchorage, Alaska, which he calls his favorite place in the world. In 2018, he entered Delta State University’s aviation program as an ambassador for Republic Airlines. Through this educational experience, he was able to travel around the world.
INTERESTING STORY: Willis Ward and the Football Game that Should Never Have Been Played
African American pilots of any age are a small population. In 2019, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that just 3% of the pilots of U.S. commercial airlines were Black. Sinegal credits his flying prowess to his college flight instructors.
“They have blessed me,” Sinegal said in a Delta State University press release. “We have the best teachers and instructors, to include Dr. Speakes, Sam Washington, Chip Cooper, Rogel Campbell, and Brett Oleis.”
Sinegal is currently working in-flight instruction at the New Height’s Flight Training Aviation in Batesville, Mississippi.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Sequel to ‘LA Law’ Starring Blair Underwood in the Works At ABC
*ABC is cooking up a sequel to NBC’s “LA Law” starring Blair Underwood.
According to Deadline, the project would see the actor reprise his role as attorney Jonathan Rollins alongside a new team of young lawyers.
Here is the logline for the new version: The venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only the most high-profile, boundary-pushing and incendiary cases. Blair Underwood reprises his role as attorney Jonathan Rollins, who has gone from idealistic to more conservative as he clashes with millennial JJ Freeman to decide the best path forward for the firm to effect political and legal change.
READ MORE: Viral Video Showing White Man Guessing N-Word on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ is Fake (Watch)
For all those LA LAW fans from back in the day… We are working on something new for ya. I’ll definitely keep you posted! pic.twitter.com/M1sNmkxLrJ
— Blair Underwood (@BlairUnderwood) December 18, 2020
According to Deadline’s exclusive report, the new “ LA Law” is written/executive produced by Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow co-creator/executive producer Marc Guggenheim and Arrow/Legends writer Ubah Mohamed, and directed/executive produced by Emmy winner Anthony Hemingway.
“For all those LA LAW fans from back in the day… We are working on something new for ya. I’ll definitely keep you posted!,” wrote Underwood on Twitter.
The original “L.A. Law” ran for eight seasons on NBC from 1986-1994, followed by a reunion movie in 2002. Underwood co-starred opposite Corbin Bernsen, Richard Dysart, Alan Rachins, Jill Eikenberry, Michael Tucker, Susan Ruttan, Harry Hamlin, Susan Dey, Jimmy Smits, Michele Greene, Larry Drake and John Spencer.
The series won 15 Emmys, including four for Outstanding Drama Series. Blair received a Golden Globe nomination. In 1995, he was honored with an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.
Entertainment
Facebook Watch + ATTN: Announce ‘Peace Out 2020’ with Keke Palmer / Sneak Peek VIDEO
*If you haven’t heard, Facebook Watch is premiering Peace Out 2020, the ultimate year-end special and goodbye party to 2020 produced by ATTN: and hosted by Keke Palmer and David Dobrik on Tuesday, December 29 at 12pm PT/3pm ET.
You can watch the special on the Facebook Watch page: www.facebook.com/facebookwatch.
Check out a sneak peek of Peace Out 2020 featuring Snoop Dogg that just dropped via this link.
FACEBOOK WATCH PREMIERING THE ULTIMATE YEAR-END SPECIAL
“PEACE OUT 2020” CREATED BY ATTN:
WITH HOSTS KEKE PALMER AND DAVID DOBRIK ON DECEMBER 29
- Facebook Watch is premiering Peace Out 2020, the ultimate year-end special and goodbye party to 2020 produced by ATTN:, on Tuesday, December 29 at 12pm PT/3pm ET. You can watch the special on the Facebook Watch page: www.facebook.com/facebookwatch. Check out a sneak peek of Peace Out 2020 that just dropped HERE, only on Facebook Watch.
- Hosted by Keke Palmer and David Dobrik, the streaming event will roast the lows of these past 12 months, while also toasting our unexpected accomplishments along the way (sourdough! banana bread! Zoom happy hours!). Through comedy, heart, and a little perspective, the special will bring us all closer together, as we emerge from this once-in-a-lifetime experience and make our way, optimistically, to 2021.
- Peace Out 2020 will highlight the most memorable and meme-able moments from the year through comedic bits, dance breaks, spotlights on everyday heroes and more, all while socially distancing ourselves from some of the lesser ones! Here’s what the co-hosts have to say about Peace Out 2020:
o “I’m so excited to be part of this celebration alongside Keke and the Facebook community,” says co-host David Dobrik. “I think we can all agree this year hasn’t been the best, but Peace Out 2020 will be a fun way to celebrate the end of the year, and hopefully a better 2021.”
o “To say this year has been difficult is an understatement,” adds co-host Keke Palmer, “but I am thrilled to be celebrating the start of 2021 with David, so many amazing friends and, of course, all the viewers at home during Peace Out 2020.”
- The star-studded special will feature appearances from celebrities and public figures such as Anne Hathaway, Arielle Vandenberg, Arnold Schwarzenegger, a performance by Becky G, Bob Saget, Danny DeVito, Gabriel Iglesias, Giancarlo Esposito, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kat Graham, Keegan-Michael Key, Kevin Olusola, La La Anthony, Matthew McConaughey, Mike Rowe, Nikki Glaser, Noah Cyrus, Rob Riggle, Sarah Tiana & Chris Brockman, Sienna Mae Gomez, Snoop Dogg, Steve Harvey, Tan France and more.
- Spotlighting the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, Feeding America, Facebook is donating 2.5 million meals on behalf of Peace Out 2020 to help the millions of neighbors in need who have been directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially during this uniquely difficult holiday season.
- 2020 wasn’t all bad! To celebrate the silver linings of the year, Facebook is launching a special challenge hashtag (#GotMeThrough2020Challenge) where fans can share what helped get them through 2020. Whether it’s baking, a new furry friend, or video calling with friends, share using the hashtag #GotMeThrough2020Challenge.
- Peace Out 2020 is created and produced by ATTN:, a leading media company when it comes to reaching Gen Z and millennials with entertainment that informs. Tom Werner is also an Executive Producer.
About ATTN:
ATTN: is a media company that bridges entertainment with topical issues to explain the world around us. We are leaders when it comes to reaching people who want context on the issues and conversations that matter to them.
Entertainment
Gal Gadot Tells Haters of Her Casting as Cleopatra to Go Make Their Own Movie [VIDEO]
*Actress Gal Gadot (“Wonder Woman”) has responded to the fury over her casting as Cleopatra.
Gadot told the BBC that she doesn’t agree with the calls for an Arab or African woman playing the last queen of ancient Egypt.
“First of all if you want to be true to the facts then Cleopatra was Macedonian,” she said. “We were looking for a Macedonian actress that could fit Cleopatra. She wasn’t there, and I was very passionate about Cleopatra.”
Elizabeth Taylor famously played Cleopatra in director Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s 1963 film. Gadot said she will do her life justice in the upcoming drama from director Patty Jenkins for Paramount.
“I have friends from across the globe, whether they’re Muslims or Christian or Catholic or atheist or Buddhist, or Jewish of course…People are people, and with me I want to celebrate the legacy of Cleopatra and honor this amazing historic icon that I admire so much,” she said.
READ MORE: Outrage After ‘Very Bland Israeli’ Actress Gal Gadot Cast as Cleopatra
Want to know how I release my inner super hero? 💫
Come #TakeABreak with me on @instagram https://t.co/herkrISybz
— Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) December 21, 2020
“You know, anybody can make this movie and anybody can go ahead and do it,” she said. “I’m very passionate that I’m going to do my own too.”
Gadot previously announced the casting on Twitter, writing “As you might have heard I teamed up with @PattyJenks and @LKalogridis to bring the story of Cleopatra, Queen of Egypt, to the big screen in a way she’s never been seen before. To tell her story for the first time through women’s eyes, both behind and in front of the camera.”
She added, “I love embarking on new journeys, I love the excitement of new projects, the thrill of bringing new stories to life. Cleopatra is a story I wanted to tell for a very long time.”
NYT bestselling author @Morgan Jerkins responded to the casting by noting, “I’m sure Gal Gadot is going to do a wonderful job as Cleopatra. However, for me personally, I would love a Cleopatra who’s darker than a brown paper bag, because that seems a bit more historically accurate.”
Journalist Sameera Khan wrote “thought it would be a good idea to cast an Israeli actress as Cleopatra (a very bland looking one) instead of a stunning Arab actress like Nadine Njeim? And shame on you, Gal Gadot. Your country steals Arab land & you’re stealing their movie roles… smh.”
“White libs flipped … out when white actors played MYTHICAL Egyptian gods in “Gods of Egypt,” but all is well when a WHITE Israeli actress of European descent is cast as Cleopatra,” Khan added.
Do you agree with the critics? Let us know in the comments.
