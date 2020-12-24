Coronavirus
These Kids Found a Way to Simultaneously Support Local Restaurants and Health Care Workers Amid Pandemic (Watch)
*Three high school teens who have been friends since elementary school put their heads together last Spring and came up with a genius way to buy food from struggling local restaurants forced to scale down due to COVID, and give those meals to frontline health care workers who often go with little to zero food breaks as they work around the clock to save lives.
Christopher Barnaby, Shane Daughtry and John Prince came up with “Friends4Frontlines,” a fundraising effort that uses the money to help keep local restaurants afloat by purchasing meals for local hospitals, particularly for those working during the often-overlooked night shift.
“I remember one time specifically a woman wrote us a heartfelt message saying that it was her only meal for the day,” Daughtry recalled during an interview on”Good Morning America” Thursday. “It really shows how much work they actually have to go through. They don’t have time to get their own food. They can’t even bring their own food many times, I believe. It really hit home knowing that we were making a difference.
Watch the interview below:
Coronavirus
Black Doctor Dies from COVID After Begging for Treatment at ‘Racist’ Indiana Hospital [VIDEO]
*A Black physician in Indianapolis died on Sunday from COVID-19 after saying she was mistreated by medical professionals because of her race.
Dr. Susan Moore, 54, had been diagnosed with COVID-19, hospitalized, and treated with the drug remdesivir, but a week after her diagnosis, her condition had worsened.
In a video Moore posted to Facebook on December 4, she noted having difficulty breathing and claimed she was being neglected at Indiana University North Hospital. Her doctor, she said, refused her request for pain medication and advised her to “go home,” PEOPLE reports.
“I put forth, and I maintain, if I was white, I wouldn’t have to go through that,” Moore said in her video. She said her doctor only agreed to give her pain medication after a CT scan revealed new pulmonary infiltrates. “And that man never came back and apologized.”
READ MORE:US Surgeon General Urges LeBron James to ‘Lead by Example’ and Take the (COVID Vac) Shot! / WATCH
“I don’t trust this hospital, and I’m asking to be transferred. These people wanted to send me home with new pulmonary infiltrates and all kind of lymphadenopathy in my neck,” Moore said, adding, “This is how Black people get killed. When you send them home and they don’t know how to fight for themselves. I have to talk to somebody, maybe the media, somebody, to let people know how I’m being treated up in this place.”
In an update, Moore shared that her pain was finally properly treated only after she spoke to the IU healthcare system’s chief medical officer.
“Those people were trying to kill me,” she added, later sharing that she had been discharged and receiving “compassionate care” at a new hospital.
“Clearly everyone has to agree they discharge me way too soon. They are now treating me for a bacterial pneumonia as well as Covid pneumonia. I am getting very compassionate care. They are offering me pain medicine,” said Moore in her video update.
In the final video before her death, Moore said she was being transferred to the ICU and was on a BiPAP machine to assist her breathing.
A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help Moore’s family cover funeral costs and expenses for her 19-year-old son and elderly parents.
Coronavirus
Reaction to Washington QB Dwayne Haskins’ Maskless Stripper Encounter After Sunday’s Start (Video)
*The sports world is perplexed and outraged by the decision of Washington Football Team second year quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who just regained the starting job after being benched earlier this year for a now injured Alex Smith, to reportedly invite strippers into his home following Sunday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Pictures of the encounter show Haskins without a mask, and only one of the dancers wearing one … below her nose.
Some of the photos of Haskins that circulated yesterday, including the tweet from @DCBarno, who appeared to notice it first pic.twitter.com/Kl3TZ2sVzD
— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 22, 2020
It’s unclear whether the NFL or WFT will punish Haskins for the apparent violation of COVID-19 protocol, which now puts the health of his teammates in jeopardy.
Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that Washington is handling the matter internally after notifying the league. The 23-year-old’s off-field actions has his NFL future up in the air, although Washington reportedly has no plans to release him, per Pelissero.
Haskins was already fined nearly $5,000 in October for violating COVID-19 protocols after making reservations for a family friend at the team’s hotel, but in that case the exposure risk was avoided because the reservation was discovered and canceled prior to the friend’s arrival.
Haskins issued an apology for the ill-timed, maskless stripper celebration on Twitter Tuesday before making his account private. He said he spoke to head coach Ron Rivera on Monday and “took full accountability for putting the team at risk.” He added, “It was irresponsible and immature of me and I accept responsibility for my action.”
Here’s the apology Washington QB Dwayne Haskins tweeted about his maskless strip-club visit before his account disappeared. pic.twitter.com/oI0XO4mfnM
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 22, 2020
The sports world had lots to say about Haskins’ behavior, and here is just a sampling:
Coronavirus
Skylar Mack: Family of Teen Jailed in Cayman Islands for Breaking COVID Isolation Begs Trump for Help [VIDEO]
*Skylar Mack was sentenced to prison in the Cayman Islands for breaking COVID isolation protocols. Now her family is pleading with President Donald Trump and the U.S. government for help.
The 18-year-old college student faces a four-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to breaking the Cayman Islands’ mandatory 14-day Covid-19 isolation for visitors.
Here’s more from NBC.com:
Skylar is a pre-med student from Georgia. She traveled to visit her boyfriend, Vanjae Ramgeet, 24, who was in the Cayman Islands for a jet-skiing competition.
Mack did not isolate for the mandatory 14 days.
Instead, Mack said she isolated for two days and tested negative twice for coronavirus before abandoning her tracking device and leaving isolation to attend her boyfriend’s jet-skiing competition.
Mack, an American, was sentenced to prison last week.
READ MORE: Joe and Jill Biden Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Shots / VIDEO
A US teen is facing a four-month prison sentence in the Cayman Islands for violating the territory’s COVID-19 quarantine protocols for visitors https://t.co/zY7ozQIpN0
— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) December 21, 2020
“She just wants to come home,” Mack’s grandmother, Jeanne Mack, told the “Today” show on Monday. “She knows she made a mistake, she owns to up to that, but she’s pretty hysterical right now.”
Jonathon Hughes, the attorney representing Mack and her boyfriend, said prison would have “a particularly harsh effect on her.”
“They’re two young people who have never been in trouble before,” he said in a phone interview with The Associated Press. “This is the first time they’ve had interaction with police, the courts, prison.”
BREAKING: The sentence for Skylar Mack and Vanjae Ramgeet has been reduced from four months to two months in jail. More details to follow…#caymanislands #skylarmack pic.twitter.com/zqUbLwxgAY
— Cayman Compass (@cayCompass) December 22, 2020
Initially, Mack and Ramgeet were each ordered to pay a $2,600 fine and serve 40 hours of community service. The Cayman Islands’ Director of Public Prosecutions Patrick Moran appealed the sentence because he believed the offenses “should have been met with far more stringent measures,” according to the Cayman Compass, per The Sun.
Her family has appealed directly to Trump, whose office said the case would be forwarded to the “appropriate” federal agency, likely the U.S. State Department, per the NBC News report.
The president’s son, Eric Trump said her incarceration is “infuriating.”
“This is infuriating. Skylar is an 18 year old girl who left her hotel to watch her boyfriend compete in a jet ski competition… 4 months in jail?!” he tweeted. Adding the hashtag of “FreeSkylar.”
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider8 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip8 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd7 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer
-
News6 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]