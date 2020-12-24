Social Heat
Tamar Goes At WEtv and Clarifies Comment About Suicide Attempt
*Tamar Braxton is clearing the air after speaking on her shocking suicide attempt. Earlier this month, she said in an interview that she thought about her son Logan, 7, and believed he would be better off without her. She said on Taraji P. Henson’s Facebook Watch show, Peace of Mind With Taraji:
“Logan was the reason why I made that decision. I just felt like he deserved better. I felt like I was embarrassing him, being a fool on TV.”
When asked if she thought Logan would be better off without her, she affirmed: “I thought in that moment.”
She continued: “Because I knew that’s not what my whole life really was. That’s not who I was. I didn’t want him to be embarrassed in front of his friends. Here is this loudmouth ghetto mama.”
Now, she has taken to Twitter to not just clarify her comments, but call out WeTV.
She wrote: “Excuse me… once again WEtv has taken themselves out of the headlines. It wasn’t my son per se, it was what was continuously aired on that network that was effecting my son and reputation. They WOULD NOT terminate working together after I told them it was killing me. Periodt.”
MORE NEWS: Rihanna Sued by German Father-Daughter Music Duo for Song in Fenty Ad
View this post on Instagram
Sex - Erotica
Oops. :( Deputy Sheriff Recorded Having Sex on Open Mic / Listen (Discretion Advised)
*A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. deputy was reportedly caught in the act of having sex while the deputy’s mic was left on for the dispatcher to hear.
According to TMZ, the act took place next to the Bates Motel set and a female could be heard moaning as the dispatcher tells the deputy that the is on. However, the female continues to make the erotic noises and there is no audible response to the dispatcher.
In response to the incident, the L.A. Sheriff’s Department wrote in a statement, “The deputy was immediately relieved of duty and an administrative investigation has been opened. The deputy’s peace officer’s powers have been suspended and the proper administrative action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.”
MUST-SEE: Eve Says Goodbye to ‘The Talk’ After Four Seasons: ‘It’s Very Bittersweet’ [WATCH]
View this post on Instagram
Social Heat
Oh No! Video Shows Shocking Moment ‘Parked’ Range Rover Rolls Over & Kills Woman / WATCH
*A shocking video has been released showing the moment a Los Angeles mother was severely injured and later died after rolling under her own Range Rover after it experienced a parking malfunction.
The video which was obtained by @cbseveningnews , shows 41-year-old Shadi Farhat, who is a mother of two, exiting her 2017 Range Rover when the SUV begins to roll backwards, and pulling her underneath.
Farhat is able to get to her feet before collapsing again. She passed away days after the incident.
Her husband is currently suing Jaguar Land Rover for their “defective gear selector” which can indicate the car is in park when it is not.
MORE NEWS: Eve Says Goodbye to ‘The Talk’ After Four Seasons: ‘It’s Very Bittersweet’ [WATCH]
View this post on Instagram
Social Heat
NBAer Malik Beasley Pleads Guilty to Brandishing Assault Weapon on Family
*As he continues to be in the middle of one of the biggest celebrity relationship scandals of 2020, #MalikBeasley also has some serious legal issues as well.
Malik recently pleaded guilty to a couple of criminal charges surrounding an incident back in September when he pulled a weapon on a couple and their daughter.
@NYPost reports Malik Beasley has officially pleaded guilty to threats of violence stemming from a September incident at his Plymouth, Minnesota, home. Last month, Malik was formally charged with felony threats of violence and fifth-degree drug possession after he allegedly pointed an assault rifle at a couple and their 13-year-old daughter after they pulled up to his rental home during a Parade of Homes tour on September 26th.
However, Malik wasn’t the only person charged in the incident, as his estranged wife Montana Yao was also charged with fifth-degree drug possession after nearly two pounds of marijuana was found in the couple’s home once police arrived at the scene—Malik’s drug charges were dismissed
MORE NEWS: Michael Ealy on His New Film ‘Fatale’ and Why Fans Like Him in Thrillers / EUR ExclusiveWATCH
View this post on Instagram
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider8 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip8 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd7 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer
-
News6 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]