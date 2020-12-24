Tamar Goes At WEtv and Clarifies Comment About Suicide Attempt

*Tamar Braxton is clearing the air after speaking on her shocking suicide attempt. Earlier this month, she said in an interview that she thought about her son Logan, 7, and believed he would be better off without her. She said on Taraji P. Henson’s Facebook Watch show, Peace of Mind With Taraji:

“Logan was the reason why I made that decision. I just felt like he deserved better. I felt like I was embarrassing him, being a fool on TV.”

When asked if she thought Logan would be better off without her, she affirmed: “I thought in that moment.”

She continued: “Because I knew that’s not what my whole life really was. That’s not who I was. I didn’t want him to be embarrassed in front of his friends. Here is this loudmouth ghetto mama.”

Now, she has taken to Twitter to not just clarify her comments, but call out WeTV.

She wrote: “Excuse me… once again WEtv has taken themselves out of the headlines. It wasn’t my son per se, it was what was continuously aired on that network that was effecting my son and reputation. They WOULD NOT terminate working together after I told them it was killing me. Periodt.”

MORE NEWS: Rihanna Sued by German Father-Daughter Music Duo for Song in Fenty Ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)