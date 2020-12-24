Connect with us

Tamar Goes At WEtv and Clarifies Comment About Suicide Attempt

Published

42 seconds ago

on

Tamar Braxton1 (Getty)
26th Annual Pan African Film Festival - Black Panther Red Carpet Arrivals

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 14: Tamar Braxton and son Logan Vincent Herbert attend the Pan African Film Festival red carpet and screening of Marvel Studios “Black Panther” at Cinemark Baldwin Hills Crenshaw 15 on February 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

*Tamar Braxton is clearing the air after speaking on her shocking suicide attempt. Earlier this month, she said in an interview that she thought about her son Logan, 7, and believed he would be better off without her. She said on Taraji P. Henson’s Facebook Watch show, Peace of Mind With Taraji:

“Logan was the reason why I made that decision. I just felt like he deserved better. I felt like I was embarrassing him, being a fool on TV.”

When asked if she thought Logan would be better off without her, she affirmed: “I thought in that moment.”

She continued: “Because I knew that’s not what my whole life really was. That’s not who I was. I didn’t want him to be embarrassed in front of his friends. Here is this loudmouth ghetto mama.”

Now, she has taken to Twitter to not just clarify her comments, but call out WeTV.

She wrote: “Excuse me… once again WEtv has taken themselves out of the headlines. It wasn’t my son per se, it was what was continuously aired on that network that was effecting my son and reputation. They WOULD NOT terminate working together after I told them it was killing me. Periodt.”

Rihanna Sued by German Father-Daughter Music Duo for Song in Fenty Ad

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

 

Oops. :( Deputy Sheriff Recorded Having Sex on Open Mic / Listen (Discretion Advised)

Published

1 day ago

on

December 23, 2020

By

Universal Studios

Universal Studios

*A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. deputy was reportedly caught in the act of having sex while the deputy’s mic was left on for the dispatcher to hear.

According to TMZ, the act took place next to the Bates Motel set and a female could be heard moaning as the dispatcher tells the deputy that the is on. However, the female continues to make the erotic noises and there is no audible response to the dispatcher.

In response to the incident, the L.A. Sheriff’s Department wrote in a statement, “The deputy was immediately relieved of duty and an administrative investigation has been opened. The deputy’s peace officer’s powers have been suspended and the proper administrative action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.”

Eve Says Goodbye to 'The Talk' After Four Seasons: 'It's Very Bittersweet' [WATCH]

 

Oh No! Video Shows Shocking Moment ‘Parked’ Range Rover Rolls Over & Kills Woman / WATCH

Published

1 day ago

on

December 23, 2020

By

Shadib Farhat under Range Rover
Shadib Farhat rolled under by Range Rover

Shadib Farhat rolled under by Range Rover

*A shocking video has been released showing the moment a Los Angeles mother was severely injured and later died after rolling under her own Range Rover after it experienced a parking malfunction.

The video which was obtained by @cbseveningnews , shows 41-year-old Shadi Farhat, who is a mother of two, exiting her 2017 Range Rover when the SUV begins to roll backwards, and pulling her underneath.

Farhat is able to get to her feet before collapsing again. She passed away days after the incident.

Her husband is currently suing Jaguar Land Rover for their “defective gear selector” which can indicate the car is in park when it is not.

Eve Says Goodbye to 'The Talk' After Four Seasons: 'It's Very Bittersweet' [WATCH]

NBAer Malik Beasley Pleads Guilty to Brandishing Assault Weapon on Family

Published

2 days ago

on

December 22, 2020

By

Malik Beasley / Getty
Malik Beasley - Getty

Malik Beasley / Getty

*As he continues to be in the middle of one of the biggest celebrity relationship scandals of 2020, #MalikBeasley also has some serious legal issues as well.

Malik recently pleaded guilty to a couple of criminal charges surrounding an incident back in September when he pulled a weapon on a couple and their daughter.

@NYPost reports Malik Beasley has officially pleaded guilty to threats of violence stemming from a September incident at his Plymouth, Minnesota, home. Last month, Malik was formally charged with felony threats of violence and fifth-degree drug possession after he allegedly pointed an assault rifle at a couple and their 13-year-old daughter after they pulled up to his rental home during a Parade of Homes tour on September 26th.

However, Malik wasn’t the only person charged in the incident, as his estranged wife Montana Yao was also charged with fifth-degree drug possession after nearly two pounds of marijuana was found in the couple’s home once police arrived at the scene—Malik’s drug charges were dismissed

Michael Ealy on His New Film 'Fatale' and Why Fans Like Him in Thrillers / EUR ExclusiveWATCH

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

 

