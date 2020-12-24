Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Songwriter Shares Backstory Behind Donny Hathaway’s Holiday Classic ‘This Christmas’
*Donny Hathaway’s “This Christmas” remains the quintessential holiday anthem in the Black community.
“A lot of black people would say, ‘Christmas doesn’t start until we play ‘This Christmas,’ ” said Nadine McKinnor, 79, who co-wrote the song with Hathaway. “It always got love. It’s a Wakanda thing, honey!”
The track was released Dec. 9, 1970, and has since been covered by artists such as the Temptations, Patti LaBelle and Aretha Franklin, Christina Aguilera, Chris Brown, and the group formerly known as Lady Antebellum.
“As with everything that we create in this culture, it starts with us, and then when it’s great, it resonates outside of our community — it becomes a part of the fabric of America,” said Lalah Hathaway, 52, Donny’s Grammy-winning daughter. “I think my father would be tickled.”
READ MORE: Lalah Hathaway Rails Against Camera Phones at her Shows: ‘You Are Not At a Zoo’
The story behind Donny Hathaway’s classic ‘This Christmas,’ 50 years later https://t.co/FrFMgEBDMe pic.twitter.com/pHO85YPxqH
— Page Six (@PageSix) December 23, 2020
There’s an interesting backstory behind the making of “This Christmas,” and it all started when McKinnor was a young woman working as a holiday temp at the post office in Chicago
Here’s more from New York Post:
As she would sing along to the Christmas music on the radio at work, she would also get into the spirit from all of the holiday-themed magazine covers she would see in the seasonal mail.
That “overdose of Christmas joy” at the post office led the aspiring songwriter to begin jotting down some lyrics in her spiral notebook. But McKinnor credits Nat King Cole’s seasonal signature, “The Christmas Song,” for providing special inspiration.
Although McKinnor hadn’t pitched her material to any artist before, “This Christmas” eventually made its way to Hathaway in 1970, when her boyfriend was doing some interior-design work for the singer in Chicago and suggested she present some songs to him: “I sang one or two songs, and then I sang ‘This Christmas,’ and he said, ‘Wait a minute, sing that again.’ ”
And the rest is history.
McKinnor said lyrics such as “Your eyes outshine the town” comes from her childhood nickname.
“My only uncle used to call me ‘Shiny-Eyed Thing,’ ” she said.
“I think ‘This Christmas’ truly is an answer to ‘The Christmas Song,’ ” said McKinnor. “I had a crush on Nat King Cole, so he’s the foundation of it all.”
Hathaway died of an apparent suicide in 1979 at age 33.
Dr. Dre Files Prenup: All Property Separate, Estranged Wife Gets Spousal Support
*Dr. Dre has reportedly filed the prenuptial agreement that his estranged wife Nicole Young claims is no longer valid.
According to TMZ, the hip-hop mogul declares that all properties acquired during the marriage are separate, “what he acquires is his, and what Nicole Young acquires is hers,” the outlet writes, but Young stands to walk away with a hefty payout if the prenup holds up in court.
Here’s more from the outlet:
As for that monthly sum, Nicole is asking the court for $2 million a month in spousal support. But, in these new legal docs, Dre’s lawyer, disso queen Laura Wasser, says Dre has voluntarily paid all of Nicole’s expenses since they split.
His CPA filed a declaration saying her actual monthly expenses total $293,306.
As for Nicole’s lawyers asking for $5 million in attorney’s fees, Dre is calling BS, saying he’s already paid Nicole’s lawyers more than his own lawyers.
READ MORE: Dr. Dre’s Wife Nicole Young Calls Him Out on ‘Ironclad Prenup’
Young, 50, filed for divorce over the summer after 24 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple married on May 25, 1996 and share two adult children, son Truice, 23, and 19-year-old daughter Truly.
In his response to the divorce filing, Dre noted that the couple have a prenuptial agreement that he wants enforced. Young reportedly filed documents contesting the prenup.
“I was extremely reluctant, resistant and afraid to sign the agreement and felt backed into a corner. Given the extraordinary pressure and intimidation by Andre, I was left with no option but to hire a lawyer (of course, with the help of Andre’s team of professionals) and unwillingly signed the agreement very shortly before our marriage,” Young alleges in legal documents, per TMZ.
She claims they mutually decided to void the agreement two years later.
“Andre acknowledged to me that he felt ashamed he had pressured me into signing a premarital agreement and he tore up multiple copies of the agreement in front of me,” Young claims in the filing. “Since the day he tore up the agreements, we both understood that there was no premarital agreement, and that it was null and void.”
According to Dre’s newly filed prenup, “the only way it can be amended or terminated is through writing, and there is currently no evidence of that ever occurring,” TMZ writes.
Rihanna Sued by German Father-Daughter Music Duo for Song in Fenty Ad
*A German father-daughter music duo known as King Khan is suing Rihanna saying she used one of their tracks in an Instagram post to promote her Fenty cosmetics line.
According to the new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, King Khan and Saba Lou claim they created and own the music and lyrics for a song called “Good Habits (and Bad),” which appeared in RiRi’s post.
Here’s more from the outlet:
In the docs, they claim Rihanna did not have their blessing, or legal permission, to use the tune. Their theory is she just ripped it from a music streaming platform.
The duo’s going after Rihanna for damages, noting the ad got more than 3.4 million views … and they want her to stop using their song.
READ MORE: Rihanna Whipping Up Cookbook Recipes Inspired by Her Barbadian Roots
In related news, Rihanna teased in a new interview that the COVID quarantine has allowed her ‘creativity blossom’ as she is on a much-needed break from her busy schedule.
“At first it was strange because I am not used to being still – but during quarantine you have no choice but to be still. Then you start to realise during lockdown you are stuck there with your own thoughts and your imagination and it really helped my creativity blossom,” she told the publication.
She also teased that she wants her new music to be on a ‘different level’ next year.
“2021 is a little unknown for everybody and nobody is sure what restrictions there are going to be. My creativity is within my control though, and I want to take my music and my brands to a different level,” she added.
Rihanna shared with fans in September that her new album could come “sooner than they think.”
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Rihanna said: “It’s probably going to be sooner than fans think but I’m just going to leave that alone because I’ve got enough stress and questions like, ‘R9, where’s the album?’”
Gucci Mane and Wife Keyshia Ka’oir Welcome First Child, Son ‘Ice Davis’
*Gucci Mane, 40, and his wife Keyshia Ka’oir Davis, 35, welcomed their first child together — a baby boy they named Ice Davis.
“My wife just gave me a 7 lb. 1 oz. baby boy. His name [is] ICE DAVIS 12/23/20 thank you Mrs. Davis. He’s here!!!!!!!” Gucci announced on Instagram alongside a photograph from Ka’oir’s blue-themed pregnancy photoshoot.
Keyshia also shared an image from the same shoot with the caption “He’s here!!!!!!!!!! ICE DAVIS 12/23/20 7 lbs. #ThankYouLord,” she wrote. “OMG he is soooooo darn CUTE & PERFECT.”
READ MORE: Gucci Mane Announces Wife Keyshia Ka’oir is Pregnant with Sexy Lingerie Photos
View this post on Instagram
Ka’oir has three children from a previous relationship while Gucci (born Radric Davis) shares a son with ex Sheena Evans.
“Gucci and I both have children,” Ka’oir said in an interview on The Breakfast Club in Oct. 2017. “It’s a situation where I’m proud to be a mother, but at the same time, I need it to be private. I don’t want the kids in the limelight. I don’t want them on social media. I need them to go to school and just be children.”
The couple announced on social media in August that they were expecting their first child together.
“My wife pregnant my life is great @keyshiakaoir,” the Grammy-nominated hip-hop star wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside a photo of Ka’oir showing off her baby bump in black lingerie that she accessorized, diamond jewelry and stiletto nails.
The KA’OIR Cosmetics founder and model also shared a similar photo, writing, “I ain’t athletic but on @laflare1017 D I did gymnastics.”
The couple, who have been together for over a decade, tied the knot in a star-studded wedding in October 2017.
“Gucci has always meant a lot to me. A lot of times, I feel like he’s misunderstood. I know that I’m one of the few people that really understands him,” Ka’oir told Fader in 2017. “I was his biggest support system, and no matter what he goes through I’m going to be there for him. Why would I turn my back on him now?”
