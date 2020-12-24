Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Shemar Moore: Actor Reveals He’s Tested Positive for COVID-19
*Shemar Moore has revealed to fans that he tested positive for COVID-19.
In a messgae shared on social media, the actor explained that he thought he was suffering from food poisoning before a test for the potentially deadly virus yielded a positive result.
“I HAVE COVID!!!!” he posted. “Just found out moments ago…I am gonna stay wrapping presents… Yes… I have been tested and told that I HAVE COVID!!!”
Discussing his symptoms, Moore wrote, “I thought I had food poisoning… chills and aches all day today… still can smell, taste, no cough, no runny nose… I have to accept test results.”
The 50-year-old TV star then acknowledged that his holiday festivities won’t be the same.
“My Xmas n New Years is clearly not gonna be the best… my last year and a half have not been the best… This is a hard time for ALL OF US… the WORLD!!! But…I BELIEVE in the sun shining through the rain!!!”
He added, “Stay safe and appreciate everything and everybody you have and had!! MUCH LOVE!!!!”
This is also Moore’s first Christmas without his beloved mother, as she passed away in February. She was 76 years old.
“This is real life,” he said of her death at the time in emotional videos posted online, per ET. “Your baby boy is OK, but I’m hurt real bad. It’s not a game, it’s not a joke, I’m hurting real bad. … She’s gone. This is my whole life, everything I’ve ever known,” he continued.
“I am heartbroken. Marylin Joan Wilson-Moore was my partner in crime … my Bonnie to my Clyde. Everything I’ve ever known, everything I’ve ever worked hard for, ‘Mama, here comes that man.’ I don’t know life without this woman.”
Moore didn’t specify how his mother died, but noted that she suffered from heart issues and multiple sclerosis.
Taraji P. Henson Admits She Was Suicidal Amid Coronavirus Pandemic / WATCH
*Taraji P. Henson is opening up about the suicidal thoughts she had amid the COVID pandemic.
Speaking on her Facebook Watch series, “Peace of Mind with Taraji,” the “Empire” star admitted that she considered taking her own life this year.
“For a couple of days, I couldn’t get out of the bed, I didn’t care. That’s not me,” Henson said in a conversation with co-host Tracie Jade and licensed psychologist Dr. LaShonda Green, per PEOPLE.
“Then, I started having thoughts about ending it,” she continued. The actress said her son, Marcell Johnson, would “get over” her death because “he’s grown.”
Henson then realized she needed to talk to someone about her disturbing thoughts, which intensified after she purchased a new gun.
“I felt myself withdrawing. People were calling me, I wasn’t responding. I just didn’t care. Finally, I’m talking to one of my girlfriends and I knew, I was smart enough to say, ‘I have to say it,'” Henson said, adding that she felt “ashamed.”
“I was like, I don’t want them to think I’m crazy,” she continued. “I don’t want them to, you know, obsess over me or think they gotta come and sit on me.”
“So one day I just blurted it out, to my girlfriend. She called me in the morning and I was like, ‘You know I thought about killing myself last night,'” Henson said, before adding, “‘Oh my god, I feel so much better. I’m not gonna do it now.'”
After opening up about her suicidal thoughts, Henson said she was able to overcome the desire to end her life.
“For me, I’m no professional, but I felt like, if I don’t say it, it becomes a plan,” she explained. “And what scared me, is that I did it two nights in a row. And the thoughts kept coming. Now I started think about how. At first, it was like, I don’t want to be here. And then I started thinking about going and getting the gun. And that’s why when I woke up the next morning, and I blurted it out. Because I felt like after a while it was going to take over me and it was going to become a plan because that’s how strong my brain is.”
Beyoncé to Donate $500K to Families Facing Eviction Amid COVID Pandemic
*Beyoncé and her BeyGOOD foundation are working to save the homes of Americans who are facing eviction amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Phase Two of the BeyGOOD Impact Fund will now help those impacted by the housing crisis,” the foundation announced on Tuesday. “The housing moratorium is set to end on Dec. 26, resulting in mortgage foreclosures and rental evictions. Many families are impacted, due to the pandemic, [which has]resulted in job loss, sickness and overall economy downturn.”
The organization added that: “Beyoncé is giving $5,000 grants to individuals and families facing foreclosures or evictions. All necessary documentation must be provided to the NAACP.”
Applications open on Jan. 7, 2021 and funds will be dispersed later in the month.
Round 2 of the grants will open in Feburary.
Beyoncé is giving $5k grants to individuals and families facing foreclosures or evictions. Online Applications open January 7, 2021 @ https://t.co/TlsgbU3ves pic.twitter.com/Q0cb5g7YpC
— BeyGOOD (@BeyGood) December 22, 2020
The National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) announced on Monday that the nationwide housing moratorium has been extended through the end of January.
Per the NLIHC: “The temporary moratorium on evictions extends vital protections to tens of millions of renters at risk of eviction for nonpayment of rent during the global pandemic. The federal eviction moratorium is essential relief for struggling renters, but it merely postpones evictions – it doesn’t prevent them. When the moratorium expires on Jan. 31, 2021, back rent will be due and [some] renters [may] be unable to pay.”
Beyonce helping those impacted by the COVID housing crisis comes after she provided $10,000 grants to more than 250 small businesses (totaling a sum of at least $2.5 million).
Her foundation has also provided community members with food, water, household supplies, coronavirus testing and mental health support, per PEOPLE.
“There’s more holiday GOOD NEWS,” the foundation declared on Tuesday. “Stay tuned next week as we announce the December recipients of the Small Business Impact Fund.”
Dr. Dre Files Prenup: All Property Separate, Estranged Wife Gets Spousal Support
*Dr. Dre has reportedly filed the prenuptial agreement that his estranged wife Nicole Young claims is no longer valid.
According to TMZ, the hip-hop mogul declares that all properties acquired during the marriage are separate, “what he acquires is his, and what Nicole Young acquires is hers,” the outlet writes, but Young stands to walk away with a hefty payout if the prenup holds up in court.
Here’s more from the outlet:
As for that monthly sum, Nicole is asking the court for $2 million a month in spousal support. But, in these new legal docs, Dre’s lawyer, disso queen Laura Wasser, says Dre has voluntarily paid all of Nicole’s expenses since they split.
His CPA filed a declaration saying her actual monthly expenses total $293,306.
As for Nicole’s lawyers asking for $5 million in attorney’s fees, Dre is calling BS, saying he’s already paid Nicole’s lawyers more than his own lawyers.
Young, 50, filed for divorce over the summer after 24 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple married on May 25, 1996 and share two adult children, son Truice, 23, and 19-year-old daughter Truly.
In his response to the divorce filing, Dre noted that the couple have a prenuptial agreement that he wants enforced. Young reportedly filed documents contesting the prenup.
“I was extremely reluctant, resistant and afraid to sign the agreement and felt backed into a corner. Given the extraordinary pressure and intimidation by Andre, I was left with no option but to hire a lawyer (of course, with the help of Andre’s team of professionals) and unwillingly signed the agreement very shortly before our marriage,” Young alleges in legal documents, per TMZ.
She claims they mutually decided to void the agreement two years later.
“Andre acknowledged to me that he felt ashamed he had pressured me into signing a premarital agreement and he tore up multiple copies of the agreement in front of me,” Young claims in the filing. “Since the day he tore up the agreements, we both understood that there was no premarital agreement, and that it was null and void.”
According to Dre’s newly filed prenup, “the only way it can be amended or terminated is through writing, and there is currently no evidence of that ever occurring,” TMZ writes.
