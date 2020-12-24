race
Minnesota Town Grants Permit for Whites Only Church that Insists It’s Not Racist (Watch)
*A small Minnesota town has granted a conditional use permit for a whites only church, and locals have fired off a petition in hopes of stopping it from happening.
The Asatru Folk Assembly in Murdock, Minnesota cites its pre-Christian religion that originated in northern Europe. The group, based in Brownsville, California, says teachings and membership are for those of strictly European bloodlines.
But the Southern Poverty Law Center describes Asatru Folk Assembly as a “neo-Volkisch hate group” that couches “their bigotry in baseless claims of bloodlines grounding the superiority of one’s white identity.” Townsfolk also call the church a white separatist group, but church members deny it.
“We’re not. It’s just simply not true,” Allen Turnage, a folk assembly board member told NBC News. “Just because we respect our own culture, that doesn’t mean we are denigrating someone else’s.”
Despite a council vote officially approving the permit this month, residents are pushing back against the decision, which comes amid a growing population of Latinos who have moved to the area in the past decade because of job opportunities. By Wednesday, a Change.org petition seeking to stop the group from occupying the building in the farming town of 280 people had received approximately 122,300 signatures.
“I think they thought they could fly under the radar in a small town like this, but we’d like to keep the pressure on them,” said Peter Kennedy, a longtime Murdock resident. “Racism is not welcome here.”
#BlackLivesMatter
Bodycam Footage of Fatal Columbus Police Shooting of Unarmed Black Man Released; Mayor Calls for Cop’s Firing (Watch)
*Columbus, Ohio Mayor Andrew Ginther on Wednesday afternoon angrily called for the termination of the police officer who shot and killed a 47-year-old unarmed Black man, allowed him to lay on the ground for several minutes without anyone rendering aid – a violation of police policy – and turned on his body camera only after the deadly encounter took place.
However, the body cameras have a 60-second “look-back” feature that captures video, but not audio. This look-back recorded the shooting, indicating the officers turned the cameras on within 60 seconds of the shooting taking place.
Footage of the killing was released Wednesday. It all started when a neighbor called police complaining of someone in a garage repeatedly starting and turning off an SUV engine for an extended period of time. Officers were dispatched to the “non-emergency” call on the city’s Northwest Side at 1:37 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a home’s garage door open and a man, later identified as Andre Maurice Hill, inside. He was visiting someone at the home. He walked toward officers with a cellphone in his left hand and his right hand not visible. Officer Adam Coy fired his weapon, striking Hill, then stood back and watched as he lay on the cement floor moaning without any of the officers rendering aid. Hill later died at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital. A weapon was not recovered at the scene.
Watch Coy’s “look back” bodycam footage of the deadly shooting below (viewer discretion advised):
“He was an expected guest. He was not an intruder,” Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said of Hill during a press conference. “It is simply an unexplainable loss. None of the officers initially at the scene provided medical assistance, no compression on the wounds to stop the bleeding, no attempts of CPR, not even a hand on the shoulder or an encouraging word that medics were en route. It’s an officer’s duty to render aid.”
Because this was a non-emergency call, run lights and sirens were not engaged as officers arrived. As a result, the dash camera in the police cruiser was also not activated for any part of the encounter.
The shooting on Oberlin Drive occurred nearly three weeks after law enforcement fatally shot 23-year-old Black man Casey Goodson as he entered his grandmother’s home. He was laid to rest on Wednesday. The investigation into his death continues.
“Enough is enough. This community is exhausted. The African-American community is fearful and concerned and outraged. This is a stunning disregard for life,” Ginther said.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating.
Watch Mayor Ginther’s reaction to the shooting and call for Coy’s firing below:
Viral Video Showing White Man Guessing N-Word on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ is Fake (Watch)
*A video that went viral on TikTok this week purporting to show a Wheel of Fortune contestant guessing the N-word has been debunked as digitally altered.
The trickery began on December 17, when TikTok user @mostlyh2o shared a clip of a white contestant named Darren attempting to answer a puzzle with just one letter left in a word reading “Clam _igger.” Darren guesses “N” instead of “D,” and after an awkward pause, host Pat Sajak reveals that his guess is incorrect.
The video, which has been viewed more than 2.4 million times and collected over 500,000 likes, became so popular that the fact checking website Snopes got involved and quickly identified it as a fraud, saying the same video was uploaded to YouTube on May 4, 2011, and additional versions of the video were uploaded in the years since.
Black Former Google Employee Says She Was Fired Over her Baltimore Accent (Videos)
*A former diversity recruiter at Google, who said she was fired by the tech giant in September, claimed Monday that her manager told her that her heavy Baltimore accent, was a “disability.”
April Christina Curley, a Black woman, claimed on Twitter she was “repeatedly denied promotions, had my compensation cut, placed on performance improvement plans, denied leadership opportunities, yelled at, [and] intentionally excluded from meetings.”
She also wrote: “My skip-level manager, a white woman, told me VERBATIM that the way I speak (oftentimes with a heavy Baltimore accent) was a disability that I should disclose when meeting with folks internally.”
“Ultimately my last manager, his manager and HR decided that the best way to shut me up was to fire me,” Curley said, according to Business Insider.
Below are some videos about Baltimore’s ueu’nique accent, and it’s not just a Black thing.
Curley said her role at Google focused on increasing hires from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU). After starting the job, Curley said she saw tactics by Google “to keep black and brown students out of their pipeline.”
For example, she said students were asked in interviews about the quality of the computer science curriculum that they were studying at the HBCU and criticized for “not meeting the bar” compared to “elite white institutions.”
She tweeted that she frequently called out “shady recruitment practices such as “screening out” resumes of students with “unfamiliar” school/university names.” She said Google engineers who interviewed HBCU candidates would give them insulting feedback and then reject them at the hiring committee stage.
