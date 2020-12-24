*Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have released a family holiday card with 19-month-old son Archie and their beloved pets.

The card is an illustration of a photo taken by Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, and was taken at the couple’s home in Montecito, California. The card was released through Mayhew, Meghan’s animal welfare organization patronage in the U.K., per PEOPLE.

“The original photo of the family was taken at their home earlier this month by The Duchess’s mother,” a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said. “The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays.”

We’re thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex, who also made a personal donation, helping dogs, cats and our community. 💜 From all of us at Mayhew, thank you and Merry Christmas. 🎄🐶🐱

Find out more! 👉 https://t.co/5o2RHLveRM pic.twitter.com/uBV19F6Odt — Mayhew 🐶🐱 (@themayhew) December 23, 2020

“Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,” the card states.

In the card, Meghan wrote: “This year we, as a family, have made donations to several charities with you in mind. From a local California organisation that helps families transition out of homelessness, to two of our U.K. patronages: one that supports animal and community welfare, and the other, a memorial fund for a cherished friend that helps to educate children and fight poverty in Uganda, we have honoured their work on behalf of all of us.”

According to an insider, Harry and Meghan have been “excited” to celebrate their first Christmas in their new California home, EW reports.

“Archie is thriving and growing quickly. As a family, they spend hours outside,” an insider told PEOPLE.

The family’s previous holiday card was taken at their temporary home in Canada, following their move from the UK.

The new Christmas card comes a month after the former actress revealed she suffered a misscarriage in July, shortly after moving into their new California home.

“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” Meghan wrote in a New York Times essay last month.