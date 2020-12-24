News
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Baby Archie Share First American Christmas Card
*Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have released a family holiday card with 19-month-old son Archie and their beloved pets.
The card is an illustration of a photo taken by Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, and was taken at the couple’s home in Montecito, California. The card was released through Mayhew, Meghan’s animal welfare organization patronage in the U.K., per PEOPLE.
“The original photo of the family was taken at their home earlier this month by The Duchess’s mother,” a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said. “The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays.”
We’re thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex, who also made a personal donation, helping dogs, cats and our community. 💜 From all of us at Mayhew, thank you and Merry Christmas. 🎄🐶🐱
Find out more! 👉 https://t.co/5o2RHLveRM pic.twitter.com/uBV19F6Odt
— Mayhew 🐶🐱 (@themayhew) December 23, 2020
“Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,” the card states.
In the card, Meghan wrote: “This year we, as a family, have made donations to several charities with you in mind. From a local California organisation that helps families transition out of homelessness, to two of our U.K. patronages: one that supports animal and community welfare, and the other, a memorial fund for a cherished friend that helps to educate children and fight poverty in Uganda, we have honoured their work on behalf of all of us.”
According to an insider, Harry and Meghan have been “excited” to celebrate their first Christmas in their new California home, EW reports.
“Archie is thriving and growing quickly. As a family, they spend hours outside,” an insider told PEOPLE.
The family’s previous holiday card was taken at their temporary home in Canada, following their move from the UK.
The new Christmas card comes a month after the former actress revealed she suffered a misscarriage in July, shortly after moving into their new California home.
“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” Meghan wrote in a New York Times essay last month.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Beyoncé to Donate $500K to Families Facing Eviction Amid COVID Pandemic
*Beyoncé and her BeyGOOD foundation are working to save the homes of Americans who are facing eviction amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Phase Two of the BeyGOOD Impact Fund will now help those impacted by the housing crisis,” the foundation announced on Tuesday. “The housing moratorium is set to end on Dec. 26, resulting in mortgage foreclosures and rental evictions. Many families are impacted, due to the pandemic, [which has]resulted in job loss, sickness and overall economy downturn.”
The organization added that: “Beyoncé is giving $5,000 grants to individuals and families facing foreclosures or evictions. All necessary documentation must be provided to the NAACP.”
Applications open on Jan. 7, 2021 and funds will be dispersed later in the month.
Round 2 of the grants will open in Feburary.
Beyoncé is giving $5k grants to individuals and families facing foreclosures or evictions. Online Applications open January 7, 2021 @ https://t.co/TlsgbU3ves pic.twitter.com/Q0cb5g7YpC
— BeyGOOD (@BeyGood) December 22, 2020
The National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) announced on Monday that the nationwide housing moratorium has been extended through the end of January.
Per the NLIHC: “The temporary moratorium on evictions extends vital protections to tens of millions of renters at risk of eviction for nonpayment of rent during the global pandemic. The federal eviction moratorium is essential relief for struggling renters, but it merely postpones evictions – it doesn’t prevent them. When the moratorium expires on Jan. 31, 2021, back rent will be due and [some] renters [may] be unable to pay.”
Beyonce helping those impacted by the COVID housing crisis comes after she provided $10,000 grants to more than 250 small businesses (totaling a sum of at least $2.5 million).
Her foundation has also provided community members with food, water, household supplies, coronavirus testing and mental health support, per PEOPLE.
“There’s more holiday GOOD NEWS,” the foundation declared on Tuesday. “Stay tuned next week as we announce the December recipients of the Small Business Impact Fund.”
Coronavirus
Black Doctor Dies from COVID After Begging for Treatment at ‘Racist’ Indiana Hospital [VIDEO]
*A Black physician in Indianapolis died on Sunday from COVID-19 after saying she was mistreated by medical professionals because of her race.
Dr. Susan Moore, 54, had been diagnosed with COVID-19, hospitalized, and treated with the drug remdesivir, but a week after her diagnosis, her condition had worsened.
In a video Moore posted to Facebook on December 4, she noted having difficulty breathing and claimed she was being neglected at Indiana University North Hospital. Her doctor, she said, refused her request for pain medication and advised her to “go home,” PEOPLE reports.
“I put forth, and I maintain, if I was white, I wouldn’t have to go through that,” Moore said in her video. She said her doctor only agreed to give her pain medication after a CT scan revealed new pulmonary infiltrates. “And that man never came back and apologized.”
“I don’t trust this hospital, and I’m asking to be transferred. These people wanted to send me home with new pulmonary infiltrates and all kind of lymphadenopathy in my neck,” Moore said, adding, “This is how Black people get killed. When you send them home and they don’t know how to fight for themselves. I have to talk to somebody, maybe the media, somebody, to let people know how I’m being treated up in this place.”
In an update, Moore shared that her pain was finally properly treated only after she spoke to the IU healthcare system’s chief medical officer.
“Those people were trying to kill me,” she added, later sharing that she had been discharged and receiving “compassionate care” at a new hospital.
“Clearly everyone has to agree they discharge me way too soon. They are now treating me for a bacterial pneumonia as well as Covid pneumonia. I am getting very compassionate care. They are offering me pain medicine,” said Moore in her video update.
In the final video before her death, Moore said she was being transferred to the ICU and was on a BiPAP machine to assist her breathing.
A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help Moore’s family cover funeral costs and expenses for her 19-year-old son and elderly parents.
Entertainment
A House Party Full Force Christmas (Featuring Salute to Temptations’ ‘Silent Night’) / WATCH
*Hey everybody it’s Bowlegged Lou! I’m here to wish everybody a Happy House Party Full Force Christmas. 🙂
I’m sharing with everybody our very first (in our career) Christmas songs which feature a hilarious House Party Bullies performance and video of the 12 Days of Christmas. We are still celebrating the 30th anniversary of House Party from March 2020 till the end of March 2021.
Also, we have a great song and video entitled Melody Of Christmas featuring our beloved Full Force brother Paul Anthony performing with jazz saxophone playing great Mel Holder. This coming straight after a great worldwide Christmas special.
One of my personal favorites from my all-time favorite group The Temptations with their legacy of hits is the Christmas classic entitled Silent Night which Full Force remade with a single and video while being inspired by the Temptations rendition of Silent Night which was included in their multi-platinum legendary Christmas album they did 40 years ago on Motown.
What makes this even more special is that I got a nice thank u & thumbs up blessings from my friend Otis Williams after he heard the song and saw the video. Otis is the last living original member of The Temptations.
I also got the blessings of the late Eddie Kendrick’s daughter & friend Aika Kendrick. And I also got the blessings & a special message from my friend Kimberly English who was married to my friend in heaven the late great Melvin Franklin aka “Blu” one of the greatest bass singers in the world.
Our talented neighborhood Friend by the name of Nub aka Dark Gable blessed us with his own low bass vocals on this recording & video performance. He too like me & my dad in heaven loved the Temptations as our favorite group of all time as well.
Here’s the text message that Melvin Franklin’s wife/widow Kimberly sent me after viewing & listening to what we did:
“Loooou! No words but I love you! This is so special & just know you are always close to my heart ❤️
You’re the bomb & you have Blu my Hubby smiling right now his energy is always present! I’ll text you tomorrow 💋”
Along with the other two videos, you can watch the Silent Night video that is attached here in the story or just by pressing this link here:
Special thanks to our friend & videographer Xanda Tonge & also talented jazz sax player Mel Holder who sent us the video footage from his Christmas special that we participated in entitled “Melodies of Christmas” which was also co-produced by our beloved brother Paul Anthony and hosted by himself, Mel Holder and talented vocalist Laconda Davies
More Pics from Full Force Christmas 2020:
