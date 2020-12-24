Today’s Video
Kid Cudi’s ‘Beautiful Trip’, at 37 Seconds, Breaks Record for Shortest Billboard Hot 100 Hit Ever (Watch)
*Kid Cudi’s “Beautiful Trip,” all of 37 seconds long, debuts at the No. 100 anchor spot on the latest Billboard Hot 100 chart, but it’s enough for the song to make history as the shortest Hot 100 hit by length in the chart’s entire 62-year history.
The tune is eight seconds shorter than the former record-holder, Piko-Taro’s “PPAP (Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen).” At 45 seconds in its quickest form, “PPAP” reached No. 77 on the Hot 100 in October 2016.
Kid Cudi sets the mark on the Hot 100 dated Dec. 26, 2020, a year after Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, became the shortest No. 1 hit by length since 1965, running 1:53 in its briefest iteration.
Watch Kid Cudi’s blink-and-you’ll-miss visual video for “Beautiful Trip” below:
PEACE OF MIND WITH TARAJI: Is the Pressure to Be a Strong Black Woman Too Much? / WATCH
*This week’s second episode drop of Facebook Watch’s newest talk show, Peace of Mind with Taraji, is now available!
In this week’s episodes, Taraji and Tracie are addressing mental breakdowns. On Monday, they had a revealing discussion with Tamar Braxton about her own mental breakdown and the pressure of being a strong Black woman. On today’s episode, Dr. LaShonda Green joins the pair to discuss mental breakdowns further and Taraji reveals details of her own struggles and mental collapse.
- Title: Is the Pressure to Be a Strong Black Woman Too Much?
- Description: Taraji reveals her shocking mental collapse as Dr. LaShonda Green breaks down mental breakdowns. Why do Black women, in particular, try to heal on their own, the toll that takes and tips to help.
Some highlights from the episode include:
- 1:01 – Taraji discusses how the pandemic has affected her mental health and reveals a moment where she started to experience her own mental collapse
- Taraji: “Let me take you there, so during this pandemic it’s been hard on all of us, and I had a moment, I had a dark moment, I was in a dark place, for a couple of days I couldn’t get out of the bed, I didn’t care… that’s not me… then, I started having thoughts about ending it. It happened two nights in a row…and I purchased a gun, not too long ago, and it’s in the safe y’know and I started like…if I could go in there right now and end it all… cause I want it to be over like, but it’s in my head you know? I thought about my son, I said he’s grown, he’ll get over it…you know what I mean, I just didn’t care, I felt myself withdrawing, people were calling me, I wasn’t responding… I didn’t care.
Finally, I am talking to one of my girlfriends and I knew, I was smart enough to say, I have to say it, cause a part of me was ashamed… I don’t want them to think I am crazy, I don’t want them to obsess over me, or think they got to come and sit on me, because this one will [points to Tracie], and so I was like I don’t want to be handicapped and I feel weird. So, one day I just blurted it out to my girlfriend, she called me in the morning, and I was like ‘I thought about killing myself last night…[sighs] oh my god I feel so much better, I’m not going to do it now.’ For me, I’m no professional, but I felt like if I don’t say it then it becomes a plan and what scared me was that I did it two nights in a row and the thoughts kept coming, now I started think about how, at first it was like ‘I don’t want to be here,’ and then I started thinking about going to get the gun and that’s why when I woke up the next morning I blurted it out because I felt like after a while it was going to take over me and it was going to become a plan because that is how strong my brain is. You know our thoughts, they’re that powerful.”
MORE NEWS: Oh No! Video Shows Shocking Moment ‘Parked’ Range Rover Rolls Over & Kills Woman / WATCH
- 2:45 – Dr. LaShonda Green shares advice on Taraji’s experience
- Dr. LaShonda Green: “It is very normal to feel lonely, to not want to do it anymore, there are so many things that we think that are wrong, that are unhealthy, that are absolutely normal, but when you said it, it was probably a very cathartic moment for you because you took away the shame and you validated, and you normalized it for yourself. Especially now, where people are isolated, cut off, and you don’t have to believe every thought you have.”
- Taraji: “That’s the stuff that wakes me up at night, that’s my active brain.”
- 3:17 – Dr LaShonda Green and Taraji and Tracie discuss a misconception surrounding the term ‘mental breakdown’
- Taraji: “Are those mental breakdowns, are they common?”
- Dr. LaShonda Green: “Well the thing is, the mental breakdown, that’s a layman term, so it’s not a clinical term.”
- Taraji: “Clear this up please”
- Dr. LaShonda Green: “It’s sort of like a symptom of something larger. Mental breakdowns are, for the purposes of this conversation, they happen, and I know this is very cliche, but it depends, that’s our saying because it is very true, so what will break you down [gestures at Tracie], may not break you down [gestures at Taraji].”
- 3:45- The group discusses the pressures associated with being a strong Black woman
- Taraji: “So Shelley and Tamar both thought about taking their lives… [clips from Monday’s episode with Tamar Braxton and guest Shelley Meche’tte]
- Dr. LaShonda Green: “The strong Black woman ideology has become something that has to be achievable, rather than aspirational and that pressure in itself I think has created a lot of unrealistic expectations that are both self-imposed and are imposed by others. So, we also buy into it because that’s the one thing that we have ‘I’m stronger than you.’”
- Taraji: “That’s what I grabbed onto when I enrolled into an HBCU, that was my identity, because we are the least protected, the least respected, no one cares, no one listens to us and now we have this title: STRONG BLACK WOMAN [Taraji pumps fist in the air] AHA …. Now I got something over you.”
- Dr. LaShonda Green: “And it works, the problem is it works until it doesn’t work.”
- 4:45– Dr LaShonda Green on the signs that you may be on the verge of experiencing a breakdown
- Taraji: “What are some red flags that present when you are on the verge of a breakdown?”
- Dr LaShonda Green: “Well I think noticing your triggers, so having episodes when you’re not taking calls, you’re staying in the bed later, you are starting to get sick of you more and more and more, there’s no personal satisfaction, there’s a huge detachment from your own personal sense of purpose, and it sometimes can be more debilitating for people who tend to be strong, like there are functional alcoholics, there are people who are functionally emotionally impaired and continue to go to work every day.”
- 5:46 – Tracie and Taraji wine time, discussing this week’s episodes
- On Tamar’s revealing chat and the common theme they have seen from both her and Gabrielle Union
- Tracie: “Tamar, she was so raw and real and honest.”
- Taraji: “And that’s who she is, for me it was good to see her be vulnerable.”
- Tracie: “And she said that she wanted to be seen.”
- Taraji: “Going thing, Gabrielle [Union] said it, I say it all the time, humans just want to be seen!”
- On the pressures of being a strong Black woman
- Tracie: “Strong Black woman, we push down those feelings, of insecurity of not feeling worthy, or as beautiful, or vulnerability y’know.”
- Taraji: “We’ve been taught, and we’ve learned how to push down and push through.”
- Tracie: “Well guess what, we can’t do that.”
- Taraji: “We can’t do that.”
- Tracie: “And today we have arrived at: I am tired and I’m going to tell you so..let’s cheers to that!”
[Taraji and Tracie cheers glasses]
- Taraji: “She set me free… no more!”
NEXT WEEK, during the holiday break, Taraji and Tracie discuss the timely topic of holiday isolation and despair, including an interview with Grammy-award winning singer and songwriter Mary J. Blige about how she is conquering her feelings of isolation this holiday season.
Peace of Mind with Taraji episodes drop every Monday and Wednesday at 9amPT/12pmET. Episodes can be found on facebook.com/Watch and Taraji P. Henson’s Facebook page: facebook.com/tarajiphenson
source: Sharn Norman / BECK MEDIA & MARKETING
Bowlegged Lou’s Personal Refections of Whodini’s Ecstasy/John Fletcher / VIDEO
*Hey y’all, Bowlegged Lou/Full Force here … It’s a sad day as I didn’t want to believe it when I heard it earlier. I send “One Love” to Heaven as our hip hop brother to the right of me in the picture above … John Fletcher aka Ecstasy of Whodini passed away earlier today. R.I.P and condolences to his groupmates, Jalil on the left in this pic and to DJ Grandmaster D as well as Ecstasy’s family & friends.
Besides being so talented with his patented and distinct Hip Hop vocal along with this trademark hat, he was such a great guy. Full Force was honored to work in the studio with Ecstasy (aka Ex) when we produced a song on Whodini for the Nightmare On Elm Street Soundtrack entitled “Anyway You Wanna Swing it.” Just a great dude to be around and to convo with. Great spirit.
MORE NEWS: Former NBA Player Ulysses ‘Junior’ Bridgeman Buys Ebony/Jet in $14M Bankruptcy Sale
I was also honored to appear in a video with Ecstasy, Ja & Drew Gmd Carter aka Grandmaster D for my favorite Whodini song, “Funky Beat!” I always told Ex (Ecstasy) that one of my favorite lines in that song was when he said “NOW THAT WHODINI IS INSIDE THE JOINT. Also, Ecstasy was so happy when Whodini got their flowers with The VH1 Hip Hop Honors tribute to them.
Everybody that knew Ex, loved that brother as he was full of love. Let’s don’t forget that Whodini were the ones to coin the phrase ‘One Love’ from their hit song “One Love.”
Ex also played with us on a lot of our Full Force All-Star Celebrity basketball squads. The brother could hoop too, as he especially did damage when we played against New Edition on BET years ago. Such a great person and a good guy.
Friends, how many of us have them? You were one of them, my beloved friend. Rest in Paradise, Ex.
Watch “Whodini – Funky Beat”:
Check out the video that I was talking about, Funky Beat. It was an honor to appear in this video with Ecstasy, Jalil and Grandmaster D. Funky Beat was my favorite Whodini song and not just because I was in the video. It was just a dope joint.
One of the first songs to feature a rap act’s DJ rappin lyrics which was Grandmaster D.
And my favorite signature distinct vocal line of that record was when the music stopped and my man Ecstasy said “Now That Whodini Is Inside The Joint”
Also in the video having fun with the fellas was Malcolm Jamal Warner, Bobby Brown, Run DMC, Donnie Simpson, Kurtis Blow,Mixmaster Ice,Boxer Mark Breland & even Cynthia Horner from Right On Magazine & others.
Ex was such a great dude. REST IN PEACE John Fletcher aka ECSTASY.
Watch “New Edition vs Full Force Charity Basketball 1988” via YouTube:
This is the video where Ecstasy appears right in the beginning talking smack on behalf of Full Force as he & Grandmaster D with Doctor Ice of UTFO played with us on our Full Force all stars celebrity basketball team where we played against New Edition.
Ecstasy had a good game also as he kept joking to Donnie Simpson after the game saying that he helped New Edition win while playing on our side. Lolol. The score would have been closer if Donnie Simpson wouldn’t have scored in the wrong opposite basket giving New Edition two free points. Jeeeez Donnie.
Sudan’s First Oscar Entry ‘You Will Die at Twenty’ Gets a North American Distributor (Trailer)
*Variety reports that distributor Film Movement has acquired North American rights to Amjad Abu Alala’s feature debut “You Will Die at Twenty,” which marks Sudan’s first ever official Oscar submission.
The deal calls for Film Movement to give the work a theatrical rollout via virtual cinema in 2021, followed by a release on home entertainment and digital platforms.
The film, which is only the eighth narrative feature film to be made in Sudan, follows Muzamil, whose death at age 20 is prophesied on the day of his birth by a traveling sheik. Growing up with his mother, Sakina, in a small village under the constant loom of death, the young boy becomes increasingly curious about what it means to live beyond his mother’s confines.
The film has already won several awards on the festival circuit, including the Lion of the Future for best debut film at the Venice Film Festival in 2019, the Golden Star at the El Gouna Film Festival and the Grand Prix Award in the international competition at the Fribourg International Film Festival.
Watch the film’s trailer, and an interview with the cast and crew below:
