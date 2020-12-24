Entertainment
Gal Gadot Tells Haters of Her Casting as Cleopatra to Go Make Their Own Movie [VIDEO]
*Actress Gal Gadot (“Wonder Woman”) has responded to the fury over her casting as Cleopatra.
Gadot told the BBC that she doesn’t agree with the calls for an Arab or African woman playing the last queen of ancient Egypt.
“First of all if you want to be true to the facts then Cleopatra was Macedonian,” she said. “We were looking for a Macedonian actress that could fit Cleopatra. She wasn’t there, and I was very passionate about Cleopatra.”
Elizabeth Taylor famously played Cleopatra in director Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s 1963 film. Gadot said she will do her life justice in the upcoming drama from director Patty Jenkins for Paramount.
“I have friends from across the globe, whether they’re Muslims or Christian or Catholic or atheist or Buddhist, or Jewish of course…People are people, and with me I want to celebrate the legacy of Cleopatra and honor this amazing historic icon that I admire so much,” she said.
READ MORE: Outrage After ‘Very Bland Israeli’ Actress Gal Gadot Cast as Cleopatra
Want to know how I release my inner super hero? 💫
Come #TakeABreak with me on @instagram https://t.co/herkrISybz
— Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) December 21, 2020
“You know, anybody can make this movie and anybody can go ahead and do it,” she said. “I’m very passionate that I’m going to do my own too.”
Gadot previously announced the casting on Twitter, writing “As you might have heard I teamed up with @PattyJenks and @LKalogridis to bring the story of Cleopatra, Queen of Egypt, to the big screen in a way she’s never been seen before. To tell her story for the first time through women’s eyes, both behind and in front of the camera.”
She added, “I love embarking on new journeys, I love the excitement of new projects, the thrill of bringing new stories to life. Cleopatra is a story I wanted to tell for a very long time.”
NYT bestselling author @Morgan Jerkins responded to the casting by noting, “I’m sure Gal Gadot is going to do a wonderful job as Cleopatra. However, for me personally, I would love a Cleopatra who’s darker than a brown paper bag, because that seems a bit more historically accurate.”
Journalist Sameera Khan wrote “thought it would be a good idea to cast an Israeli actress as Cleopatra (a very bland looking one) instead of a stunning Arab actress like Nadine Njeim? And shame on you, Gal Gadot. Your country steals Arab land & you’re stealing their movie roles… smh.”
“White libs flipped … out when white actors played MYTHICAL Egyptian gods in “Gods of Egypt,” but all is well when a WHITE Israeli actress of European descent is cast as Cleopatra,” Khan added.
Do you agree with the critics? Let us know in the comments.
Coronavirus
These Kids Found a Way to Simultaneously Support Local Restaurants and Health Care Workers Amid Pandemic (Watch)
*Three high school teens who have been friends since elementary school put their heads together last Spring and came up with a genius way to buy food from struggling local restaurants forced to scale down due to COVID, and give those meals to frontline health care workers who often go with little to zero food breaks as they work around the clock to save lives.
Christopher Barnaby, Shane Daughtry and John Prince came up with “Friends4Frontlines,” a fundraising effort that uses the money to help keep local restaurants afloat by purchasing meals for local hospitals, particularly for those working during the often-overlooked night shift.
“I remember one time specifically a woman wrote us a heartfelt message saying that it was her only meal for the day,” Daughtry recalled during an interview on”Good Morning America” Thursday. “It really shows how much work they actually have to go through. They don’t have time to get their own food. They can’t even bring their own food many times, I believe. It really hit home knowing that we were making a difference.
Watch the interview below:
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Oprah Winfrey Sells Most of Her OWN Stake to Discovery for $35M
*Oprah Winfrey has sold most of her stake in OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network to Discovery Inc. in exchange for more than $35 million in the company’s stock.
Winfrey’s company, Harpo Inc., filed to sell half of the 1.34 million shares received in the transaction, according to reports.
Here’s more from Bloomberg:
The deal boosts Discovery’s stake in OWN to 95%, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, an increase from more than 70% reported in 2017. The channel was co-founded by Discovery and the longtime talk show host in 2011 as a female-focused network, trading off of Winfrey’s huge popularity.
Winfrey had an agreement with Discovery where she could require the company to purchase part of her interest beginning in 2016. In 2017, Discovery purchased a 25% stake from Winfrey for $70 million. The latest deal suggests the value of the business has declined as smaller cable networks struggle to compete in a streaming world.
READ MORE: The Bluest Eye: Oprah Winfrey, Jenna Bush Hager Chat About Their Favorite Book on its 50th B-Day (Watch)
#Underground is heading to OWN! Starting Tuesday, January 5, watch the series from the start. pic.twitter.com/g0XtP2Psg6
— Oprah Winfrey Network (@OWNTV) December 23, 2020
The OWN content is expected to be part of a new streaming service, Discovery+, which launches next month.
Among the shows currently airing on OWN are “Queen Sugar,” “David Makes Man,” “The Haves and the Have Nots,” “Iyanla: Fix My Life,” and “Ready to Love.”
In January, the network will begin airing the former WGN slave series “Underground,” featuring new episodic introductions by cast members and never-before-seen behind the scenes footage, per Deadline.
The critically acclaimed historical drama was co-created by Misha Green (Lovecraft Country) and Joe Pokaski (Cloak & Dagger), starring Aldis Hodge, Jurnee Smollett and Christopher Meloni. The series follows a group of slaves on a daring flight to freedom.
“Underground” ran for two seasons on WGN America before it was cancelled. It will air on OWN beginning Tuesday, January 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
Arts
Debbie Allen Talks About her ‘Dance Dreams’ Netflix Documentary on ‘Tamron Hall’ (Watch)
*Hollywood and Broadway legend Debbie Allen made a virtual visit to the “Tamron Hall Show” Wednesday (Dec. 23) to discuss her new Netflix documentary with Shondaland, “Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker.”
The reimagining of the classic Christmas ballet shines a light on the Debbie Allen Dance Academy (DADA) and her gifted students.
Two of Allen’s former students, JoAnn Carrasco and the star of Netflix’s “Tiny Pretty Things” Kylie Jefferson, appeared on the show and discussed their experience working with Allen.
Watch below:
