Dr. Dre Files Prenup: All Property Separate, Estranged Wife Gets Spousal Support

*Dr. Dre has reportedly filed the prenuptial agreement that his estranged wife Nicole Young claims is no longer valid.

According to TMZ, the hip-hop mogul declares that all properties acquired during the marriage are separate, “what he acquires is his, and what Nicole Young acquires is hers,” the outlet writes, but Young stands to walk away with a hefty payout if the prenup holds up in court.

Here’s more from the outlet:

As for that monthly sum, Nicole is asking the court for $2 million a month in spousal support. But, in these new legal docs, Dre’s lawyer, disso queen Laura Wasser, says Dre has voluntarily paid all of Nicole’s expenses since they split.

His CPA filed a declaration saying her actual monthly expenses total $293,306.

As for Nicole’s lawyers asking for $5 million in attorney’s fees, Dre is calling BS, saying he’s already paid Nicole’s lawyers more than his own lawyers.

Young, 50, filed for divorce over the summer after 24 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple married on May 25, 1996 and share two adult children, son Truice, 23, and 19-year-old daughter Truly.

In his response to the divorce filing, Dre noted that the couple have a prenuptial agreement that he wants enforced. Young reportedly filed documents contesting the prenup.

“I was extremely reluctant, resistant and afraid to sign the agreement and felt backed into a corner. Given the extraordinary pressure and intimidation by Andre, I was left with no option but to hire a lawyer (of course, with the help of Andre’s team of professionals) and unwillingly signed the agreement very shortly before our marriage,” Young alleges in legal documents, per TMZ.

She claims they mutually decided to void the agreement two years later.

“Andre acknowledged to me that he felt ashamed he had pressured me into signing a premarital agreement and he tore up multiple copies of the agreement in front of me,” Young claims in the filing. “Since the day he tore up the agreements, we both understood that there was no premarital agreement, and that it was null and void.”

According to Dre’s newly filed prenup, “the only way it can be amended or terminated is through writing, and there is currently no evidence of that ever occurring,” TMZ writes.