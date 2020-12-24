Debbie Allen Talks About her ‘Dance Dreams’ Netflix Documentary on ‘Tamron Hall’ (Watch)

*A Charlotte, N.C. mother says her Black son was kicked out of a predominantly white private school that he had attended for 10 years after she complained about his 9th grade class reading “Fences,” a play by Black playwright August Wilson.

Faith Fox had an issue with the racial slurs uttered throughout the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, which deals with racism in America during the 1950s. She said her son and his classmates at Providence Day School were set to read the play, and that the school told parents in early November that students would not say the n-words while reading in class. They said that part of the lesson would include “considering the word itself and some of its more nuanced aspects of meaning.” Jamel’s mom was still concerned.

According to the New York Times, “Faith Fox, a lawyer and single mother, said in an interview that she imagined her son’s mostly white class at the Providence Day School reading the dialogue out loud. She said her main concern was that the themes were too mature for the group and would foster stereotypes about Black families.”

The newspaper reported that the school and Fox worked out an arrangement so her son could participate in an “alternate lesson” instead. But, “Ms. Fox’s disagreement escalated. She took it to a parents’ Facebook group, and later fired off an email that school officials said was a personal attack on a faculty member,” the paper reported.

The controversy, as well as Fox’s history of creating a “toxic” environment, led to the administration’s decision to rescind enrollment for Fox’s son, Jamel. The paper’s headline says the school “expelled” Jamel, but the private school called it a “termination of enrollment.”

Watch the story below: