Arts
Debbie Allen Talks About her ‘Dance Dreams’ Netflix Documentary on ‘Tamron Hall’ (Watch)
*Hollywood and Broadway legend Debbie Allen made a virtual visit to the “Tamron Hall Show” Wednesday (Dec. 23) to discuss her new Netflix documentary with Shondaland, “Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker.”
The reimagining of the classic Christmas ballet shines a light on the Debbie Allen Dance Academy (DADA) and her gifted students.
Two of Allen’s former students, JoAnn Carrasco and the star of Netflix’s “Tiny Pretty Things” Kylie Jefferson, appeared on the show and discussed their experience working with Allen.
Watch below:
Arts
The Bluest Eye: Oprah Winfrey, Jenna Bush Hager Chat About Their Favorite Book on its 50th B-Day (Watch)
*This year marks the 50th anniversary of Toni Morrison’s first novel, “The Bluest Eye.”
Oprah Winfrey chose the work for her book club 30 years ago, and TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager, who says it’s her favorite book, spoke with the TV titan about their mutual love of the story.
The novel takes place in Morrison’s hometown of Lorain, Ohio, and tells the story of a young African-American girl, Pecola, who grows up during the years following the Great Depression. Set in 1941, the story tells that due to her mannerisms and dark skin, she is consistently regarded as “ugly.” As a result, she develops an inferiority complex, which fuels her desire for the blue eyes she equates with “whiteness” and beauty.
“To be able to read Toni Morrison … is one of the greatest joys in life,” Oprah says.
Winfrey and Bush Hager, who kicked off 2020 together via a Weight Watchers event in January, also chat about the trying months that followed that outing.
Watch below:
Arts
Patti Austin Drops Sassy New Georgia Senate Runoff-Election Song ‘Georgia Ur Votin 4ME2’ (Watch)
*Grammy-winning vocalist Patti Austin decided to do what she does best in a bid to get out the vote in Georgia, despite not residing in the Peach state.
“I know you’ve gotta be tired of washing hands and wearing masks/ But you can save the planet’s ass!,” Austin belts in the brassy big-band ditty, “Georgia Ur Votin 4ME2.”
The song was posted by the political action committee MeidasTouch. Georgia’s Jan. 5 runoff vote will determine whether or not the entire U.S. Senate goes Democrat or Republican. Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock are facing an uphill battle against incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, both of whom are accused of insider trading.
As Austin’s song winds down, she vamps, “QAnon conspiracies, vote that crap away from me!”
Watch Patti Austin belt “Georgia Ur Votin 4ME2” below:
Arts
Black Teen Expelled from N.C. Private School After Mom’s Complaint About August Wilson’s ‘Fences’ Escalates (Watch)
*A Charlotte, N.C. mother says her Black son was kicked out of a predominantly white private school that he had attended for 10 years after she complained about his 9th grade class reading “Fences,” a play by Black playwright August Wilson.
Faith Fox had an issue with the racial slurs uttered throughout the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, which deals with racism in America during the 1950s. She said her son and his classmates at Providence Day School were set to read the play, and that the school told parents in early November that students would not say the n-words while reading in class. They said that part of the lesson would include “considering the word itself and some of its more nuanced aspects of meaning.” Jamel’s mom was still concerned.
According to the New York Times, “Faith Fox, a lawyer and single mother, said in an interview that she imagined her son’s mostly white class at the Providence Day School reading the dialogue out loud. She said her main concern was that the themes were too mature for the group and would foster stereotypes about Black families.”
The newspaper reported that the school and Fox worked out an arrangement so her son could participate in an “alternate lesson” instead. But, “Ms. Fox’s disagreement escalated. She took it to a parents’ Facebook group, and later fired off an email that school officials said was a personal attack on a faculty member,” the paper reported.
The controversy, as well as Fox’s history of creating a “toxic” environment, led to the administration’s decision to rescind enrollment for Fox’s son, Jamel. The paper’s headline says the school “expelled” Jamel, but the private school called it a “termination of enrollment.”
Watch the story below:
