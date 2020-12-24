Today’s Video
Bodycam Footage of Fatal Columbus Police Shooting of Unarmed Black Man Released; Mayor Calls for Cop’s Firing (Watch)
*Columbus, Ohio Mayor Andrew Ginther on Wednesday afternoon angrily called for the termination of the police officer who shot and killed a 47-year-old unarmed Black man, allowed him to lay on the ground for several minutes without anyone rendering aid – a violation of police policy – and turned on his body camera only after the deadly encounter took place.
However, the body cameras have a 60-second “look-back” feature that captures video, but not audio. This look-back recorded the shooting, indicating the officers turned the cameras on within 60 seconds of the shooting taking place.
Footage of the killing was released Wednesday. It all started when a neighbor called police complaining of someone in a garage repeatedly starting and turning off an SUV engine for an extended period of time. Officers were dispatched to the “non-emergency” call on the city’s Northwest Side at 1:37 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a home’s garage door open and a man, later identified as Andre Maurice Hill, inside. He was visiting someone at the home. He walked toward officers with a cellphone in his left hand and his right hand not visible. Officer Adam Coy fired his weapon, striking Hill, then stood back and watched as he lay on the cement floor moaning without any of the officers rendering aid. Hill later died at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital. A weapon was not recovered at the scene.
“He was an expected guest. He was not an intruder,” Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said of Hill during a press conference. “It is simply an unexplainable loss. None of the officers initially at the scene provided medical assistance, no compression on the wounds to stop the bleeding, no attempts of CPR, not even a hand on the shoulder or an encouraging word that medics were en route. It’s an officer’s duty to render aid.”
Because this was a non-emergency call, run lights and sirens were not engaged as officers arrived. As a result, the dash camera in the police cruiser was also not activated for any part of the encounter.
The shooting on Oberlin Drive occurred nearly three weeks after law enforcement fatally shot 23-year-old Black man Casey Goodson as he entered his grandmother’s home. He was laid to rest on Wednesday. The investigation into his death continues.
“Enough is enough. This community is exhausted. The African-American community is fearful and concerned and outraged. This is a stunning disregard for life,” Ginther said.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating.
#BlackLivesMatter
Man Wrongly Cuffed In Front of Family in Mall Food Court Calls Experience ‘Dehumanizing’ (Watch)
*Jamar Mackey, the man who was detained by Virginia Beach police after being wrongly accused of credit card fraud, called the experience of being handcuffed in front of his fiancée and son “dehumanizing” during an appearance Tuesday on “Good Morning America.”
“Basically we were just sitting down, enjoying the holidays, trying to get some lunch with my family. Next thing you know, I’m in handcuffs,” Mackey said. “No words, no explanations.”
After officers perp-walked Mackey out of the Lynnhaven Mall, they eventually realized that Mackey was not their suspect and explained to him that he fit the description – of a Black man with dreads, wearing all black and with a child wearing red – who was using stolen credit cards.
“It’s like, how is it nothing changed?,” Mackey said on GMA. “How is everything still the same? How do you still racial profile a black man with dreads that way in 2020? How do you do that? It’s still happening this day.”
Police Chief Paul Neudigate apologized for the incident, saying “Certainly, anyone would be upset about being detained for something they didn’t do. While the video shows the officer stayed calm and respectful throughout the brief encounter, we must ensure the situation merits the response. We are gathering all the facts to evaluate the incident so we can address the concerns people have raised.”
Va. Beach Cops Apologize after Humiliating Innocent Black Man in Front of Family & Mall Onlookers (Watch)
*After a viral video showed Virginia Beach police detaining an innocent Black man at Lynnhaven Mall Saturday, Chief Paul Neudigate said his department will review his officers’ handling of the situation, according to The Virginia-Pilot.
The video, shared Sunday by activist Shaun King, shows cops handcuffing a man who was eating with his family. Police escorted him outside and said he matched the description of a suspect, who an officer said was a “Black male with dreads that was wearing all black and was with a boy wearing red.”
“Are you serious right now?” the handcuffed man asked in the video. He said this kind of treatment is why people are marching and why people say “Black Lives Matter.”
After several minutes, the man was released and the officer who handcuffed him apologized.
In a statement Sunday, the police chief said the department wanted to review what happened and address people’s concerns.
“Certainly, anyone would be upset about being detained for something they didn’t do,” Neudigate said. “While the video shows the officer stayed calm and respectful throughout the brief encounter, we must ensure the situation merits the response. We are gathering all the facts to evaluate the incident so we can address the concerns people have raised.”
#BlackLivesMatter
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Talks About 2009 Cancer Diagnosis for 1st Time to Highlight Health Care Disparities (Watch)
*For the first time, NBA icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is opening up about his private battle with prostate cancer since being diagnosed 11 years ago, hoping to shed light on the health challenges facing Black people.
In an essay for WebMD, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer revealed that he’s had prostate cancer, leukemia and heart bypass surgery. Abdul-Jabbar wrote that while he’s received some of the best medical attention over the years as an NBA star, he’s aware of how others in the Black community do not.
In his essay, Abdul-Jabbar pointed out that some of the health issues Black people are prone to as a group include diabetes, heart problems, obesity and cancer. African Americans have the highest mortality rate of any racial group for all cancers combined, and have higher rates of diabetes, hypertension and heart disease than other groups, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health. The trend continues with COVID-19, which Abdul-Jabbar highlighted in his essay.
“We’re at a crossroads here,” Abdul-Jabbar told “Good Morning America” in an interview about his op-ed. “People are either going to take health care seriously and promote it and support it, or people will be struggling, and we want to end the struggling. We want people to be well.”
