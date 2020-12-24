*Beyoncé and her BeyGOOD foundation are working to save the homes of Americans who are facing eviction amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Phase Two of the BeyGOOD Impact Fund will now help those impacted by the housing crisis,” the foundation announced on Tuesday. “The housing moratorium is set to end on Dec. 26, resulting in mortgage foreclosures and rental evictions. Many families are impacted, due to the pandemic, [which has]resulted in job loss, sickness and overall economy downturn.”

The organization added that: “Beyoncé is giving $5,000 grants to individuals and families facing foreclosures or evictions. All necessary documentation must be provided to the NAACP.”

Applications open on Jan. 7, 2021 and funds will be dispersed later in the month. Round 2 of the grants will open in Feburary.

The National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) announced on Monday that the nationwide housing moratorium has been extended through the end of January.

Per the NLIHC: “The temporary moratorium on evictions extends vital protections to tens of millions of renters at risk of eviction for nonpayment of rent during the global pandemic. The federal eviction moratorium is essential relief for struggling renters, but it merely postpones evictions – it doesn’t prevent them. When the moratorium expires on Jan. 31, 2021, back rent will be due and [some] renters [may] be unable to pay.”

Beyonce helping those impacted by the COVID housing crisis comes after she provided $10,000 grants to more than 250 small businesses (totaling a sum of at least $2.5 million).

Her foundation has also provided community members with food, water, household supplies, coronavirus testing and mental health support, per PEOPLE.

“There’s more holiday GOOD NEWS,” the foundation declared on Tuesday. “Stay tuned next week as we announce the December recipients of the Small Business Impact Fund.”