News
Young Tech CEO Raises a $4M Seed Round Led by Alexis Ohanian
*Last year, Vernon Coleman and his friend Kevin Robertson dropped out of college to work full-time on their social networking app for Millennials called Realtime.
The app is an invite-only video chatting service that can be used for fun social clubs or hosting meetings and conferences.
Here’s more from Forbes:
Coleman and Robertson designed an initial app called Club Connect while studying at UC Santa Cruz; it let students with similar interests meet digitally and then hang out in real life. After the app gained some traction at UC Santa Cruz, they dropped out and moved up to San Francisco in 2019 to network, establish their app at another school and hopefully raise some money.
When Covid-19 hit last spring, Coleman and Robertson were forced to reconsider and essentially start from scratch.
READ MORE: Alexis Ohanian Slams ‘Bullsh*t’ Double Standard Between Serena Williams and Brett Kavanaugh
Alexis Ohanian just made a 23-year-old tech CEO one of the youngest Black entrepreneurs to raise VC funding. Meet Vernon Coleman. https://t.co/m2ZuLiYTeh
— Business Insider (@businessinsider) December 19, 2020
That’s when they decided to enhance the “virtual relationships” experience, and Realtime was born.
According to Yahoo, on Friday, the app announced it raised a $4 million seed round led by investor Alexis Ohanian’s Seven Seven Six venture fund. Other investors include Kickstarter cofounder Yancey Strickler, former Tinder CPO Ravi Mehta, and Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin.
Only about 1% of VC funding goes to Black startup founders, according to the report.
We did it Joe…. 🤗
Excited to Announce @useRealtime has raised a $4M Seed Round led by @alexisohanian @sevensevensix
Realtime won’t just change the way people connect and interact… We will redefine what it means to be a social network! https://t.co/P9yI5tr3k4
— Vernon Coleman (@VernTheLegend) December 18, 2020
“People are craving human connection now more than ever and Vernon has identified a unique way to expedite today’s evolving need for interaction,” Ohanian said in a press release. “His innovative approach to building hyper-personal online communities through instant, real-time video chatting made Realtime a compelling company to invest in.”
The Realtime app hasn’t officially launched, but Coleman, 23 told Business Insider that he wants the app to become the “authentic social layer for Gen Z and young millennials.”
He has plans to expand Realtime into the real world after the pandemic.
Entertainment
Viral Video Showing White Man Guessing N-Word on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ is Fake (Watch)
*A video that went viral on TikTok this week purporting to show a Wheel of Fortune contestant guessing the N-word has been debunked as digitally altered.
The trickery began on December 17, when TikTok user @mostlyh2o shared a clip of a white contestant named Darren attempting to answer a puzzle with just one letter left in a word reading “Clam _igger.” Darren guesses “N” instead of “D,” and after an awkward pause, host Pat Sajak reveals that his guess is incorrect.
The video, which has been viewed more than 2.4 million times and collected over 500,000 likes, became so popular that the fact checking website Snopes got involved and quickly identified it as a fraud, saying the same video was uploaded to YouTube on May 4, 2011, and additional versions of the video were uploaded in the years since.
Watch below:
COVID-19
Online Tool Calculator Tells When You Can Get Coronavirus Vaccine [VIDEO]
*A new online tool tells American users how long it will be until they are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Here’s more from The Daily Mail:
Developed by Adriane Labs and the Surgo Foundation, the Vaccine Tool Calculator asks users to enter which state and county they live in, what their age is, what job they have and if they have any pre-existing conditions.
From there, the calculator tells you how many people in your city and state are ahead of you, and how many Americans are in your priority group.
The calculator looks at the size of the population of each state and country and how many people are able to get vaccinated.
Click here to use the tool.
READ MORE: Joe and Jill Biden Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Shots / VIDEO
In related news, Pfizer and BioNTech will supply the U.S. with an additional 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, CBS News reports. The doses are expected to be delivered by July 31.
“With these 100 million additional doses, the United States will be able to protect more individuals and hopefully end this devastating pandemic more quickly,” said Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla. “We look forward to continuing our work with the U.S. government and healthcare providers around the country.”
“Securing more doses from Pfizer and BioNTech for delivery in the second quarter of 2021 further expands our supply of doses across the Operation Warp Speed portfolio,” HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement. “This new federal purchase can give Americans even more confidence that we will have enough supply to vaccinate every American who wants it by June 2021.”
Meanwhile, according to reports, the debate continues over who should be in line for the next wave of vaccines. While many states make their own priority lists, labor unions say their members should go first, per CBS News.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the next group should be those 75 and older and frontline essential workers.
“You vaccinate the right group of people, you are going to flatten the curve faster,” said infectious disease specialist Dr. Aileen Marty.
crime
Julius Jones is Innocent. Don’t Let Him be Executed by the State of Oklahoma
*The following message is from Cece Jones-Davis (Julius Jones Coalition)’s petition:
When Julius Jones was 19-years-old, he was convicted of a murder he says he did not commit. I need your help to save his life.
Julius has lived on death row for almost 20 years and is held in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day. He is allowed one hour of sunlight a day, and three showers a week. Every minute we wait to take action, Julius is suffering. Every second that goes by brings Julius closer to being executed for a crime he didn’t commit.
At the time of the crime for which he was convicted, Julius was a 19-year-old student-athlete with a promising future, attending the University of Oklahoma on an academic scholarship. It is clear that Julius’ lawyer did not adequately defend him, and that explicit racial bias played a significant role in the process… For example:
- Eyewitnesses place Mr. Jones at his parents’ home at the time of the murder, miles away from the crime scene.
- Mr. Jones’ co-defendant admitted to being involved in the crime and is now free after testifying against Julius. He was heard bragging that he “set Julius up.” Mr. Jones’ co-defendant matches the only eyewitness description of the shooter based on the length of his hair.
- Newly-discovered evidence shows that at least one juror harbored racial prejudice that influenced his vote to convict and sentence Mr. Jones to death. One juror reported telling the judge about another juror who said the trial was a waste of time and “they should just take the n***** out and shoot him behind the jail.”
I learned about Julius’ story through Viola Davis’ docuseries “The Last Defense.” As a person of color and a person of faith, I knew that I couldn’t stand by while an innocent man was killed. I am an Oklahoma taxpayer and the idea that my money will be used to kill Julius makes me sick.
Every day an innocent man is forced to sit in solitary confinement, awaiting his death.
Recently, a grassroots movement successfully pressured Texas to stay the execution of Rodney Reed, another black man sentenced to death for a crime he says he didn’t commit. If we can save Rodney, then Julius has a chance.
Please join me and demand justice for Julius.
Click HERE to sign the petition.
