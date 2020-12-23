WE REMEMBER: Whodini’s Ecstasy (John Fletcher) Dies at 56

*Today, hip hop fans are mourning the passing of John Fletcher, better known as Ecstasy from the legendary rap group Whodini. The sad news was brought to the world via musician Questlove on Wednesday (12-23-20) in an Instagram tribute.

“One love to Ecstasy of the legendary #Whodini,” he said. “This man was legendary and a pivotal member of one of the most legendary groups in hip hop. This is sad man.”

Ecstasy, 56 (born on June 7, 1964), along with Jalil Hutchins, formed Whodidni in Brooklyn, N.Y. in 1982. In 1986, DJ Grandmaster Dee joined the group. As of this posting, there’s no official word on the cause of death, but some are speculating that his death – after a bout he had with pneumonia last year – was COVID-19 related.

Whodini went on to record the hit singles, “The Haunted House of Rock,” “Friends,” “Freaks Come Out at Night,” becoming a vital name in the hip hop scene.

Following the news of Ecstasy’s death, Jermaine Dupri penned and posted this tribute:

“My God, this one hurts me so bad, I can’t even believe I’m posting this,” he said. “Ex, you know I love you. Thank you for every word, every conversation, every good time. May your soul rest in power.”

Whodini fan, comedian Loni Love, also paid homage to the late star.

“Just got the sad news, Ecstasy of #Whodini passed away today. Thank you for the music of my youth.. I always loved the Zorro hat!!! Condolences to his family.”

In 2018, as Revolt reminds, Whodini was feted at the 3rd Annual Black Music Honors where they were honored with the Hip Hop Icon Award and a tribute from fellow icons Doug E. Fresh, Yo-Yo and Monie Love who took the stage to perform their classic hits.