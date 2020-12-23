Tiffany Haddish Says She’s ‘Very Skinny’ Thanks to 30-Day Body Transformation Journey

*Tiffany Haddish says her body transformation journey is “going good” and that she’s “very skinny.”

Haddish kicked off the 30 Day Transformation Team program on Nov. 27, and has been documenting her experience on Instagram.

The “Girl’s Trip” star lost 40 lbs. during the pandemic, and she’s now focused on sculpting muscle.

“I don’t really want to lose any more weight. I want to now just sculpt it all, sculpt off the fat so I can get to the muscle. The goal is to have abs by New Year’s Day! We’ll see,” she tells PEOPLE.

Haddish previously told the publication that she’s been exercising every day for “anywhere from 15 minutes to sometimes two hours.”

“I had this thought in my mind that I want the body of Flo-Jo!” Haddish said, referring to late Olympian track-and-field superstar Florence Griffith Joyner, who holds the world record as the fastest woman of all time.

Haddish is committed to eating healthier and following a regular vitamin regimen. She also modified her 30-day transformation plan to be vegan.

“I figured if I’m going to do a transformation, I’m going to challenge myself all the way around,” Haddish explained to PEOPLE. “But let me tell you something: I miss the meat,” she continues. “I want some brisket!”

She plans on adding meat back to her diet once the month-long program ends.

“I think I’m going to definitely go back to eating meat, but I’m going to probably be a rationing it out,” says Haddish. “I’m not going to lie to you — two days ago I tried to eat some turkey bacon because I was just smelling it and I’m here on set. I tried it and it was so nasty I tossed it out. I didn’t even swallow. I’m hoping that I didn’t lose my taste for meat. But I might have.”