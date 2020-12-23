News
Russia Banned from Using Name, Flag at Next 2 Olympics Over ‘Doping’ Case [VIDEO]
*Russia has been barred from using its name and flag at the next two Olympics, or at any world championships for the next two years. The ban was handed down last week by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
The move comes after the World Anti-Doping Agency accused Russia of “state-ordered tampering of a testing laboratory database in Moscow,” per USA Today. The ruling also blocked the country from bidding to host major sporting events for two years.
Russian athletes and teams will still be allowed to compete at next year’s Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, as well as world championships including the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. But if anyone tests positive for doping, they’re out.
A four-year ban was initially imposed on the country but was cut to two years on Thursday.
Tatiana Kashirina squatting 440lbs(200kg) for 8 reps today. Can your MCM do that? pic.twitter.com/QLrWxhHTZS
— Tempa (@QuickestTempa) March 20, 2019
“WADA is pleased to have won this landmark case,” said World Anti-Doping Agency President Witold Banka in a statement.
“We left no stone unturned in investigating this very complex matter and in presenting our case before CAS.
“The panel has clearly upheld our findings that the Russian authorities brazenly and illegally manipulated the Moscow Laboratory data in an effort to cover up an institutionalized doping scheme.
“In the face of continual resistance and denial from Russia, we clearly proved our case, in accordance with due process. In that regard, this ruling is an important moment for clean sport and athletes all over the world.”
The case centered on accusations that Russian state agencies altered or covered up doping violations.
In a statement, the Russian Anti-doping Agency (RUSADA) said: “Common sense has prevailed and the flawed attempt to continue the exclusion of Russian athletes from international sport has been overturned.
“This will help competitive sport as well as anti-doping efforts worldwide, since the concept of collective guilt in anti-doping can now be consigned to the dustbin of history.”
The ruling does not prohibit Russian government officials, including President Vladimir Putin, from attending major sporting events if invited by the host nation’s head of state.
In related news, Russia’s five-times world champion weightlifter and Olympic medallist Tatiana Kashirina, who was one of the favorites for a gold medal at next year’s Tokyo Games, has been temporarily suspended for an anti-doping rule violation, per MSN.
WE REMEMBER: Whodini’s Ecstasy (John Fletcher) Dies at 56
*Today, hip hop fans are mourning the passing of John Fletcher, better known as Ecstasy from the legendary rap group Whodini. The sad news was brought to the world via musician Questlove on Wednesday (12-23-20) in an Instagram tribute.
“One love to Ecstasy of the legendary #Whodini,” he said. “This man was legendary and a pivotal member of one of the most legendary groups in hip hop. This is sad man.”
View this post on Instagram
Ecstasy, 56 (born on June 7, 1964), along with Jalil Hutchins, formed Whodidni in Brooklyn, N.Y. in 1982. In 1986, DJ Grandmaster Dee joined the group. As of this posting, there’s no official word on the cause of death, but some are speculating that his death – after a bout he had with pneumonia last year – was COVID-19 related.
Whodini went on to record the hit singles, “The Haunted House of Rock,” “Friends,” “Freaks Come Out at Night,” becoming a vital name in the hip hop scene.
Following the news of Ecstasy’s death, Jermaine Dupri penned and posted this tribute:
“My God, this one hurts me so bad, I can’t even believe I’m posting this,” he said. “Ex, you know I love you. Thank you for every word, every conversation, every good time. May your soul rest in power.”
My God, this one hurts me so bad,I can’t even believe I’m posting this,Ex you know I love you 🙏🏾🙏🏾 thank you for every word,every conversation every good time,may your soul Rest In Power 🕊🕊🕊 #whodini q pic.twitter.com/6RGuOankWl
— Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) December 23, 2020
Whodini fan, comedian Loni Love, also paid homage to the late star.
“Just got the sad news, Ecstasy of #Whodini passed away today. Thank you for the music of my youth.. I always loved the Zorro hat!!! Condolences to his family.”
Just got the sad news, Ecstasy of #Whodini passed away today.. Thank you for the music of my youth.. I always loved the Zorro hat!!! Condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/6zdSQTdAI4
— Loni Love (@LoniLove) December 23, 2020
In 2018, as Revolt reminds, Whodini was feted at the 3rd Annual Black Music Honors where they were honored with the Hip Hop Icon Award and a tribute from fellow icons Doug E. Fresh, Yo-Yo and Monie Love who took the stage to perform their classic hits.
Former NBA Player Ulysses ‘Junior’ Bridgeman Buys Ebony/Jet in $14M Bankruptcy Sale
*Former NBA star Ulysses “Junior” Bridgeman is now owner of the historic Ebony, Jet catalogue after a bankruptcy judge approved the $14 million sale Tuesday of Ebony Media Operations.
Ebony was forced into bankruptcy last July after defaulting on more than $10 million in loans. Bridgeman, owner of Heartland Coca-Cola Bottling Co. in Lenexa, bid $14 million for the company in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston on Friday, The Wall Street Journal reports. It was the only serious offer received.
Here’s more from the Chicago Tribune:
The sale could lead to a revival of the historic titles that highlighted African American voices and culture. Ebony was founded in Chicago in 1945 by the late John H. Johnson, who added Jet in 1951. They were sold to CVG Group, which ended their print publication in 2019 and was forced into bankruptcy this year.
READ MORE: Ebony and Jet Magazine’s Photo Archives Auctioned Off in Private Sale
An earlier report on EURweb.com noted that Ebony and Jet sold off its iconic photo archive in July 2019 in a private sale in Chicago as part of a Chapter 7 bankruptcy action.
Both publications were once considered bibles of the culture — offering compelling stories and snapshots of Black American life as well as intimate moments of black celebrities.
According to CNN, the Ebony/Jet archive contains photos from 1945 to 2015, with about 1 million printed images, 3 million negatives and contact sheets, and several thousand hours of video footage. Some photos have never been printed and thus have never been seen by the public.
“It was Ebony that took to remind America of black people’s humanity,” said Jeffrey McCune, a professor of African and African American Studies at Washington University in St. Louis. “It colored black life in spectrum.”
Bridgeman’s NBA career spanned 12 years mostly with the Milwaukee Bucks. He is franchisee for several restaurant chains and once tried to buy Sports Illustrated but dropped the bid last year.
R&B Legend Shirley Murdock Releases New Holiday Classic ‘Winter Wonderland’ – Watch/Listen
*Hollywood, CA – R&B legend and songwriter Shirley Murdock behind hits such as, “As We Lay,” “Go on Without You,” “Husband,” and also known for her vocals on Zapp and Roger Troutman’s hit single “Computer Love” has released a rendition of a favorite holiday classic, “Winter Wonderland” on all digital streaming platforms.
Shirley Murdock’s cover of the 1934 tune brings an inescapable joy that moves through your body
She gives “Winter Wonderland” a soul transfusion the likes of which you won’t experience anywhere else. Her must-play version will carry you away into a wonderful winter wonderland.
In 1986, her gold-selling debut album, entitled Shirley Murdock! on Elecktra Records cemented the soul singer as a bonafide “hit-maker.”
“I’ve always enjoyed singing holiday classics, since a young girl,” says Murdock.
“I think especially now, we need to spread more holiday cheer in the world as we navigate in this pandemic,” she says. “What better song to do this, then Winter Wonderland.”
MORE NEWS: Shondaland’s Color-blind ‘Bridgerton’ is Fascinating TV – Debuts Christmas Day on Netflix / WATCH
Shirley Murdock is a true multi-media beloved songstress spanning achievements in music, television, and theatre.
The chart-topping Billboard superstar continues to surprise us with soulful and timeless music that makes us feel good, like only she can.
Get in the spirit and enjoy “Winter Wonderland,” a classic favorite by Shirley Murdock!
For all things Shirley Murdock, click here
