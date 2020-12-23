Russia Banned from Using Name, Flag at Next 2 Olympics Over ‘Doping’ Case [VIDEO]



*Russia has been barred from using its name and flag at the next two Olympics, or at any world championships for the next two years. The ban was handed down last week by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The move comes after the World Anti-Doping Agency accused Russia of “state-ordered tampering of a testing laboratory database in Moscow,” per USA Today. The ruling also blocked the country from bidding to host major sporting events for two years.

Russian athletes and teams will still be allowed to compete at next year’s Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, as well as world championships including the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. But if anyone tests positive for doping, they’re out.

A four-year ban was initially imposed on the country but was cut to two years on Thursday.

Tatiana Kashirina squatting 440lbs(200kg) for 8 reps today. Can your MCM do that? pic.twitter.com/QLrWxhHTZS — Tempa (@QuickestTempa) March 20, 2019



“WADA is pleased to have won this landmark case,” said World Anti-Doping Agency President Witold Banka in a statement.

“We left no stone unturned in investigating this very complex matter and in presenting our case before CAS.

“The panel has clearly upheld our findings that the Russian authorities brazenly and illegally manipulated the Moscow Laboratory data in an effort to cover up an institutionalized doping scheme.

“In the face of continual resistance and denial from Russia, we clearly proved our case, in accordance with due process. In that regard, this ruling is an important moment for clean sport and athletes all over the world.”

The case centered on accusations that Russian state agencies altered or covered up doping violations.

In a statement, the Russian Anti-doping Agency (RUSADA) said: “Common sense has prevailed and the flawed attempt to continue the exclusion of Russian athletes from international sport has been overturned.

“This will help competitive sport as well as anti-doping efforts worldwide, since the concept of collective guilt in anti-doping can now be consigned to the dustbin of history.”

The ruling does not prohibit Russian government officials, including President Vladimir Putin, from attending major sporting events if invited by the host nation’s head of state.

In related news, Russia’s five-times world champion weightlifter and Olympic medallist Tatiana Kashirina, who was one of the favorites for a gold medal at next year’s Tokyo Games, has been temporarily suspended for an anti-doping rule violation, per MSN.