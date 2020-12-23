Reaction to Washington QB Dwayne Haskins’ Maskless Stripper Encounter After Sunday’s Start (Video)

*The sports world is perplexed and outraged by the decision of Washington Football Team second year quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who just regained the starting job after being benched earlier this year for a now injured Alex Smith, to reportedly invite strippers into his home following Sunday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Pictures of the encounter show Haskins without a mask, and only one of the dancers wearing one … below her nose.

Some of the photos of Haskins that circulated yesterday, including the tweet from @DCBarno, who appeared to notice it first pic.twitter.com/Kl3TZ2sVzD — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 22, 2020

It’s unclear whether the NFL or WFT will punish Haskins for the apparent violation of COVID-19 protocol, which now puts the health of his teammates in jeopardy.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that Washington is handling the matter internally after notifying the league. The 23-year-old’s off-field actions has his NFL future up in the air, although Washington reportedly has no plans to release him, per Pelissero.

Haskins was already fined nearly $5,000 in October for violating COVID-19 protocols after making reservations for a family friend at the team’s hotel, but in that case the exposure risk was avoided because the reservation was discovered and canceled prior to the friend’s arrival.

Haskins issued an apology for the ill-timed, maskless stripper celebration on Twitter Tuesday before making his account private. He said he spoke to head coach Ron Rivera on Monday and “took full accountability for putting the team at risk.” He added, “It was irresponsible and immature of me and I accept responsibility for my action.”

Here’s the apology Washington QB Dwayne Haskins tweeted about his maskless strip-club visit before his account disappeared. pic.twitter.com/oI0XO4mfnM — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 22, 2020



The sports world had lots to say about Haskins’ behavior, and here is just a sampling:

