R&B Legend Shirley Murdock Releases New Holiday Classic ‘Winter Wonderland’ – Watch/Listen

*Hollywood, CA – R&B legend and songwriter Shirley Murdock behind hits such as, “As We Lay,” “Go on Without You,” “Husband,” and also known for her vocals on Zapp and Roger Troutman’s hit single “Computer Love” has released a rendition of a favorite holiday classic, “Winter Wonderland” on all digital streaming platforms.

Shirley Murdock’s cover of the 1934 tune brings an inescapable joy that moves through your body

She gives “Winter Wonderland” a soul transfusion the likes of which you won’t experience anywhere else. Her must-play version will carry you away into a wonderful winter wonderland.

In 1986, her gold-selling debut album, entitled Shirley Murdock! on Elecktra Records cemented the soul singer as a bonafide “hit-maker.”

“I’ve always enjoyed singing holiday classics, since a young girl,” says Murdock.

“I think especially now, we need to spread more holiday cheer in the world as we navigate in this pandemic,” she says. “What better song to do this, then Winter Wonderland.”

MORE NEWS: Shondaland’s Color-blind ‘Bridgerton’ is Fascinating TV – Debuts Christmas Day on Netflix / WATCH

Shirley Murdock is a true multi-media beloved songstress spanning achievements in music, television, and theatre.

The chart-topping Billboard superstar continues to surprise us with soulful and timeless music that makes us feel good, like only she can.

Get in the spirit and enjoy “Winter Wonderland,” a classic favorite by Shirley Murdock!

For all things Shirley Murdock, click here