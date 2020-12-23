Health
PEACE OF MIND WITH TARAJI: Is the Pressure to Be a Strong Black Woman Too Much? / WATCH
*This week’s second episode drop of Facebook Watch’s newest talk show, Peace of Mind with Taraji, is now available!
In this week’s episodes, Taraji and Tracie are addressing mental breakdowns. On Monday, they had a revealing discussion with Tamar Braxton about her own mental breakdown and the pressure of being a strong Black woman. On today’s episode, Dr. LaShonda Green joins the pair to discuss mental breakdowns further and Taraji reveals details of her own struggles and mental collapse.
- Title: Is the Pressure to Be a Strong Black Woman Too Much?
- Description: Taraji reveals her shocking mental collapse as Dr. LaShonda Green breaks down mental breakdowns. Why do Black women, in particular, try to heal on their own, the toll that takes and tips to help.
Some highlights from the episode include:
- 1:01 – Taraji discusses how the pandemic has affected her mental health and reveals a moment where she started to experience her own mental collapse
- Taraji: “Let me take you there, so during this pandemic it’s been hard on all of us, and I had a moment, I had a dark moment, I was in a dark place, for a couple of days I couldn’t get out of the bed, I didn’t care… that’s not me… then, I started having thoughts about ending it. It happened two nights in a row…and I purchased a gun, not too long ago, and it’s in the safe y’know and I started like…if I could go in there right now and end it all… cause I want it to be over like, but it’s in my head you know? I thought about my son, I said he’s grown, he’ll get over it…you know what I mean, I just didn’t care, I felt myself withdrawing, people were calling me, I wasn’t responding… I didn’t care.
Finally, I am talking to one of my girlfriends and I knew, I was smart enough to say, I have to say it, cause a part of me was ashamed… I don’t want them to think I am crazy, I don’t want them to obsess over me, or think they got to come and sit on me, because this one will [points to Tracie], and so I was like I don’t want to be handicapped and I feel weird. So, one day I just blurted it out to my girlfriend, she called me in the morning, and I was like ‘I thought about killing myself last night…[sighs] oh my god I feel so much better, I’m not going to do it now.’ For me, I’m no professional, but I felt like if I don’t say it then it becomes a plan and what scared me was that I did it two nights in a row and the thoughts kept coming, now I started think about how, at first it was like ‘I don’t want to be here,’ and then I started thinking about going to get the gun and that’s why when I woke up the next morning I blurted it out because I felt like after a while it was going to take over me and it was going to become a plan because that is how strong my brain is. You know our thoughts, they’re that powerful.”
MORE NEWS: Oh No! Video Shows Shocking Moment ‘Parked’ Range Rover Rolls Over & Kills Woman / WATCH
- 2:45 – Dr. LaShonda Green shares advice on Taraji’s experience
- Dr. LaShonda Green: “It is very normal to feel lonely, to not want to do it anymore, there are so many things that we think that are wrong, that are unhealthy, that are absolutely normal, but when you said it, it was probably a very cathartic moment for you because you took away the shame and you validated, and you normalized it for yourself. Especially now, where people are isolated, cut off, and you don’t have to believe every thought you have.”
- Taraji: “That’s the stuff that wakes me up at night, that’s my active brain.”
- 3:17 – Dr LaShonda Green and Taraji and Tracie discuss a misconception surrounding the term ‘mental breakdown’
- Taraji: “Are those mental breakdowns, are they common?”
- Dr. LaShonda Green: “Well the thing is, the mental breakdown, that’s a layman term, so it’s not a clinical term.”
- Taraji: “Clear this up please”
- Dr. LaShonda Green: “It’s sort of like a symptom of something larger. Mental breakdowns are, for the purposes of this conversation, they happen, and I know this is very cliche, but it depends, that’s our saying because it is very true, so what will break you down [gestures at Tracie], may not break you down [gestures at Taraji].”
- 3:45- The group discusses the pressures associated with being a strong Black woman
- Taraji: “So Shelley and Tamar both thought about taking their lives… [clips from Monday’s episode with Tamar Braxton and guest Shelley Meche’tte]
- Dr. LaShonda Green: “The strong Black woman ideology has become something that has to be achievable, rather than aspirational and that pressure in itself I think has created a lot of unrealistic expectations that are both self-imposed and are imposed by others. So, we also buy into it because that’s the one thing that we have ‘I’m stronger than you.’”
- Taraji: “That’s what I grabbed onto when I enrolled into an HBCU, that was my identity, because we are the least protected, the least respected, no one cares, no one listens to us and now we have this title: STRONG BLACK WOMAN [Taraji pumps fist in the air] AHA …. Now I got something over you.”
- Dr. LaShonda Green: “And it works, the problem is it works until it doesn’t work.”
- 4:45– Dr LaShonda Green on the signs that you may be on the verge of experiencing a breakdown
- Taraji: “What are some red flags that present when you are on the verge of a breakdown?”
- Dr LaShonda Green: “Well I think noticing your triggers, so having episodes when you’re not taking calls, you’re staying in the bed later, you are starting to get sick of you more and more and more, there’s no personal satisfaction, there’s a huge detachment from your own personal sense of purpose, and it sometimes can be more debilitating for people who tend to be strong, like there are functional alcoholics, there are people who are functionally emotionally impaired and continue to go to work every day.”
- 5:46 – Tracie and Taraji wine time, discussing this week’s episodes
- On Tamar’s revealing chat and the common theme they have seen from both her and Gabrielle Union
- Tracie: “Tamar, she was so raw and real and honest.”
- Taraji: “And that’s who she is, for me it was good to see her be vulnerable.”
- Tracie: “And she said that she wanted to be seen.”
- Taraji: “Going thing, Gabrielle [Union] said it, I say it all the time, humans just want to be seen!”
- On the pressures of being a strong Black woman
- Tracie: “Strong Black woman, we push down those feelings, of insecurity of not feeling worthy, or as beautiful, or vulnerability y’know.”
- Taraji: “We’ve been taught, and we’ve learned how to push down and push through.”
- Tracie: “Well guess what, we can’t do that.”
- Taraji: “We can’t do that.”
- Tracie: “And today we have arrived at: I am tired and I’m going to tell you so..let’s cheers to that!”
[Taraji and Tracie cheers glasses]
- Taraji: “She set me free… no more!”
NEXT WEEK, during the holiday break, Taraji and Tracie discuss the timely topic of holiday isolation and despair, including an interview with Grammy-award winning singer and songwriter Mary J. Blige about how she is conquering her feelings of isolation this holiday season.
Peace of Mind with Taraji episodes drop every Monday and Wednesday at 9amPT/12pmET. Episodes can be found on facebook.com/Watch and Taraji P. Henson’s Facebook page: facebook.com/tarajiphenson
source: Sharn Norman / BECK MEDIA & MARKETING
Tiffany Haddish Says She’s ‘Very Skinny’ Thanks to 30-Day Body Transformation Journey
*Tiffany Haddish says her body transformation journey is “going good” and that she’s “very skinny.”
Haddish kicked off the 30 Day Transformation Team program on Nov. 27, and has been documenting her experience on Instagram.
The “Girl’s Trip” star lost 40 lbs. during the pandemic, and she’s now focused on sculpting muscle.
“I don’t really want to lose any more weight. I want to now just sculpt it all, sculpt off the fat so I can get to the muscle. The goal is to have abs by New Year’s Day! We’ll see,” she tells PEOPLE.
Haddish previously told the publication that she’s been exercising every day for “anywhere from 15 minutes to sometimes two hours.”
READ MORE: Tiffany Haddish Announces She Ready Internship Program for Youth in Foster System
View this post on Instagram
“I had this thought in my mind that I want the body of Flo-Jo!” Haddish said, referring to late Olympian track-and-field superstar Florence Griffith Joyner, who holds the world record as the fastest woman of all time.
Haddish is committed to eating healthier and following a regular vitamin regimen. She also modified her 30-day transformation plan to be vegan.
“I figured if I’m going to do a transformation, I’m going to challenge myself all the way around,” Haddish explained to PEOPLE. “But let me tell you something: I miss the meat,” she continues. “I want some brisket!”
She plans on adding meat back to her diet once the month-long program ends.
“I think I’m going to definitely go back to eating meat, but I’m going to probably be a rationing it out,” says Haddish. “I’m not going to lie to you — two days ago I tried to eat some turkey bacon because I was just smelling it and I’m here on set. I tried it and it was so nasty I tossed it out. I didn’t even swallow. I’m hoping that I didn’t lose my taste for meat. But I might have.”
Reaction to Washington QB Dwayne Haskins’ Maskless Stripper Encounter After Sunday’s Start (Video)
*The sports world is perplexed and outraged by the decision of Washington Football Team second year quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who just regained the starting job after being benched earlier this year for a now injured Alex Smith, to reportedly invite strippers into his home following Sunday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Pictures of the encounter show Haskins without a mask, and only one of the dancers wearing one … below her nose.
Some of the photos of Haskins that circulated yesterday, including the tweet from @DCBarno, who appeared to notice it first pic.twitter.com/Kl3TZ2sVzD
— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 22, 2020
It’s unclear whether the NFL or WFT will punish Haskins for the apparent violation of COVID-19 protocol, which now puts the health of his teammates in jeopardy.
Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that Washington is handling the matter internally after notifying the league. The 23-year-old’s off-field actions has his NFL future up in the air, although Washington reportedly has no plans to release him, per Pelissero.
Haskins was already fined nearly $5,000 in October for violating COVID-19 protocols after making reservations for a family friend at the team’s hotel, but in that case the exposure risk was avoided because the reservation was discovered and canceled prior to the friend’s arrival.
Haskins issued an apology for the ill-timed, maskless stripper celebration on Twitter Tuesday before making his account private. He said he spoke to head coach Ron Rivera on Monday and “took full accountability for putting the team at risk.” He added, “It was irresponsible and immature of me and I accept responsibility for my action.”
Here’s the apology Washington QB Dwayne Haskins tweeted about his maskless strip-club visit before his account disappeared. pic.twitter.com/oI0XO4mfnM
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 22, 2020
The sports world had lots to say about Haskins’ behavior, and here is just a sampling:
Skylar Mack: Family of Teen Jailed in Cayman Islands for Breaking COVID Isolation Begs Trump for Help [VIDEO]
*Skylar Mack was sentenced to prison in the Cayman Islands for breaking COVID isolation protocols. Now her family is pleading with President Donald Trump and the U.S. government for help.
The 18-year-old college student faces a four-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to breaking the Cayman Islands’ mandatory 14-day Covid-19 isolation for visitors.
Here’s more from NBC.com:
Skylar is a pre-med student from Georgia. She traveled to visit her boyfriend, Vanjae Ramgeet, 24, who was in the Cayman Islands for a jet-skiing competition.
Mack did not isolate for the mandatory 14 days.
Instead, Mack said she isolated for two days and tested negative twice for coronavirus before abandoning her tracking device and leaving isolation to attend her boyfriend’s jet-skiing competition.
Mack, an American, was sentenced to prison last week.
READ MORE: Joe and Jill Biden Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Shots / VIDEO
A US teen is facing a four-month prison sentence in the Cayman Islands for violating the territory’s COVID-19 quarantine protocols for visitors https://t.co/zY7ozQIpN0
— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) December 21, 2020
“She just wants to come home,” Mack’s grandmother, Jeanne Mack, told the “Today” show on Monday. “She knows she made a mistake, she owns to up to that, but she’s pretty hysterical right now.”
Jonathon Hughes, the attorney representing Mack and her boyfriend, said prison would have “a particularly harsh effect on her.”
“They’re two young people who have never been in trouble before,” he said in a phone interview with The Associated Press. “This is the first time they’ve had interaction with police, the courts, prison.”
BREAKING: The sentence for Skylar Mack and Vanjae Ramgeet has been reduced from four months to two months in jail. More details to follow…#caymanislands #skylarmack pic.twitter.com/zqUbLwxgAY
— Cayman Compass (@cayCompass) December 22, 2020
Initially, Mack and Ramgeet were each ordered to pay a $2,600 fine and serve 40 hours of community service. The Cayman Islands’ Director of Public Prosecutions Patrick Moran appealed the sentence because he believed the offenses “should have been met with far more stringent measures,” according to the Cayman Compass, per The Sun.
Her family has appealed directly to Trump, whose office said the case would be forwarded to the “appropriate” federal agency, likely the U.S. State Department, per the NBC News report.
The president’s son, Eric Trump said her incarceration is “infuriating.”
“This is infuriating. Skylar is an 18 year old girl who left her hotel to watch her boyfriend compete in a jet ski competition… 4 months in jail?!” he tweeted. Adding the hashtag of “FreeSkylar.”
