Oops. :( Deputy Sheriff Recorded Having Sex on Open Mic / Listen (Discretion Advised)

*”Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta” cast members Sierra Gates and BK Brasco recently took to social media to announce their engagement.

In an interview with MadameNoire, the couple talked about their relationship and their decision to be celibate for a year.

“We love each other like love. A different type of love. We even took sex out of the equation for a whole year,” she said, adding that God told Brasco that He would bless him if he didn’t touch her for a year.

“When he told me that I was like, ‘Boy, you just wanna cheat! Do what you wanna do!’ And he was like, ‘I really need to do this for my own mental. I really need to line myself up and I really need to be a better man for you.'”

Check out additional excerpts below from the couple’s conversation with MadameNoire.

READ MORE: LeBron James Slams Media Critics Who ‘Still Doubt’ His NBA Accomplishments [WATCH]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by C.E.O OF THE GLAM SHOP (@sierra_glamshop_)

MN: People who’ve watched Love and Hip Hop, they’ve obviously seen you guys have your ups and downs on the show. How did you overcome that to get to this point?

Sierra: Well for me, when I first met Romel, he truly was like a best friend of mine because I was going through a divorce when I first met him. We really fell in love with each other being best friends. That’s literally how we made our connection. Starting out, we had so much stuff in common. While I was going through my divorce, I was falling in love with my best friend. So that’s what happened. A lot of times, people are like, “Oh he did this, he did that,” but in his defense, what the world doesn’t remember or pay attention to is I was technically still married. He was really just being a man and living his best life and I was going through a divorce but falling in love with this man at the same time. I feel like me, I call myself a light switch because I be clickin’ on and clickin’ off, but Romel is patient with me. I just feel like a lot of times when I’m clickin’ on and clickin’ off, it comes from my old marriage and me just living through that old trauma.

But this is totally different. We’re really friends. I never really had a friendship with my ex-husband. So how we deal with it is just loving on each other. We love each other like love. A different type of love. We even took sex out of the equation for a whole year. Romel came to me and told me that God had challenged him to stop touching me because God wanted to bless him. He was like, God told him that He wasn’t going to bless him until he completely stopped touching me because I was a special child of His. When he told me that I was like, “Boy, you just wanna cheat! Do what you wanna do!” And he was like, “I really need to do this for my own mental. I really need to line myself up and I really need to be a better man for you.”

Honestly, I promise y’all, once we took that sex out of the equation, we found a deeper love for each other. Inseparable. We can lay next to each other. Most people like to be physical with each other. We can lay next to each other and just don’t touch and be laughing, having a good time looking at movies, arguing, laughing again, cooking. Spending time with each other. So when you revert back to what people might say, we got all of this real life happening. We don’t even care.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by C.E.O OF THE GLAM SHOP (@sierra_glamshop_)

MN: BK, I know Sierra has her children from her first marriage and you have children from previous relationships. Do you see yourselves having children together?

BK: Of course. I really want to have a kid in the house and be married. I never really got to see with my kids, a woman have the baby grow in her stomach or be the one to say, “What do you need?” The weird cravings. I know I’m gonna argue with her like, “Sierra you don’t need that!” But I want to be around for that. I want to see her stomach grow, and see from day one to when she pushes the baby out.

MN: Sierra are you up for that?

Sierra: …Uh uh. I don’t want to. We’ll have a baby, it’s gonna be a minute though. I’m not ready for it. When that other side of my Gemini clicks, I do want to feel that, but I’m in Money Monster mode. Uh uh. Not right now.

Read the full interview here.