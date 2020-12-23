Sex - Erotica
Oops. :( Deputy Sheriff Recorded Having Sex on Open Mic / Listen (Discretion Advised)
*A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. deputy was reportedly caught in the act of having sex while the deputy’s mic was left on for the dispatcher to hear.
According to TMZ, the act took place next to the Bates Motel set and a female could be heard moaning as the dispatcher tells the deputy that the is on. However, the female continues to make the erotic noises and there is no audible response to the dispatcher.
In response to the incident, the L.A. Sheriff’s Department wrote in a statement, “The deputy was immediately relieved of duty and an administrative investigation has been opened. The deputy’s peace officer’s powers have been suspended and the proper administrative action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.”
Love & Hip-Hop’s Sierra Gates and BK Brasco Practiced Celibacy for a Year
*”Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta” cast members Sierra Gates and BK Brasco recently took to social media to announce their engagement.
In an interview with MadameNoire, the couple talked about their relationship and their decision to be celibate for a year.
“We love each other like love. A different type of love. We even took sex out of the equation for a whole year,” she said, adding that God told Brasco that He would bless him if he didn’t touch her for a year.
“When he told me that I was like, ‘Boy, you just wanna cheat! Do what you wanna do!’ And he was like, ‘I really need to do this for my own mental. I really need to line myself up and I really need to be a better man for you.'”
Check out additional excerpts below from the couple’s conversation with MadameNoire.
MN: People who’ve watched Love and Hip Hop, they’ve obviously seen you guys have your ups and downs on the show. How did you overcome that to get to this point?
Sierra: Well for me, when I first met Romel, he truly was like a best friend of mine because I was going through a divorce when I first met him. We really fell in love with each other being best friends. That’s literally how we made our connection. Starting out, we had so much stuff in common. While I was going through my divorce, I was falling in love with my best friend. So that’s what happened. A lot of times, people are like, “Oh he did this, he did that,” but in his defense, what the world doesn’t remember or pay attention to is I was technically still married. He was really just being a man and living his best life and I was going through a divorce but falling in love with this man at the same time. I feel like me, I call myself a light switch because I be clickin’ on and clickin’ off, but Romel is patient with me. I just feel like a lot of times when I’m clickin’ on and clickin’ off, it comes from my old marriage and me just living through that old trauma.
But this is totally different. We’re really friends. I never really had a friendship with my ex-husband. So how we deal with it is just loving on each other. We love each other like love. A different type of love. We even took sex out of the equation for a whole year. Romel came to me and told me that God had challenged him to stop touching me because God wanted to bless him. He was like, God told him that He wasn’t going to bless him until he completely stopped touching me because I was a special child of His. When he told me that I was like, “Boy, you just wanna cheat! Do what you wanna do!” And he was like, “I really need to do this for my own mental. I really need to line myself up and I really need to be a better man for you.”
Honestly, I promise y’all, once we took that sex out of the equation, we found a deeper love for each other. Inseparable. We can lay next to each other. Most people like to be physical with each other. We can lay next to each other and just don’t touch and be laughing, having a good time looking at movies, arguing, laughing again, cooking. Spending time with each other. So when you revert back to what people might say, we got all of this real life happening. We don’t even care.
MN: BK, I know Sierra has her children from her first marriage and you have children from previous relationships. Do you see yourselves having children together?
BK: Of course. I really want to have a kid in the house and be married. I never really got to see with my kids, a woman have the baby grow in her stomach or be the one to say, “What do you need?” The weird cravings. I know I’m gonna argue with her like, “Sierra you don’t need that!” But I want to be around for that. I want to see her stomach grow, and see from day one to when she pushes the baby out.
MN: Sierra are you up for that?
Sierra: …Uh uh. I don’t want to. We’ll have a baby, it’s gonna be a minute though. I’m not ready for it. When that other side of my Gemini clicks, I do want to feel that, but I’m in Money Monster mode. Uh uh. Not right now.
Read the full interview here.
Halle Berry Responds to LisaRaye’s Rumor That She’s Bad in Bed: ‘Ask My Man’
*Rumor has it that Halle Berry once had sex with an ex of LisaRaye McCoy, and McCoy appears to still he feeling some way about it.
The “Players Club” star put the actress on blast during a recent episode of Fox Soul’s Cocktails With Queens. When the panelists began discussing which celebrities could be good in bed, the women speculated about how Toni Braxton gets down. LisaRaye was quick to note: “We don’t know what [Braxton] is doing in the bedroom. She might be like Halle Berry.”
Co-host Claudia Jordan then replied: “Wait … What do you mean about Halle Berry. She’s not supposed to be good in the bed?”
“That’s what they said. That’s what I read. And that’s what I heard. That’s what they say,” McCoy responded.
Hear/watch LisaRaye tell it via the Twitter video below.
According to LisaRaye, there’s a rumor floating around that Halle Berry isn’t good in bed? pic.twitter.com/GOnEllCqC8
— theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) November 23, 2020
When her statement caught Berry’s attention, the Oscar-winning actress responded in a tweet that included a HotNewHipHop post linking to a story titled, “LisaRaye McCoy Suggests Halle Berry Is Bad In Bed: ‘That’s What I Heard.'”
Berry clapped back with: “Ms. @TheRealLRaye1, ask my my man @vanhunt he’ll tell ya all y’all need ta know,” she tweeted along with a crying laughing emjoi face.
Ms. @TheRealLRaye1, ask my my man @vanhunt he’ll tell ya all y’all need ta know. 😂 https://t.co/ozoUtmFEH3
— Halle Berry (@halleberry) November 25, 2020
Insiders tell Us magazine the couple has only been dating for a few months, but “their chemistry is through the roof.”
“She’s had some negative experiences [with men] but Van has taught her to love again — and love herself,” the insider said. “He’s a wonderful, caring man.”
What do you think of Halle’s response to LisaRaye? Sound off in the comments.
Did you Know Mahershala Ali Has Turned Down Major Roles Because He Refuses to do Sex Scenes?
*Simply put, Mahershala Ali is one bad dude when it comes to acting and he’s got two Oscars to prove it. There’s pretty much nothing he can’t do on the screen.
Notice, we said there’s pretty much he can’t do on screen. However, there is ONE thing he WON’T do on screen and that is a sex/love scene
We found out what that one thing is when he was a guest on Common’s new podcast “Mind Power Mixtape.” Ali explained that he would never do a love scene because of his Islamic beliefs.
He brought up his previous role in 2008’s “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” and his scene with Taraji P. Henson which required intimacy between them.
“So my old agent called me and said, ‘Mahershala, you got the part.’ And I said, ‘There’s just one thing… There is that one sex scene where they kiss… If there’s a sex scene, I can’t do it.’”
The 46-year-old actor also said:
“I don’t do simulated sex.”
Ali said he was able to take on the part as director David Fincher helped him maintain his morals.
“Taraji and I begin to kiss, and we fall out of the frame… It wasn’t clear if [Fincher] was trying to have like some bumping and grinding … which I doubt he was.”
He added:
“But for me even … at that time, 15 years ago, I was still like, ‘OK, I can only go up to this point,’ just because of — just trying to hold a space of respect for my religion.”
It must be noted, however, that not all filmmakers have been so accommodating. Last year he told Esquire that he was forced to turn down a role in HBO’s “The Duece” because his character was scripted to have sex on the show.
“I asked them, ‘Do you guys foresee my character needing to have sex and show it?’ And they did. So, you know, I had to pass!”
