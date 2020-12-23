COVID-19
Online Tool Calculator Tells When You Can Get Coronavirus Vaccine [VIDEO]
*A new online tool tells American users how long it will be until they are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Here’s more from The Daily Mail:
Developed by Adriane Labs and the Surgo Foundation, the Vaccine Tool Calculator asks users to enter which state and county they live in, what their age is, what job they have and if they have any pre-existing conditions.
From there, the calculator tells you how many people in your city and state are ahead of you, and how many Americans are in your priority group.
The calculator looks at the size of the population of each state and country and how many people are able to get vaccinated.
Click here to use the tool.
READ MORE: Joe and Jill Biden Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Shots / VIDEO
In related news, Pfizer and BioNTech will supply the U.S. with an additional 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, CBS News reports. The doses are expected to be delivered by July 31.
“With these 100 million additional doses, the United States will be able to protect more individuals and hopefully end this devastating pandemic more quickly,” said Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla. “We look forward to continuing our work with the U.S. government and healthcare providers around the country.”
“Securing more doses from Pfizer and BioNTech for delivery in the second quarter of 2021 further expands our supply of doses across the Operation Warp Speed portfolio,” HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement. “This new federal purchase can give Americans even more confidence that we will have enough supply to vaccinate every American who wants it by June 2021.”
Meanwhile, according to reports, the debate continues over who should be in line for the next wave of vaccines. While many states make their own priority lists, labor unions say their members should go first, per CBS News.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the next group should be those 75 and older and frontline essential workers.
“You vaccinate the right group of people, you are going to flatten the curve faster,” said infectious disease specialist Dr. Aileen Marty.
Coronavirus
Skylar Mack: Family of Teen Jailed in Cayman Islands for Breaking COVID Isolation Begs Trump for Help [VIDEO]
*Skylar Mack was sentenced to prison in the Cayman Islands for breaking COVID isolation protocols. Now her family is pleading with President Donald Trump and the U.S. government for help.
The 18-year-old college student faces a four-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to breaking the Cayman Islands’ mandatory 14-day Covid-19 isolation for visitors.
Here’s more from NBC.com:
Skylar is a pre-med student from Georgia. She traveled to visit her boyfriend, Vanjae Ramgeet, 24, who was in the Cayman Islands for a jet-skiing competition.
Mack did not isolate for the mandatory 14 days.
Instead, Mack said she isolated for two days and tested negative twice for coronavirus before abandoning her tracking device and leaving isolation to attend her boyfriend’s jet-skiing competition.
Mack, an American, was sentenced to prison last week.
READ MORE: Joe and Jill Biden Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Shots / VIDEO
A US teen is facing a four-month prison sentence in the Cayman Islands for violating the territory's COVID-19 quarantine protocols for visitors
— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) December 21, 2020
“She just wants to come home,” Mack’s grandmother, Jeanne Mack, told the “Today” show on Monday. “She knows she made a mistake, she owns to up to that, but she’s pretty hysterical right now.”
Jonathon Hughes, the attorney representing Mack and her boyfriend, said prison would have “a particularly harsh effect on her.”
“They’re two young people who have never been in trouble before,” he said in a phone interview with The Associated Press. “This is the first time they’ve had interaction with police, the courts, prison.”
BREAKING: The sentence for Skylar Mack and Vanjae Ramgeet has been reduced from four months to two months in jail.
— Cayman Compass (@cayCompass) December 22, 2020
Initially, Mack and Ramgeet were each ordered to pay a $2,600 fine and serve 40 hours of community service. The Cayman Islands’ Director of Public Prosecutions Patrick Moran appealed the sentence because he believed the offenses “should have been met with far more stringent measures,” according to the Cayman Compass, per The Sun.
Her family has appealed directly to Trump, whose office said the case would be forwarded to the “appropriate” federal agency, likely the U.S. State Department, per the NBC News report.
The president’s son, Eric Trump said her incarceration is “infuriating.”
“This is infuriating. Skylar is an 18 year old girl who left her hotel to watch her boyfriend compete in a jet ski competition… 4 months in jail?!” he tweeted. Adding the hashtag of “FreeSkylar.”
COVID-19
Joe and Jill Biden Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Shots / VIDEO
*As announced last week, on Monday, President-elect Joe Biden and incoming First Lady Jill Biden received their first doses of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19, with the president-elect receiving his with media present at ChristianaCare Hospital in Newark, Delaware.
So far, a very limited number of healthcare workers and high-ranking government officials have gotten access to the vaccine under continuity-of-government protocols outlined by Presidential Policy Directive 40, Roll Call reported.
Jill Biden had previously received her dose of the COVID-19 vaccine “earlier in the day,” Biden’s office said, with Biden joking to the media present that “she loves shots.”
“We owe these folks an awful lot,” Biden said. “The scientists and the people who put this together, the frontline workers, the people who were the ones that did the clinical work, it’s just amazing…we owe you big, we really do.”
RELATED: The Rise Above Covid Movement Aims To Dispel Mistrust Around Covid-19 Clinical Trials
President-elect Biden receives his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
— The Recount (@therecount) December 21, 2020
Get the rest of this report on Joe Biden receiving his COVID-19 vaccine shot at BusinessInsider.com
COVID-19
Gov. Cuomo Calls for Pre-flight COVID Testing from U.K. Travelers Amid Contagious New Strain [VIDEO]
*There’s a highly contagious new coronavirus strain spreading in parts of the U.K., and it has prompted several countries to close their borders to Brits.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday is also taking action by asking several airlines to require negative COVID tests for travelers flying into New York from the United Kingdom.
“I have no authority on international travel,” Cuomo said during a press briefing in Albany. “I can’t halt flights, I call on the U.S. government to do it.”
Cuomo has asked Virgin, British Airways and Delta to require a negative COVID-19 test from passesngers before boarding a flight to his state, per New York Daily News.
READ MORE: Johns Hopkins’ Shares COVID-19 ‘WAP’ Parody, Cardi B Reacts [WATCH]
NEW: @Delta has also agreed to require pre-departure COVID tests before passengers leave from the U.K. to New York, joining @British_Airways.
Thank you, Delta. https://t.co/RQkJX8fuk5
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 21, 2020
“I’m only a governor, but I will do anything I can to protect the people of the state of New York,” Cuomo added.
More than 120 countries require U.K. travelers to provide proof of a negative test while 40 have banned Brits from entering altogether, according to the report.
Meanwhile, Cuomo has noted that this new COVID strain sweeping through the UK is already in America.
“I believe intuitively, it is already here. Because if it has been flying around the world, it is already here,” he said. “I say that because I’ve lived this. You’ve lived this. This was the spring.”
Here’s more from TIME.com:
And the new strain has been detected in Denmark, Australia and Gibraltar, according to the British government; and in Italy and the Netherlands, according to media reports.
The strain was first detected by scientists in early December, according to the U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock.
By Dec. 19, scientific advisers to the U.K. government said they had “moderate confidence” that the variant was more transmissible than others, based on several factors including the exponential increase in infections despite lockdown measures.
Researchers now believe a mutation to the genes that code for COVID-19’s spike protein, the part of the virus that clings to human cells allowing for infection, likely causes its increased transmissibility, according to a study published Dec. 18
Meanwhile, nearly 40.000 New Yorkers have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“This is entirely done by medical professionals,” Cuomo said. “We get the vaccine, we distribute the vaccine to a regional hub hospital. That hospital does the vaccinations for that region. We define the categories of people who are eligible; phase 1A, phase 1B, etc. and we follow federal advice on that.”
