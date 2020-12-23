Online Tool Calculator Tells When You Can Get Coronavirus Vaccine [VIDEO]

*A new online tool tells American users how long it will be until they are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Developed by Adriane Labs and the Surgo Foundation, the Vaccine Tool Calculator asks users to enter which state and county they live in, what their age is, what job they have and if they have any pre-existing conditions.

From there, the calculator tells you how many people in your city and state are ahead of you, and how many Americans are in your priority group.

The calculator looks at the size of the population of each state and country and how many people are able to get vaccinated.

Click here to use the tool.

In related news, Pfizer and BioNTech will supply the U.S. with an additional 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, CBS News reports. The doses are expected to be delivered by July 31.

“With these 100 million additional doses, the United States will be able to protect more individuals and hopefully end this devastating pandemic more quickly,” said Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla. “We look forward to continuing our work with the U.S. government and healthcare providers around the country.”

“Securing more doses from Pfizer and BioNTech for delivery in the second quarter of 2021 further expands our supply of doses across the Operation Warp Speed portfolio,” HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement. “This new federal purchase can give Americans even more confidence that we will have enough supply to vaccinate every American who wants it by June 2021.”

Meanwhile, according to reports, the debate continues over who should be in line for the next wave of vaccines. While many states make their own priority lists, labor unions say their members should go first, per CBS News.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the next group should be those 75 and older and frontline essential workers.

“You vaccinate the right group of people, you are going to flatten the curve faster,” said infectious disease specialist Dr. Aileen Marty.