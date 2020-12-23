Connect with us

Social Heat

Oh No! Video Shows Shocking Moment ‘Parked’ Range Rover Rolls Over & Kills Woman / WATCH

Published

4 seconds ago

on

Shadib Farhat under Range Rover
Shadib Farhat rolled under by Range Rover

Shadib Farhat rolled under by Range Rover

*A shocking video has been released showing the moment a Los Angeles mother was severely injured and later died after rolling under her own Range Rover after it experienced a parking malfunction.

The video which was obtained by @cbseveningnews , shows 41-year-old Shadi Farhat, who is a mother of two, exiting her 2017 Range Rover when the SUV begins to roll backwards, and pulling her underneath.

Farhat is able to get to her feet before collapsing again. She passed away days after the incident.

Her husband is currently suing Jaguar Land Rover for their “defective gear selector” which can indicate the car is in park when it is not.

MORE NEWS: Eve Says Goodbye to ‘The Talk’ After Four Seasons: ‘It’s Very Bittersweet’ [WATCH]

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Social Heat

NBAer Malik Beasley Pleads Guilty to Brandishing Assault Weapon on Family

Published

16 hours ago

on

December 22, 2020

By

Malik Beasley / Getty
Malik Beasley - Getty

Malik Beasley / Getty

*As he continues to be in the middle of one of the biggest celebrity relationship scandals of 2020, #MalikBeasley also has some serious legal issues as well.

Malik recently pleaded guilty to a couple of criminal charges surrounding an incident back in September when he pulled a weapon on a couple and their daughter.

@NYPost reports Malik Beasley has officially pleaded guilty to threats of violence stemming from a September incident at his Plymouth, Minnesota, home. Last month, Malik was formally charged with felony threats of violence and fifth-degree drug possession after he allegedly pointed an assault rifle at a couple and their 13-year-old daughter after they pulled up to his rental home during a Parade of Homes tour on September 26th.

However, Malik wasn’t the only person charged in the incident, as his estranged wife Montana Yao was also charged with fifth-degree drug possession after nearly two pounds of marijuana was found in the couple’s home once police arrived at the scene—Malik’s drug charges were dismissed

MORE NEWS: Michael Ealy on His New Film ‘Fatale’ and Why Fans Like Him in Thrillers / EUR ExclusiveWATCH

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

 

Continue Reading

Social Heat

US Surgeon General Urges LeBron James to ‘Lead by Example’ and Take the (COVID Vac) Shot! / WATCH

Published

19 hours ago

on

December 22, 2020

By

Surgeon General - LeBron James
Surgeon General - LeBron James

Surgeon General (Jerome Adams) – LeBron James

*On Monday, U.S. Surgeon General challenged Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

While appearing on the KTLA 5 Morning News in Los Angeles, Dr. Jerome Adams made his plea to the athlete. He said: “LeBron James, I know you’ve been a big supporter of masks. I want to know when you’re going to take the shot. Not the basketball shot, but the COVID shot. Because I did it because I know it’s safe, and we want to make sure people understand this is how we end the pandemic.”

Adams says if LeBron publicly vouches for the vaccine he believes it could send a HUGE message to anti-vaxxers. “That’s how we promote confidence,” Adams said. “We want people to lead by example.” He then urged LeBron: “Take the shot, LeBron,” Adams said. “Take the shot. And encourage people to go to TheFightIsInUs.org, LeBron, and give plasma … that’s how they can save a life this holiday season.”

MORE NEWS: Meet the Archenemy of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ (EUR Exclusive/Watch)

Here’s video of the surgeon general urging LeBron to literally “take the shot.”:

Continue Reading

Social Heat

Diddy Surprises Mom (Janice Combs) with Bentley and $1M on 80th Birthday! / VIDEO

Published

1 day ago

on

December 22, 2020

By

Diddy - Mom - Million
Diddy - Mom 80 - 1 million

Diddy surprises his mom, Janice Combs, with $1 million for her 80th birthday!

*One thing about Diddy, he’s always going to show out for his family! The business mogul and entertainer celebrated his mother’s 80th birthday on Monday and made sure the day was very special.

Not only did Diddy, real name Sean Combs, gift his mom Janice Combs with $1million, he also surprised her with a brand new Bentley after having a lavish dinner in Los Angeles.

Clips shared by family and close friends show Janice shocked and overwhelmed by the presents as she covered her face and fought back tears. Earlier in the day, Diddy also took to social media to show appreciation to his beautiful mother. He wrote in the caption: “I only exist because of this beautiful, hardworking, loving, hilarious, ass-whooping, always telling me the truth, genuine, smart, fly absolutely amazing Black Goddess Queen!! Happy 80th Birthday to the best mother in the world! Love you forever and ever!” 💙💙

MORE NEWS: Man Wrongly Cuffed In Front of Family in Mall Food Court Calls Experience ‘Dehumanizing’ (Watch)

 

Continue Reading

Trending

 