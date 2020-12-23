Oh No! Video Shows Shocking Moment ‘Parked’ Range Rover Rolls Over & Kills Woman / WATCH

*A shocking video has been released showing the moment a Los Angeles mother was severely injured and later died after rolling under her own Range Rover after it experienced a parking malfunction.

The video which was obtained by @cbseveningnews , shows 41-year-old Shadi Farhat, who is a mother of two, exiting her 2017 Range Rover when the SUV begins to roll backwards, and pulling her underneath.

Farhat is able to get to her feet before collapsing again. She passed away days after the incident.

Her husband is currently suing Jaguar Land Rover for their “defective gear selector” which can indicate the car is in park when it is not.

