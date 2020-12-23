Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Monique Samuels and Her Husband Threaten Legal Action Against Pastor Jamal Bryant
*Pastor Jamal Bryant threatened legal action against “Real Housewives of Potomac” cast member Monique Samuels after she accused him of having an inappropriate relationship with a woman in his congregation while dating fellow castmate Gizelle Bryant.
We previously reported, during Sunday’s reunion-special episode, Samuels addressed the rumor that Jamal and his ex-wife Gizelle are “pretending” to be together again for the sake of the show, calling their relationship a business “arrangement.” She also asked if it’s true that the pastor had a baby with another woman while with Gizelle.
Jamal fired back at Monique, claiming she defamed him on the show and he issued a cease and desist letter — obtained by TMZ — accusing her of “maliciously spreading inaccurate and unfounded information” on TV.
READ MORE: Jamal Bryant Claps Back at Monique Samuels’ ‘Thirst Book’ of Receipts About His Personal Life [VIDEO]
View this post on Instagram
According to Bryant’s letter … he plans to sue her if she doesn’t assure him she will stop making wild and false statements about his personal life.
Monique has responded, saying she “has irrefutable proof of your egregious sexual conduct with a woman you have been seeing for the past eight years, as well as others.”
Her husband, former NFLer Chris Samuels, fired back at Pastor Bryant with a cease and desist letter, claiming Bryant has been spreading lies about him having CTE, that he cheated on his wife and verbally assaulted another woman, per TMZ.
Chris wants the pastor to remove all mentions of him on his social media accounts and issue a public apology within 3 days … or else face a lawsuit.
WATCH:
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Eve Says Goodbye to ‘The Talk’ After Four Seasons: ‘It’s Very Bittersweet’ [WATCH]
*After four seasons of co-hosting “The Talk,” Eve’s final episode was on Friday and the rapper/actress said a tearful goodbye to viewers.
“I’ve said it once, I’ll say it again. I’ve said it a few times that I truly, genuinely, for real, love you,” Eve told her co-hosts, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and Carrie Ann Inaba.
“I love you Mrs. O, I love you Sheryl, and Carrie Ann, I know you’re watching, I love you,” she added.
“I’ve been so lucky and so thankful to be a part of this show. I’ve learned from each of you ladies. I’ve gotten something from you all, whether that’s being more authentic, Mrs. O, or whether that is knowing who you are and standing your ground, Sheryl, or whether that is opening up your soul, Carrie Ann,” Eve continued.
READ MORE: Eve Confirms Exit From CBS ‘The Talk’ After Four Seasons
Eve then thanked her co-hosts for being “beyond supportive” of her decision to quit the daytime talk show.
“You guys have been beyond supportive. I was so scared to call you and tell you that I was leaving, because I was like, ‘I don’t want to leave.’ It’s the hardest thing. It’s very bittersweet,” she told the other women on the panel. “I was actually really worried to talk to you, and the first thing that happened was you all were like, ‘Girl, we’re happy for you! You’ve got stuff to do!’ It was the most beautiful feeling to feel supported and loved.”
Last month, Eve revealed that she’s been co-hosting virtually from her home in London amid the COVID pandemic. At the time, she also announced that she’s exiting “The Talk” to focus on “expanding her family,” Deadline reported.
“It’s been a crazy year, obviously for all of us,” she said. “And I’m so grateful that I’m able to stay here in London and do the show, but I can’t see for me, the foreseeable future of traveling back at the moment, and have decided that at the end of December, this will probably be my last time on the show, in this capacity as a host.”
Watch the video below of Eve saying goodbye to “The Talk.”
.@TheRealEve shares her heartfelt thoughts on her time at #TheTalk. #EvesFarewell pic.twitter.com/AR0tFrtWyL
— The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) December 18, 2020
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Rihanna Whipping Up Cookbook Recipes Inspired by Her Barbadian Roots
*Rihanna is serving up traditional food from her Barbadian roots via an upcoming cookbook.
The nine-time Grammy winner revealed her plans in an interview with the UK tabloid Closer. The inspiration to start a cookbook comes from her home-cooked meals during the pandemic lockdown.
RiRi said she “loves food from my Barbadian roots,” primarily the use of fresh fish. The international superstar said she eats “well on a day-to-day basis” but she also loves indulging in comfort foods.
“I won’t deprive myself. If I want a cheeseburger, then I am going to have one. I will exercise three or four times a week as well – feeling healthy is important to me,” she told Closer magazine.
READ MORE: Rihanna Insiders Claim She’s Boo’d Up with Longtime Friend A$AP Rocky
Had to make sure the set up was RIGHT 🤷🏿♀️ Y’all ready to cop @fentyskin December 26th at @Sephora, @HarveyNichols, and @BootsUK ?! 🧖🏿♀️ pic.twitter.com/KP7DMSY4dJ
— Rihanna (@rihanna) December 17, 2020
“Feeling comfortable in your own skin is a journey. We all have to learn self-love. If we really think about it, I am sure we can all find flaws with our body – but when we really learn to love ourselves, then we end up embracing our flaws,” she added.
Rihanna’s cookbook will feature some of her favorite recipes from her native Barbados, where she’s spending Christmas.
“It’s important to be with friends and family – but I feel at such peace when I am there. It is the most beautiful place, with incredible, beaches, food and people,” she explained.
“It’s kind of a cliché, but there is just something I love about decorating the tree. It’s just one of those traditions where you can declare Christmas has started as soon as the tree goes up.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Rihanna spoke about how the COVID quarantine has given her a much-needed break from her busy schedule.
“I love what I do – but I am always busy and quarantine gave me the time to do things I wouldn’t always have been able to do – watch an entire box set in a day, cook, go for walk,” she said. “It’s important we do little things we enjoy and are kind to ourselves.”
As for her New Year’s resolutions, Rihanna wants to take her “music and my brands to a different level” next year.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Steph Curry and Wife Ayesha to Donate Thousands of Books to Oakland Schools
*Stephen and Ayesha Curry are donating thousands of books to schools around Oakland, California.
“We along with our entire team at Eat. Learn. Play. understand the importance of early childhood education, especially when it comes to literacy,” Stephen and Ayesha tells PEOPLE in an statement. The couple co-founded the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation.
“Nothing is more basic, more essential, more foundational, or more important to a child’s success in life than the ability to read well. We know there is a lot of work to be done, but with partners like Literati, we’re hopeful that we will be able to make an impact on these children’s lives.”
READ MORE: Stephen Curry: NBA Star to Host Book Club on New Literati Platform
Our furry and lovable friend @Grover is the monster at the end of the book! Join @StephenCurry30 and @ayeshacurry for a reading of this classic Sesame Street storybook: https://t.co/Gyb7afEUdr #FurryMonsters pic.twitter.com/zsxdLMHgSy
— Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) December 4, 2020
We previously reported, Literati is an Austin-based literary startup previously known only as a children’s book subscription platform. The company announced in August their expansion into books for adult readers through their luminary book club platform, featuring a club led by Stephen Curry.
Curry’s club, titled Underrated, is an exploration of what it means to break barriers. It will include powerful stories of people—from sports to social justice—who defy the odds to achieve true greatness.
“I’m excited to launch a book club that aims to highlight the journeys and triumphs from storytellers who have too long been overlooked,” said Curry. Adding, “I’ve been intentional and really thoughtful about my picks to ensure the club is inclusive of diverse perspectives from women, people of color, and other underrated voices.”
Meanwhile, the Curry’s book donations will come in boxes each containing five children’s books and one adult book from Stephen’s “Underrated” book club selection, per PEOPLE.
The couple’s foundation will also donate boxes to students who are learning remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to the report, 14,000 boxes are being shipped directly to Oakland Unified Schools before Christmas.
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider8 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd7 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer
-
News6 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]