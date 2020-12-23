Monique Samuels and Her Husband Threaten Legal Action Against Pastor Jamal Bryant

*Pastor Jamal Bryant threatened legal action against “Real Housewives of Potomac” cast member Monique Samuels after she accused him of having an inappropriate relationship with a woman in his congregation while dating fellow castmate Gizelle Bryant.

We previously reported, during Sunday’s reunion-special episode, Samuels addressed the rumor that Jamal and his ex-wife Gizelle are “pretending” to be together again for the sake of the show, calling their relationship a business “arrangement.” She also asked if it’s true that the pastor had a baby with another woman while with Gizelle.

Jamal fired back at Monique, claiming she defamed him on the show and he issued a cease and desist letter — obtained by TMZ — accusing her of “maliciously spreading inaccurate and unfounded information” on TV.

According to Bryant’s letter … he plans to sue her if she doesn’t assure him she will stop making wild and false statements about his personal life.

Monique has responded, saying she “has irrefutable proof of your egregious sexual conduct with a woman you have been seeing for the past eight years, as well as others.”

Her husband, former NFLer Chris Samuels, fired back at Pastor Bryant with a cease and desist letter, claiming Bryant has been spreading lies about him having CTE, that he cheated on his wife and verbally assaulted another woman, per TMZ.

Chris wants the pastor to remove all mentions of him on his social media accounts and issue a public apology within 3 days … or else face a lawsuit.

