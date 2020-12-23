Today’s Video
Lakers Receive Championship Rings with Virtual Family Tributes in Empty Arena (Watch)
*The Staples Center may have been empty of fans, but the Los Angeles Lakers showed off their NBA championship rings Tuesday night in a ceremony filled virtually with families, friends and millions of fans worldwide.
Just 72 days after LeBron James, Anthony Davis and their teammates finished off the Miami Heat in the NBA bubble, the Lakers returned from the shortest offseason in league history to get their reward. The coaches, executives and 11 returning players from last season’s championship team received their rings in a brief, warm ceremony before their regular season opener against the Los Angeles Clippers.
The families of the Lakers’ players and coaches appeared in short, heartfelt videos of introduction before the players walked up to an individual podium to grab the rings by themselves.
The raising of the banner honoring their 17th championship will wait until fans can return to the Staples Center to enjoy it with them. The spot where it will hang eventually on the arena walls is currently occupied by a black banner reading: “STAY TUNED, LAKERS FAMILY.” The team also promised to hold a real party for their latest championship as soon as fans can attend.
Watch the full ceremony below:
Coronavirus
Reaction to Washington QB Dwayne Haskins’ Maskless Stripper Encounter After Sunday’s Start (Video)
*The sports world is perplexed and outraged by the decision of Washington Football Team second year quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who just regained the starting job after being benched earlier this year for a now injured Alex Smith, to reportedly invite strippers into his home following Sunday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Pictures of the encounter show Haskins without a mask, and only one of the dancers wearing one … below her nose.
Some of the photos of Haskins that circulated yesterday, including the tweet from @DCBarno, who appeared to notice it first pic.twitter.com/Kl3TZ2sVzD
— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 22, 2020
It’s unclear whether the NFL or WFT will punish Haskins for the apparent violation of COVID-19 protocol, which now puts the health of his teammates in jeopardy.
Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that Washington is handling the matter internally after notifying the league. The 23-year-old’s off-field actions has his NFL future up in the air, although Washington reportedly has no plans to release him, per Pelissero.
Haskins was already fined nearly $5,000 in October for violating COVID-19 protocols after making reservations for a family friend at the team’s hotel, but in that case the exposure risk was avoided because the reservation was discovered and canceled prior to the friend’s arrival.
Haskins issued an apology for the ill-timed, maskless stripper celebration on Twitter Tuesday before making his account private. He said he spoke to head coach Ron Rivera on Monday and “took full accountability for putting the team at risk.” He added, “It was irresponsible and immature of me and I accept responsibility for my action.”
Here’s the apology Washington QB Dwayne Haskins tweeted about his maskless strip-club visit before his account disappeared. pic.twitter.com/oI0XO4mfnM
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 22, 2020
The sports world had lots to say about Haskins’ behavior, and here is just a sampling:
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Steph Curry and Wife Ayesha to Donate Thousands of Books to Oakland Schools
*Stephen and Ayesha Curry are donating thousands of books to schools around Oakland, California.
“We along with our entire team at Eat. Learn. Play. understand the importance of early childhood education, especially when it comes to literacy,” Stephen and Ayesha tells PEOPLE in an statement. The couple co-founded the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation.
“Nothing is more basic, more essential, more foundational, or more important to a child’s success in life than the ability to read well. We know there is a lot of work to be done, but with partners like Literati, we’re hopeful that we will be able to make an impact on these children’s lives.”
READ MORE: Stephen Curry: NBA Star to Host Book Club on New Literati Platform
Our furry and lovable friend @Grover is the monster at the end of the book! Join @StephenCurry30 and @ayeshacurry for a reading of this classic Sesame Street storybook: https://t.co/Gyb7afEUdr #FurryMonsters pic.twitter.com/zsxdLMHgSy
— Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) December 4, 2020
We previously reported, Literati is an Austin-based literary startup previously known only as a children’s book subscription platform. The company announced in August their expansion into books for adult readers through their luminary book club platform, featuring a club led by Stephen Curry.
Curry’s club, titled Underrated, is an exploration of what it means to break barriers. It will include powerful stories of people—from sports to social justice—who defy the odds to achieve true greatness.
“I’m excited to launch a book club that aims to highlight the journeys and triumphs from storytellers who have too long been overlooked,” said Curry. Adding, “I’ve been intentional and really thoughtful about my picks to ensure the club is inclusive of diverse perspectives from women, people of color, and other underrated voices.”
Meanwhile, the Curry’s book donations will come in boxes each containing five children’s books and one adult book from Stephen’s “Underrated” book club selection, per PEOPLE.
The couple’s foundation will also donate boxes to students who are learning remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to the report, 14,000 boxes are being shipped directly to Oakland Unified Schools before Christmas.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Mike Tyson Says His ‘Violent’ Daughter Wanted to Fight Boosie Over ‘Transphobic Comments [VIDEO]
*Mike Tyson claims his aggressive and violent daughter wanted to fight Boosie Badazz because the rapper doesn’t support transgenderism in children.
Earlier this year the boxer confronted Boosie for the alleged transphobic comments he made about Dwyane Wade’s daughter, Zaya. Tyson’s daughter also had a few choice words for Booise that day, and their encounter nearly turned physical.
“My daughter lives that life. She came from New York to this office right here to confront this guy, and she’s violent. I thought she came to see me. I thought she came to see her father and stepmother. She came to confront him physically,” said Tyson during an interview with Vlad TV shared on Saturday (Dec. 20). “I had to take care of that. I was watching her, she wanted to physically grab this guy, and started attacking this guy. I had to come in, I was watching her. She explained herself, then he explained himself and it didn’t go as bad as I thought it was going to go.”
READ MORE: Mike Tyson Explains Why He Feels ‘Guilty’ Over Tupac’s Death [WATCH]
Tyson said the incident left him with a new understanding of his daughter’s LGBTQ lifestyle.
“I learned that day that there’s a set of people, and they’re very serious about stuff like that,” Tyson said, referring to homophobic slurs and compared it to racial slurs used against Black people. “Those words are very offensive. It’s very offensive to them.”
Tyson added: “I didn’t know. I took it for granted. I was a guy and I was a sexist and I didn’t understand other people’s feelings. From that experience, to come from New York to here, to represent who she was, and to get physical, I have nothing but respect for that. I talk totally different to her. She’s serious like that.”
When Vlad TV asked Boosie about the incident, he shared his side of the story.
“She was like, ‘Dad, I want to interview him. I want to ask him some questions right now.’ I said, ‘Come on.’ She was on some, ‘Do you know what’s going on in the transgender world right now? Do you know how many people are committing suicide and dying?’” the rapper explained. “So I would tell her, do you know what’s going on with Black people right now? We’re getting shot down, they got so many single mothers out there, and when she would shoot that at me, I would shoot that at her. She was saying the things she was passionate about and I was saying the things I was passionate about.”
Boosie added: “We didn’t see eye to eye so she walked out.”
