Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Eve Says Goodbye to ‘The Talk’ After Four Seasons: ‘It’s Very Bittersweet’ [WATCH]
*After four seasons of co-hosting “The Talk,” Eve’s final episode was on Friday and the rapper/actress said a tearful goodbye to viewers.
“I’ve said it once, I’ll say it again. I’ve said it a few times that I truly, genuinely, for real, love you,” Eve told her co-hosts, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and Carrie Ann Inaba.
“I love you Mrs. O, I love you Sheryl, and Carrie Ann, I know you’re watching, I love you,” she added.
“I’ve been so lucky and so thankful to be a part of this show. I’ve learned from each of you ladies. I’ve gotten something from you all, whether that’s being more authentic, Mrs. O, or whether that is knowing who you are and standing your ground, Sheryl, or whether that is opening up your soul, Carrie Ann,” Eve continued.
READ MORE: Eve Confirms Exit From CBS ‘The Talk’ After Four Seasons
Eve then thanked her co-hosts for being “beyond supportive” of her decision to quit the daytime talk show.
“You guys have been beyond supportive. I was so scared to call you and tell you that I was leaving, because I was like, ‘I don’t want to leave.’ It’s the hardest thing. It’s very bittersweet,” she told the other women on the panel. “I was actually really worried to talk to you, and the first thing that happened was you all were like, ‘Girl, we’re happy for you! You’ve got stuff to do!’ It was the most beautiful feeling to feel supported and loved.”
Last month, Eve revealed that she’s been co-hosting virtually from her home in London amid the COVID pandemic. At the time, she also announced that she’s exiting “The Talk” to focus on “expanding her family,” Deadline reported.
“It’s been a crazy year, obviously for all of us,” she said. “And I’m so grateful that I’m able to stay here in London and do the show, but I can’t see for me, the foreseeable future of traveling back at the moment, and have decided that at the end of December, this will probably be my last time on the show, in this capacity as a host.”
Watch the video below of Eve saying goodbye to “The Talk.”
.@TheRealEve shares her heartfelt thoughts on her time at #TheTalk. #EvesFarewell pic.twitter.com/AR0tFrtWyL
— The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) December 18, 2020
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Rihanna Whipping Up Cookbook Recipes Inspired by Her Barbadian Roots
*Rihanna is serving up traditional food from her Barbadian roots via an upcoming cookbook.
The nine-time Grammy winner revealed her plans in an interview with the UK tabloid Closer. The inspiration to start a cookbook comes from her home-cooked meals during the pandemic lockdown.
RiRi said she “loves food from my Barbadian roots,” primarily the use of fresh fish. The international superstar said she eats “well on a day-to-day basis” but she also loves indulging in comfort foods.
“I won’t deprive myself. If I want a cheeseburger, then I am going to have one. I will exercise three or four times a week as well – feeling healthy is important to me,” she told Closer magazine.
READ MORE: Rihanna Insiders Claim She’s Boo’d Up with Longtime Friend A$AP Rocky
Had to make sure the set up was RIGHT 🤷🏿♀️ Y’all ready to cop @fentyskin December 26th at @Sephora, @HarveyNichols, and @BootsUK ?! 🧖🏿♀️ pic.twitter.com/KP7DMSY4dJ
— Rihanna (@rihanna) December 17, 2020
“Feeling comfortable in your own skin is a journey. We all have to learn self-love. If we really think about it, I am sure we can all find flaws with our body – but when we really learn to love ourselves, then we end up embracing our flaws,” she added.
Rihanna’s cookbook will feature some of her favorite recipes from her native Barbados, where she’s spending Christmas.
“It’s important to be with friends and family – but I feel at such peace when I am there. It is the most beautiful place, with incredible, beaches, food and people,” she explained.
“It’s kind of a cliché, but there is just something I love about decorating the tree. It’s just one of those traditions where you can declare Christmas has started as soon as the tree goes up.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Rihanna spoke about how the COVID quarantine has given her a much-needed break from her busy schedule.
“I love what I do – but I am always busy and quarantine gave me the time to do things I wouldn’t always have been able to do – watch an entire box set in a day, cook, go for walk,” she said. “It’s important we do little things we enjoy and are kind to ourselves.”
As for her New Year’s resolutions, Rihanna wants to take her “music and my brands to a different level” next year.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Steph Curry and Wife Ayesha to Donate Thousands of Books to Oakland Schools
*Stephen and Ayesha Curry are donating thousands of books to schools around Oakland, California.
“We along with our entire team at Eat. Learn. Play. understand the importance of early childhood education, especially when it comes to literacy,” Stephen and Ayesha tells PEOPLE in an statement. The couple co-founded the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation.
“Nothing is more basic, more essential, more foundational, or more important to a child’s success in life than the ability to read well. We know there is a lot of work to be done, but with partners like Literati, we’re hopeful that we will be able to make an impact on these children’s lives.”
READ MORE: Stephen Curry: NBA Star to Host Book Club on New Literati Platform
Our furry and lovable friend @Grover is the monster at the end of the book! Join @StephenCurry30 and @ayeshacurry for a reading of this classic Sesame Street storybook: https://t.co/Gyb7afEUdr #FurryMonsters pic.twitter.com/zsxdLMHgSy
— Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) December 4, 2020
We previously reported, Literati is an Austin-based literary startup previously known only as a children’s book subscription platform. The company announced in August their expansion into books for adult readers through their luminary book club platform, featuring a club led by Stephen Curry.
Curry’s club, titled Underrated, is an exploration of what it means to break barriers. It will include powerful stories of people—from sports to social justice—who defy the odds to achieve true greatness.
“I’m excited to launch a book club that aims to highlight the journeys and triumphs from storytellers who have too long been overlooked,” said Curry. Adding, “I’ve been intentional and really thoughtful about my picks to ensure the club is inclusive of diverse perspectives from women, people of color, and other underrated voices.”
Meanwhile, the Curry’s book donations will come in boxes each containing five children’s books and one adult book from Stephen’s “Underrated” book club selection, per PEOPLE.
The couple’s foundation will also donate boxes to students who are learning remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to the report, 14,000 boxes are being shipped directly to Oakland Unified Schools before Christmas.
** FEATURED STORY **
Michael Ealy on His New Film ‘Fatale’ and Why Fans Like Him in Thrillers / EUR ExclusiveWATCH
*“Fatale” is the new Lionsgate romantic thriller starring Michael Ealy and Academy Award winner Hillary Swank. What happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay in Vegas.
Former college basketball star and current married sports agent Derrick Tyler gets more than he bargained for following a one-night stand with a mysterious woman named Valerie portrayed by Swank.
Back at home following the tryst, Derrick discovers the woman is actually a police detective who gets him twisted in a web of lies, murder and extortion. As he pieces together her plan, he risks his family, career, and life.
Ealy and the film’s producer, Roxanne Avent-Taylor talked with EURweb’s Jill Munroe about Ealy’s character, decision making and more.
MORE NEWS: Lifetime Drops Trailer for Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina Doc ‘Didn’t We Almost Have It All’ [WATCH]
Ealy on why fans love to see him in thrillers:
Perhaps I have a quality that most people can identify with. And it makes them feel like, yeah I would handle it like that, or I would handle it similar to that. Or I would do it just like that. Or, I wouldn’t do that way, but I understand what he did. Maybe that’s what it is, I really don’t know. I don’t know what drives people, but I know I responded to this material. I responded to the opportunity to make this material, because it was going to put me through a ringer that I have never done as a character before. That was my motivation.
Producer Roxanne Avent-Taylor on what Michael brings to the film:
He’s a great actor. He can give you anything that you need, from any genre that you need it for. I think he’s been in the game for a really long time. He works really hard. Being a household name in the African-American community, I thought who better than to play opposite Hillary Swank. You don’t get these kinds of roles for Black men and women in Hollywood. For him to go toe-to-toe with Hillary Swank is a no-brainer. They were so electric on screen, I was happy to open the door for him to showcase his talent.
Fatale also stars Michael Colter (Luke Cage) as his best friend and business partner Rafe, Damaris Lewis as Tracy, Derrick’s wife, and Tyrin Turner as Derrick’s shady cousin. The film is directed and produced by Deon Taylor.
“Fatale” opened in theatres on December 18 and will be available on-demand beginning January 8.
