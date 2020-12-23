Eve Says Goodbye to ‘The Talk’ After Four Seasons: ‘It’s Very Bittersweet’ [WATCH]

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*After four seasons of co-hosting “The Talk,” Eve’s final episode was on Friday and the rapper/actress said a tearful goodbye to viewers.

“I’ve said it once, I’ll say it again. I’ve said it a few times that I truly, genuinely, for real, love you,” Eve told her co-hosts, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and Carrie Ann Inaba.

“I love you Mrs. O, I love you Sheryl, and Carrie Ann, I know you’re watching, I love you,” she added.

“I’ve been so lucky and so thankful to be a part of this show. I’ve learned from each of you ladies. I’ve gotten something from you all, whether that’s being more authentic, Mrs. O, or whether that is knowing who you are and standing your ground, Sheryl, or whether that is opening up your soul, Carrie Ann,” Eve continued.

Eve then thanked her co-hosts for being “beyond supportive” of her decision to quit the daytime talk show.

“You guys have been beyond supportive. I was so scared to call you and tell you that I was leaving, because I was like, ‘I don’t want to leave.’ It’s the hardest thing. It’s very bittersweet,” she told the other women on the panel. “I was actually really worried to talk to you, and the first thing that happened was you all were like, ‘Girl, we’re happy for you! You’ve got stuff to do!’ It was the most beautiful feeling to feel supported and loved.”

Last month, Eve revealed that she’s been co-hosting virtually from her home in London amid the COVID pandemic. At the time, she also announced that she’s exiting “The Talk” to focus on “expanding her family,” Deadline reported.

“It’s been a crazy year, obviously for all of us,” she said. “And I’m so grateful that I’m able to stay here in London and do the show, but I can’t see for me, the foreseeable future of traveling back at the moment, and have decided that at the end of December, this will probably be my last time on the show, in this capacity as a host.”

Watch the video below of Eve saying goodbye to “The Talk.”