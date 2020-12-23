Podcasts
Common on Song Exploder Podcast: Collabs with Lenny Kravitz + Chuck D on ‘A Riot In My Mind’ / LISTEN
*Today, Common is the focus of the latest episode of the acclaimed podcast Song Exploder.
In this episode, the multi-faceted artist discusses the making of “A Riot In My Mind” — a state-of-the-streets dispatch that emerges from a jazzy guitar intro into a menacing, teeth-knocking beat.
Common discusses his mindset in creating the track as well as collaborating with Lenny Kravitz and Chuck D.
INTERESTING NEWS: Naomi Ackie Tapped to Play Whitney Houston in ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Biopic
Earlier this month, Common appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to discuss his latest musical project, A Beautiful Revolution Pt 1 — a collection rooted in his need to create art discussing police brutality, social justice, and political activism. It’s vital movement music that finds the acclaimed GRAMMY-, Emmy-, and Oscar-winning artist, activist, actor, and two-time New York Times Bestselling author motivated by something bigger than his art as he “bridges different generations of civil rights movements together” (NPR Music).
LISTEN to Common’s “Riot in My Mind”:
Keep an ear out for more from Common in 2021.
Say Their Name Podcast Launches Campaign to Support Voting in Georgia Runoffs
*“Say Their Name” is a podcast series narrated by Adell Coleman and produced by Chris Colbert of DCP Entertainment. The series focuses on the assault and killing of unarmed Black people by police and in ‘Stand Your Ground’ states, highlighting incidents throughout the United States.
Detailing harrowing stories from as far back as 1993 to today, Say Their Name offers a personal look at these events through the eyes of family members and those closely involved in the cases. The show amplifies underrepresented stories and spreads awareness while building movements and directly supporting these families & communities through a crowdfunding campaign. DCP Founder and CEO Chris Colbert personally traveled the country to gather these important stories: Archie “Artie” Eliott III, Jamar Burns-Hill, also known as Jamar Clark, Robbie Tolan, Danny Ray Thomas, John Crawford III, Kaldrick Donald and Duane “Wane” Strong Jr.
DCP has also recently launched the #GetLouder campaign to serve as an amplification platform for collective storytelling and voting. Particularly focused on the runoff elections in Georgia next month because of how crucial a Democrat-controlled Senate is, the campaign will build on the Say Their Name Podcast and the voices of families who continue to live with the trauma of police violence to further enforce the need for reform, accountability and collective investment in change.
MORE NEWS: Nana Stop!: ‘Nana Karen’ Blocks Black Woman from Entering Apt. Bldg; Grandkid Finally Pulls Her Away (Watch)
Background on Chris and Adell:
Driven by his passion for connecting audiences with innovative and inspiring content, Chris founded DCP to give a media platform to underrepresented voices. His experiences with racism and trauma at a young age helped him recognize the power of using storytelling to create change and led him down the path of activism in media. Chris began his career in audio production over a decade ago at SiriusXM. During his time at SiriusXM, Chris helped create multiple channels including Jamie Foxx’s, The Foxxhole and SiriusXM’s only bilingual Latino comedy channel. Chris worked on several audio documentaries when serving as the Director of Urban Talk and Comedy for SiriusXM. Frustrated by the media’s lack of inclusion, representation, and equal opportunity, Chris set out to create a space where people could have candid conversations about their experiences. In 2019, he launched DCP Entertainment.
Adell’s career spans over 16 years, beginning as a producer and host of “2KNation” station on WPFW 89.3 at the age of 15. She has produced a number of high-profile broadcasts, winning numerous accolades. Notable figures she has worked with include Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Iyanla Vanzant, among many others. Recently, she was an Associate Producer for Congresswoman Maxine Water’s State of the Union rebuttal. In addition to her passion for audio storytelling, Adell is a committed advocate for domestic violence awareness. She feels strongly about supporting survivors and their families, as well as sharing her own story. As the CCO of DCP, Adell uses podcasting as a way to reach people with shared experiences, bringing underrepresented voices into the center of our conversations.
Laverne Cox Joins Forces with Shonda Rhimes for Weekly Podcast Series
*Laverne Cox has teamed with Shonda Rhimes to produce a weekly podcast series set to debut in February.
According to Deadline, the “Orange Is The New Black” star will host “The Laverne Cox Show” (w/t), produced by Shondaland Audio and iHeartMedia. The series will feature “intimate” conversations with guests. The project is the latest collaboration between Cox and Rhimes as the actress is set to star in Rhimes’ upcoming limited Netflix series “Inventing Anna,” about New York grifter Anna Delvey.
Cox said, “I’m thrilled to be continuing and expanding my relationship with Shondaland by doing my first podcast with Shonda’s amazing team along with iHeartRadio. I can’t wait for everyone to hear the incredibly interesting conversations I have had with my guests.”
READ MORE: Joe and Jill Biden Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Shots / VIDEO
“Laverne Cox is a one-of-a-kind talent and we are so excited that our Shondaland Audio division provides us the opportunity to continue our relationship with her,” added Sandie Bailey, Shondaland Chief Design and Digital Media Officer. “We all know her onscreen talents and her role as a producer, but this show affords Laverne the opportunity to produce something very personal. She’s clearly interested in engaging her listeners and herself in ways she hasn’t before. And we’re committed to supporting her in doing just that.”
Shondaland Audio launched a series of new programming over the summer via the iHeartPodcast Network, including the pop culture-focused “You Down?” hosted by the comedy quartet Obama’s Other Daughters (Maame-Yaa Aforo, Ashley Holston, Yazmin Monet Watkins and Shakira Ja’nai Paye).
The company’s highly-anticipated period drama “Bridgerton” begins streaming on Netflix on Friday, and a companion podcast will debut early next year. The podcast will go behind the scenes of drama created by Chris Van Dusen, an executive producer on Rhimes’ hit TV series “Scandal,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Private Practice.”
‘Gaining Ground: The New Georgia’ Podcast Tells Story Behind Peach State’s Historic Flip to Blue / LISTEN
The state is at a crossroads in politics that goes well beyond one story, with pivotal moments, movements and citizens on the ground that brought the state to the political boiling point that led to Georgia’s historic flip to blue.
The new podcast Gaining Ground: The New Georgia is threading these narratives by going deeper into the people responsible for this moment and exploring how all of these stories collectively have and will continue to shape history.
These stories are told by Georgians, about Georgians, for Georgians, with the goal of driving Georgians to the polls for the runoffs. Atlanta natives and journalists Rembert Browne and Jewel Wicker serve as hosts for this podcast collaboration between Atlanta-based Tenderfoot TV and Crooked Media’s Pod Save America.
MORE NEWS: Jerry West Calls Lakers a ‘Sh*t Show’ in Alleged Audio About Signing Kawhi Leonard to Clippers
A brief glimpse of a select few stories listeners can expect:
- How the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as others, influenced the election and other movements that then lead to the flip, including the story of how former Atlanta Dream WNBA star Angel McCoughtry led the charge to have the league #sayhername (Breonna Taylor)
- Representative Matthew Wilson, a former public-school teacher who ran for office in order to make a change, and ultimately flipped a seat that had traditionally gone uncontested
- Abrams run against Kemp who refused to step down from overseeing his own election, and how their relationship shift in 2020 shaped the election
- Commentary around ways the voter suppression has revolutionized voting participation as captured by telling Stacey Abrams and interviews with Nse Ufot and her grassroot team at The New Georgia Project
- How rapper and activist Killer Mike and other community advocates are flipping the power back to the people they are representing
