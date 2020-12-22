*“It gradually happened,” said Nassau Bahamas Jazz singer/songwriter Brettina about her current work done in collaboration with Grammy Award-nominated/multi-platinum music producer G’harah “PK” Degeddignseze (Chris Brown “Fine China”) and songwriter/producer Patricia Mattani – whom she calls “young people.” “I went into the studio with the finest musicians. Musicians that love music…They did their own thing. I said, ‘It sounds too Pop.’ But they said, ‘its ok go with it’. I love the fact that they took me out of my comfort zone. I’m working with a young talented producer who has worked with Chris Brown and Justin. This guy PK (2 Chainz “Count Down”)…took me out of my comfort zone. He brought young people.”

The result, her first single “Bop Baiye” made everyone take notice of her Jazz roots, and her current single “Simple Pleasures” showcases her vocal ability that will make everyone’s heads turn. The singles are off of her upcoming 2021 album release “New Day.”

“The first single ‘Bob Baiye’ has a music video…not released yet,” Brettina pointed out. “My first album was ‘Brettina.’ It did good. It did very well in the Bahamas and Europe.”

Brettina has a Bachelors degree from the University of Washington.

“I majored in Cross-Cultural Communications. I learned Swahili and tried French,” she recalled.

MORE NEWS: Rihanna Whipping Up Cookbook Recipes Inspired by Her Barbadian Roots

Brettina’s mother moved to the United States because she was an actress. She went with her mom later on, and her father stayed in the Bahamas.

“My mom was an actress. She went to Chicago. She performed at the Goldman Theatre,” she said. “It was a group of them. They called themselves the ‘Rat-Pack’. They grew up together in the scene. Later she sent for us. We lived in Chicago for ten years. She was high-profile. The others went to Hollywood, but she wanted to stay with her kids (in Chicago). My father didn’t venture out (of the Bahamas) but my mom did.”

“I went home after ten years in America and they didn’t know me,” Brettina laughed.

Her fusion of Smooth Jazz and the sounds of the Caribbean have garnered a young fan-base for the sultry singer. Having PK, the music composer for “Tamar & Vince,” “Braxton Family Values,” and “R&B Divas: ATL” series, on your project is the cherry-on-the-cake that will make all the difference for Brettina. www.Brettina.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 21st year. Next events are coming to Baltimore Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Security Square Mall via Zoom Conferencing and Los Angeles Saturday, November 6, 2021 via Zoom Video Conferencing. The ULMII event is a free entertainment conference offering a Business Management Panel Q&A Session, a Talent Showcase and Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $15,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email [email protected]

www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference