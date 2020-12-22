Entertainment
The Pulse of Entertainment: Jazz Vocalist Brettina Offers ‘Simple Pleasures,’ a Sexy Single
*“It gradually happened,” said Nassau Bahamas Jazz singer/songwriter Brettina about her current work done in collaboration with Grammy Award-nominated/multi-platinum music producer G’harah “PK” Degeddignseze (Chris Brown “Fine China”) and songwriter/producer Patricia Mattani – whom she calls “young people.” “I went into the studio with the finest musicians. Musicians that love music…They did their own thing. I said, ‘It sounds too Pop.’ But they said, ‘its ok go with it’. I love the fact that they took me out of my comfort zone. I’m working with a young talented producer who has worked with Chris Brown and Justin. This guy PK (2 Chainz “Count Down”)…took me out of my comfort zone. He brought young people.”
The result, her first single “Bop Baiye” made everyone take notice of her Jazz roots, and her current single “Simple Pleasures” showcases her vocal ability that will make everyone’s heads turn. The singles are off of her upcoming 2021 album release “New Day.”
“The first single ‘Bob Baiye’ has a music video…not released yet,” Brettina pointed out. “My first album was ‘Brettina.’ It did good. It did very well in the Bahamas and Europe.”
Brettina has a Bachelors degree from the University of Washington.
“I majored in Cross-Cultural Communications. I learned Swahili and tried French,” she recalled.
Brettina’s mother moved to the United States because she was an actress. She went with her mom later on, and her father stayed in the Bahamas.
“My mom was an actress. She went to Chicago. She performed at the Goldman Theatre,” she said. “It was a group of them. They called themselves the ‘Rat-Pack’. They grew up together in the scene. Later she sent for us. We lived in Chicago for ten years. She was high-profile. The others went to Hollywood, but she wanted to stay with her kids (in Chicago). My father didn’t venture out (of the Bahamas) but my mom did.”
“I went home after ten years in America and they didn’t know me,” Brettina laughed.
Her fusion of Smooth Jazz and the sounds of the Caribbean have garnered a young fan-base for the sultry singer. Having PK, the music composer for “Tamar & Vince,” “Braxton Family Values,” and “R&B Divas: ATL” series, on your project is the cherry-on-the-cake that will make all the difference for Brettina. www.Brettina.com
Steve Harvey Awards Musician Shamarr Allen $10,000 for ‘Trumpet is My Weapon’ // STEVE on Watch
*A brand-new episode of STEVE on Watch is AVAILABLE NOW. In today’s new episode, Steve sits down with New Orleans musician, Shamarr Allen, to talk about the program he created called “Trumpet Is My Weapon” – a gun-for-trumpet exchange.
Seeing gun violence as a prevalent issue in his community, Allen wanted to give the youth a chance to turn to music instead of violence. Any kid with a gun throughout New Orleans can hand it over to him – no questions asked – in exchange for a free trumpet. He has successfully been able to give away (7) brand-new trumpets already and, to reward him for his part in bettering New Orleans, Steve Harvey rewards Allen with $10,000 to continue his mission.
- Episode Title: Using Trumpets to Get Guns Off the Streets!
- Description: Shamarr is a musician in New Orleans with an inventive way to get guns off the streets: by trading them with trumpets! He told Steve about his powerful mission to get kids away from violence and into music.
Episode highlights include:
- How Shamarr began his mission of giving kids trumpets:
- “I woke up one morning lying in bed and I turned on the TV and there was a nine-year-old kid that had gotten killed named Devante. I have a nine-year-old son whose name is Dante so, for me, it just hit me differently. It could have easily been my son, so I decided to see what I can do to be a part of the solution…I posted on Instagram to all the youth in New Orleans to give me a gun and I’ll give them a trumpet. No questions asked.” – Shamarr Allen
- “It’s definitely music that saved me. But I also understand what’s going on in those communities because I’m of it, I come from it…music has shown me that it’s possible to get away from it.” – Shamarr Allen
- Steve Harvey discusses the hardships people face in high crime communities:
- “The average American is not faced with what’s happening in a lot of these communities. I’ve heard people say ‘Why don’t they just leave.’ Wait a minute, leave and go where? When you have just enough to stay where you’re at. You’ve got just enough to survive until the next check comes in..and I think people don’t understand either, this is all some people know as home.” – Steve Harvey
About STEVE on Watch:
Comedian, best-selling author, and Emmy Award-winning host Steve Harvey offers his hilarious and insightful viewpoint on “STEVE on Watch.” Whether Steve’s sharing his unique perspective on the very real issues affecting his audience, meeting remarkable people and hearing their inspirational stories, getting the true story behind the latest viral sensation, or simply laughing with some of the biggest stars of film, television, and music – you’ll see it all on “STEVE on Watch”!
Rihanna Whipping Up Cookbook Recipes Inspired by Her Barbadian Roots
*Rihanna is serving up traditional food from her Barbadian roots via an upcoming cookbook.
The nine-time Grammy winner revealed her plans in an interview with the UK tabloid Closer. The inspiration to start a cookbook comes from her home-cooked meals during the pandemic lockdown.
RiRi said she “loves food from my Barbadian roots,” primarily the use of fresh fish. The international superstar said she eats “well on a day-to-day basis” but she also loves indulging in comfort foods.
“I won’t deprive myself. If I want a cheeseburger, then I am going to have one. I will exercise three or four times a week as well – feeling healthy is important to me,” she told Closer magazine.
Had to make sure the set up was RIGHT 🤷🏿♀️ Y’all ready to cop @fentyskin December 26th at @Sephora, @HarveyNichols, and @BootsUK ?! 🧖🏿♀️ pic.twitter.com/KP7DMSY4dJ
— Rihanna (@rihanna) December 17, 2020
“Feeling comfortable in your own skin is a journey. We all have to learn self-love. If we really think about it, I am sure we can all find flaws with our body – but when we really learn to love ourselves, then we end up embracing our flaws,” she added.
Rihanna’s cookbook will feature some of her favorite recipes from her native Barbados, where she’s spending Christmas.
“It’s important to be with friends and family – but I feel at such peace when I am there. It is the most beautiful place, with incredible, beaches, food and people,” she explained.
“It’s kind of a cliché, but there is just something I love about decorating the tree. It’s just one of those traditions where you can declare Christmas has started as soon as the tree goes up.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Rihanna spoke about how the COVID quarantine has given her a much-needed break from her busy schedule.
“I love what I do – but I am always busy and quarantine gave me the time to do things I wouldn’t always have been able to do – watch an entire box set in a day, cook, go for walk,” she said. “It’s important we do little things we enjoy and are kind to ourselves.”
As for her New Year’s resolutions, Rihanna wants to take her “music and my brands to a different level” next year.
RADIOSCOPE RAW Podcast: Our Uncut 1989 Interview with Chuckii Booker
*Episode 13 of the Radioscope Raw podcast features our 1989 interview with Chuckii Booker, the instrumentalist, bandleader, music director, songwriter and producer who never wanted to be a singer.
The child musical prodigy and was signed to his godfather Barry White’s production company in 1984 at the age of 22. After a three-year stint playing keyboards for the R&B group Tease, he sent a demo tape to Atlantic records with material to showcase his talent as a producer. He forgot that Side B of the cassette contained his vocals on an original track. Atlantic was more interested in Side B, offered Booker a solo deal and, because of that, we were blessed with the timeless jam “Turned Away,” from his 1989 debut album “Chuckii.”
We sat down to talk about the album, the single (which was literally moments away from hitting No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B chart ), his production work for Vanessa Williams, Gerald Albright and others, his cousin Karyn White and much more.
Listen below:
Below, Chuckii sings “Turned Away” while in quarantine (at the 9:15 mark), as part of DJ Cassidy’s “Pass the Mic” series in Oct. 2020.
