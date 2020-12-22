Steve Harvey Awards Musician Shamarr Allen $10,000 for ‘Trumpet is My Weapon’ // STEVE on Watch

*Rihanna is serving up traditional food from her Barbadian roots via an upcoming cookbook.

The nine-time Grammy winner revealed her plans in an interview with the UK tabloid Closer. The inspiration to start a cookbook comes from her home-cooked meals during the pandemic lockdown.

RiRi said she “loves food from my Barbadian roots,” primarily the use of fresh fish. The international superstar said she eats “well on a day-to-day basis” but she also loves indulging in comfort foods.

“I won’t deprive myself. If I want a cheeseburger, then I am going to have one. I will exercise three or four times a week as well – feeling healthy is important to me,” she told Closer magazine.

Had to make sure the set up was RIGHT 🤷🏿‍♀️ Y’all ready to cop @fentyskin December 26th at @Sephora, @HarveyNichols, and @BootsUK ?! 🧖🏿‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/KP7DMSY4dJ — Rihanna (@rihanna) December 17, 2020

“Feeling comfortable in your own skin is a journey. We all have to learn self-love. If we really think about it, I am sure we can all find flaws with our body – but when we really learn to love ourselves, then we end up embracing our flaws,” she added.

Rihanna’s cookbook will feature some of her favorite recipes from her native Barbados, where she’s spending Christmas.

“It’s important to be with friends and family – but I feel at such peace when I am there. It is the most beautiful place, with incredible, beaches, food and people,” she explained.

“It’s kind of a cliché, but there is just something I love about decorating the tree. It’s just one of those traditions where you can declare Christmas has started as soon as the tree goes up.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Rihanna spoke about how the COVID quarantine has given her a much-needed break from her busy schedule.

“I love what I do – but I am always busy and quarantine gave me the time to do things I wouldn’t always have been able to do – watch an entire box set in a day, cook, go for walk,” she said. “It’s important we do little things we enjoy and are kind to ourselves.”

As for her New Year’s resolutions, Rihanna wants to take her “music and my brands to a different level” next year.