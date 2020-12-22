Entertainment
Steve Harvey Awards Musician Shamarr Allen $10,000 for ‘Trumpet is My Weapon’ // STEVE on Watch
*A brand-new episode of STEVE on Watch is AVAILABLE NOW. In today’s new episode, Steve sits down with New Orleans musician, Shamarr Allen, to talk about the program he created called “Trumpet Is My Weapon” – a gun-for-trumpet exchange.
Seeing gun violence as a prevalent issue in his community, Allen wanted to give the youth a chance to turn to music instead of violence. Any kid with a gun throughout New Orleans can hand it over to him – no questions asked – in exchange for a free trumpet. He has successfully been able to give away (7) brand-new trumpets already and, to reward him for his part in bettering New Orleans, Steve Harvey rewards Allen with $10,000 to continue his mission.
- Episode Title: Using Trumpets to Get Guns Off the Streets!
- Description: Shamarr is a musician in New Orleans with an inventive way to get guns off the streets: by trading them with trumpets! He told Steve about his powerful mission to get kids away from violence and into music.
MUST LISTEN: RADIOSCOPE RAW Podcast: Our Uncut 1989 Interview with Chuckii Booker
Episode highlights include:
- How Shamarr began his mission of giving kids trumpets:
- “I woke up one morning lying in bed and I turned on the TV and there was a nine-year-old kid that had gotten killed named Devante. I have a nine-year-old son whose name is Dante so, for me, it just hit me differently. It could have easily been my son, so I decided to see what I can do to be a part of the solution…I posted on Instagram to all the youth in New Orleans to give me a gun and I’ll give them a trumpet. No questions asked.” – Shamarr Allen
- “It’s definitely music that saved me. But I also understand what’s going on in those communities because I’m of it, I come from it…music has shown me that it’s possible to get away from it.” – Shamarr Allen
- Steve Harvey discusses the hardships people face in high crime communities:
- “The average American is not faced with what’s happening in a lot of these communities. I’ve heard people say ‘Why don’t they just leave.’ Wait a minute, leave and go where? When you have just enough to stay where you’re at. You’ve got just enough to survive until the next check comes in..and I think people don’t understand either, this is all some people know as home.” – Steve Harvey
About STEVE on Watch:
Comedian, best-selling author, and Emmy Award-winning host Steve Harvey offers his hilarious and insightful viewpoint on “STEVE on Watch.” Whether Steve’s sharing his unique perspective on the very real issues affecting his audience, meeting remarkable people and hearing their inspirational stories, getting the true story behind the latest viral sensation, or simply laughing with some of the biggest stars of film, television, and music – you’ll see it all on “STEVE on Watch”!
source: Hannah Macdonald – BECK MEDIA & MARKETING
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Rihanna Whipping Up Cookbook Recipes Inspired by Her Barbadian Roots
*Rihanna is serving up traditional food from her Barbadian roots via an upcoming cookbook.
The nine-time Grammy winner revealed her plans in an interview with the UK tabloid Closer. The inspiration to start a cookbook comes from her home-cooked meals during the pandemic lockdown.
RiRi said she “loves food from my Barbadian roots,” primarily the use of fresh fish. The international superstar said she eats “well on a day-to-day basis” but she also loves indulging in comfort foods.
“I won’t deprive myself. If I want a cheeseburger, then I am going to have one. I will exercise three or four times a week as well – feeling healthy is important to me,” she told Closer magazine.
READ MORE: Rihanna Insiders Claim She’s Boo’d Up with Longtime Friend A$AP Rocky
Had to make sure the set up was RIGHT 🤷🏿♀️ Y’all ready to cop @fentyskin December 26th at @Sephora, @HarveyNichols, and @BootsUK ?! 🧖🏿♀️ pic.twitter.com/KP7DMSY4dJ
— Rihanna (@rihanna) December 17, 2020
“Feeling comfortable in your own skin is a journey. We all have to learn self-love. If we really think about it, I am sure we can all find flaws with our body – but when we really learn to love ourselves, then we end up embracing our flaws,” she added.
Rihanna’s cookbook will feature some of her favorite recipes from her native Barbados, where she’s spending Christmas.
“It’s important to be with friends and family – but I feel at such peace when I am there. It is the most beautiful place, with incredible, beaches, food and people,” she explained.
“It’s kind of a cliché, but there is just something I love about decorating the tree. It’s just one of those traditions where you can declare Christmas has started as soon as the tree goes up.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Rihanna spoke about how the COVID quarantine has given her a much-needed break from her busy schedule.
“I love what I do – but I am always busy and quarantine gave me the time to do things I wouldn’t always have been able to do – watch an entire box set in a day, cook, go for walk,” she said. “It’s important we do little things we enjoy and are kind to ourselves.”
As for her New Year’s resolutions, Rihanna wants to take her “music and my brands to a different level” next year.
Entertainment
RADIOSCOPE RAW Podcast: Our Uncut 1989 Interview with Chuckii Booker
*Episode 13 of the Radioscope Raw podcast features our 1989 interview with Chuckii Booker, the instrumentalist, bandleader, music director, songwriter and producer who never wanted to be a singer.
The child musical prodigy and was signed to his godfather Barry White’s production company in 1984 at the age of 22. After a three-year stint playing keyboards for the R&B group Tease, he sent a demo tape to Atlantic records with material to showcase his talent as a producer. He forgot that Side B of the cassette contained his vocals on an original track. Atlantic was more interested in Side B, offered Booker a solo deal and, because of that, we were blessed with the timeless jam “Turned Away,” from his 1989 debut album “Chuckii.”
We sat down to talk about the album, the single (which was literally moments away from hitting No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B chart ), his production work for Vanessa Williams, Gerald Albright and others, his cousin Karyn White and much more.
Listen below:
Below, Chuckii sings “Turned Away” while in quarantine (at the 9:15 mark), as part of DJ Cassidy’s “Pass the Mic” series in Oct. 2020.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Steph Curry and Wife Ayesha to Donate Thousands of Books to Oakland Schools
*Stephen and Ayesha Curry are donating thousands of books to schools around Oakland, California.
“We along with our entire team at Eat. Learn. Play. understand the importance of early childhood education, especially when it comes to literacy,” Stephen and Ayesha tells PEOPLE in an statement. The couple co-founded the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation.
“Nothing is more basic, more essential, more foundational, or more important to a child’s success in life than the ability to read well. We know there is a lot of work to be done, but with partners like Literati, we’re hopeful that we will be able to make an impact on these children’s lives.”
READ MORE: Stephen Curry: NBA Star to Host Book Club on New Literati Platform
Our furry and lovable friend @Grover is the monster at the end of the book! Join @StephenCurry30 and @ayeshacurry for a reading of this classic Sesame Street storybook: https://t.co/Gyb7afEUdr #FurryMonsters pic.twitter.com/zsxdLMHgSy
— Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) December 4, 2020
We previously reported, Literati is an Austin-based literary startup previously known only as a children’s book subscription platform. The company announced in August their expansion into books for adult readers through their luminary book club platform, featuring a club led by Stephen Curry.
Curry’s club, titled Underrated, is an exploration of what it means to break barriers. It will include powerful stories of people—from sports to social justice—who defy the odds to achieve true greatness.
“I’m excited to launch a book club that aims to highlight the journeys and triumphs from storytellers who have too long been overlooked,” said Curry. Adding, “I’ve been intentional and really thoughtful about my picks to ensure the club is inclusive of diverse perspectives from women, people of color, and other underrated voices.”
Meanwhile, the Curry’s book donations will come in boxes each containing five children’s books and one adult book from Stephen’s “Underrated” book club selection, per PEOPLE.
The couple’s foundation will also donate boxes to students who are learning remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to the report, 14,000 boxes are being shipped directly to Oakland Unified Schools before Christmas.
