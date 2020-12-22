Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Steph Curry and Wife Ayesha to Donate Thousands of Books to Oakland Schools
*Stephen and Ayesha Curry are donating thousands of books to schools around Oakland, California.
“We along with our entire team at Eat. Learn. Play. understand the importance of early childhood education, especially when it comes to literacy,” Stephen and Ayesha tells PEOPLE in an statement. The couple co-founded the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation.
“Nothing is more basic, more essential, more foundational, or more important to a child’s success in life than the ability to read well. We know there is a lot of work to be done, but with partners like Literati, we’re hopeful that we will be able to make an impact on these children’s lives.”
READ MORE: Stephen Curry: NBA Star to Host Book Club on New Literati Platform
Our furry and lovable friend @Grover is the monster at the end of the book! Join @StephenCurry30 and @ayeshacurry for a reading of this classic Sesame Street storybook: https://t.co/Gyb7afEUdr #FurryMonsters pic.twitter.com/zsxdLMHgSy
— Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) December 4, 2020
We previously reported, Literati is an Austin-based literary startup previously known only as a children’s book subscription platform. The company announced in August their expansion into books for adult readers through their luminary book club platform, featuring a club led by Stephen Curry.
Curry’s club, titled Underrated, is an exploration of what it means to break barriers. It will include powerful stories of people—from sports to social justice—who defy the odds to achieve true greatness.
“I’m excited to launch a book club that aims to highlight the journeys and triumphs from storytellers who have too long been overlooked,” said Curry. Adding, “I’ve been intentional and really thoughtful about my picks to ensure the club is inclusive of diverse perspectives from women, people of color, and other underrated voices.”
Meanwhile, the Curry’s book donations will come in boxes each containing five children’s books and one adult book from Stephen’s “Underrated” book club selection, per PEOPLE.
The couple’s foundation will also donate boxes to students who are learning remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to the report, 14,000 boxes are being shipped directly to Oakland Unified Schools before Christmas.
** FEATURED STORY **
Michael Ealy on His New Film ‘Fatale’ and Why Fans Like Him in Thrillers / EUR ExclusiveWATCH
*“Fatale” is the new Lionsgate romantic thriller starring Michael Ealy and Academy Award winner Hillary Swank. What happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay in Vegas.
Former college basketball star and current married sports agent Derrick Tyler gets more than he bargained for following a one-night stand with a mysterious woman named Valerie portrayed by Swank.
Back at home following the tryst, Derrick discovers the woman is actually a police detective who gets him twisted in a web of lies, murder and extortion. As he pieces together her plan, he risks his family, career, and life.
Ealy and the film’s producer, Roxanne Avent-Taylor talked with EURweb’s Jill Munroe about Ealy’s character, decision making and more.
MORE NEWS: Lifetime Drops Trailer for Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina Doc 'Didn't We Almost Have It All' [WATCH]

Ealy on why fans love to see him in thrillers:
Ealy on why fans love to see him in thrillers:
Perhaps I have a quality that most people can identify with. And it makes them feel like, yeah I would handle it like that, or I would handle it similar to that. Or I would do it just like that. Or, I wouldn’t do that way, but I understand what he did. Maybe that’s what it is, I really don’t know. I don’t know what drives people, but I know I responded to this material. I responded to the opportunity to make this material, because it was going to put me through a ringer that I have never done as a character before. That was my motivation.
Producer Roxanne Avent-Taylor on what Michael brings to the film:
He’s a great actor. He can give you anything that you need, from any genre that you need it for. I think he’s been in the game for a really long time. He works really hard. Being a household name in the African-American community, I thought who better than to play opposite Hillary Swank. You don’t get these kinds of roles for Black men and women in Hollywood. For him to go toe-to-toe with Hillary Swank is a no-brainer. They were so electric on screen, I was happy to open the door for him to showcase his talent.
Fatale also stars Michael Colter (Luke Cage) as his best friend and business partner Rafe, Damaris Lewis as Tracy, Derrick’s wife, and Tyrin Turner as Derrick’s shady cousin. The film is directed and produced by Deon Taylor.
“Fatale” opened in theatres on December 18 and will be available on-demand beginning January 8.
Lifetime Drops Trailer for Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina Doc ‘Didn’t We Almost Have It All’ [WATCH]
*Lifetime has released the trailer for the forthcoming documentary about late music icon Whitney Houston and her daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown.
“Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All,” premieres early next year and will take viewers inside some of the struggles that were faced by the mother and daughter, per PEOPLE. Houston died on Feb. 11, 2012 at age 48 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California just hours before she was scheduled to perform at Clive Davis’ Grammy Gala.
Three years later, on July 26, 2015, Bobbi Kristina died under similar circumstances as her mother. She was 22.
“The fact that she was found in a bathtub with the same fate as her mother doesn’t make any sense,” Brown’s friend Sarah Beckmann says in the documentary.
“Whitney was an icon. This is the first time I’ve ever spoken about Whitney,” her friend Perri Reid says in the trailer. “We built this perspective of what this pop princess [is],” Randy Jackson says.
Check out the trailer above.
READ MORE: Watch New Trailer for Steve McQueen’s ‘Small Axe: Education’ on Amazon Prime
In related mews, Clive Davis is also working on a biopic about Houston titled “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”
We previously reported… British actress Naomi Ackie has been cast to play the singer. Davis’ film follows Houston’s life and rise to fame. He previously said that the project will be a “no holds barred” portrait of the artist, and he won’t sugar-coat anything.
Speaking to Variety, Davis, who signed Whitney to her record contract and was her mentor, said, “I have a mission here. I have a mission to make sure that for all time that the full picture of Whitney Houston is captured in a no-holds-barred film that is musically rich and shows her genius and more of her character than we have seen to date.”
Stella Meghie (The Photograph) is set to direct the project.
“We spent the better part of the last year in an exhaustive search for an actress who could embody Whitney Houston. Naomi Ackie impressed us at every stage of the process. I was moved by her ability to capture the stage presence of a global icon while bringing humanity to her interior life,” Meghie told Variety.
“I Wanna Dance With Somebody” is set to release the week of Thanksgiving 2022.
“Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All” premieres on Saturday, Feb. 6 at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime.
Mike Tyson Says His ‘Violent’ Daughter Wanted to Fight Boosie Over ‘Transphobic Comments [VIDEO]
*Mike Tyson claims his aggressive and violent daughter wanted to fight Boosie Badazz because the rapper doesn’t support transgenderism in children.
Earlier this year the boxer confronted Boosie for the alleged transphobic comments he made about Dwyane Wade’s daughter, Zaya. Tyson’s daughter also had a few choice words for Booise that day, and their encounter nearly turned physical.
“My daughter lives that life. She came from New York to this office right here to confront this guy, and she’s violent. I thought she came to see me. I thought she came to see her father and stepmother. She came to confront him physically,” said Tyson during an interview with Vlad TV shared on Saturday (Dec. 20). “I had to take care of that. I was watching her, she wanted to physically grab this guy, and started attacking this guy. I had to come in, I was watching her. She explained herself, then he explained himself and it didn’t go as bad as I thought it was going to go.”
READ MORE: Mike Tyson Explains Why He Feels ‘Guilty’ Over Tupac’s Death [WATCH]
Tyson said the incident left him with a new understanding of his daughter’s LGBTQ lifestyle.
“I learned that day that there’s a set of people, and they’re very serious about stuff like that,” Tyson said, referring to homophobic slurs and compared it to racial slurs used against Black people. “Those words are very offensive. It’s very offensive to them.”
Tyson added: “I didn’t know. I took it for granted. I was a guy and I was a sexist and I didn’t understand other people’s feelings. From that experience, to come from New York to here, to represent who she was, and to get physical, I have nothing but respect for that. I talk totally different to her. She’s serious like that.”
When Vlad TV asked Boosie about the incident, he shared his side of the story.
“She was like, ‘Dad, I want to interview him. I want to ask him some questions right now.’ I said, ‘Come on.’ She was on some, ‘Do you know what’s going on in the transgender world right now? Do you know how many people are committing suicide and dying?’” the rapper explained. “So I would tell her, do you know what’s going on with Black people right now? We’re getting shot down, they got so many single mothers out there, and when she would shoot that at me, I would shoot that at her. She was saying the things she was passionate about and I was saying the things I was passionate about.”
Boosie added: “We didn’t see eye to eye so she walked out.”
