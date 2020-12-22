Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
NeNe Leakes Wants Fans to Boycott ‘RHOA’ Over Treatment of Black Women
*Months after exiting “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” NeNe Leakes is still coming for Bravo and this time she’s encouraging fans to boycott the series.
“Y’all ready to start this boycott yet? What has happened behind the scenes is WRONG!” Leakes tweeted on Monday (Dec. 21), Us Weekly reports. “While others were being promoted, BLACK WOMEN who created shows, created genres, built franchise and built networks were being DEMOTED … TURN OFF YOUR TV’S.”
She added, “Sign the petitions when you see them, repost the boycott flyers when you see them, turn off your TVs.”
Leakes is one of the OG’s of the hit Housewives franchise, so when she confirmed she would not be appearing on season 13 of RHOA, fans were shocked. She starred on the first seven seasons before her original exit in 2015. She returned for season 10 in 2017.
“It wasn’t an easy decision for me. It was hard,” Leakes said of her RHOA departure in a YouTube video in September. “I’m just so happy that I can say that I was a part of a genre that opened up doors for Black ensemble reality shows. I want to thank everybody that has looked up to me over the years. … I want to thank Bravo for all the memories. … Thank you to the cast for all of the memories.”
Leakes later claimed racism runs rampant behind the scenes and that she was “forced” off the series.
“I can’t tell you everything I want from them, but I can tell you that I want fair treatment. I deserve fair treatment,” an emotional Leakes told Tamron Hall in October. “I haven’t done anything that no one else has done there or haven’t done even worse. So, I don’t deserve this treatment.”
She has also dissed her former Bravo boss Andy Cohen, who paid tribute to Leakes after her departure.
“Nene Leakes is an icon of the genre. She is a gif and catchphrase machine. In 11 years of #WWHL, Nene has been our most frequent guest, and she is always A BLAST,” he wrote at the time via Instagram. “Nene nicknamed me ‘Buttercup’ the first day we met, and still calls me that today. Through her whole run, she has always had a serious concern and drive to maintain the success and well-being of #RHOA. I am going to miss Nene on the show, but I’m hoping we work together again soon and will remain in each other’s orbits forever.”
Lately, Leakes has turned to social media seeking legal help, writing, “If you know someone that works in the US Department of Equal Employment Opportunity in California, New York or Georgia, please have them contact me.”
Season 13 of RHOA premiered earlier this month.
Tiffany Haddish Announces She Ready Internship Program for Youth in Foster System
Tiffany Haddish has partnered with Ready to Succeed to launch an internship program that will give youth in the foster system work opportunities at her She Ready Prods.
According to THR, the program is set to kick off in 2021, and will “provide access and opportunity while also serving as a pipeline for talent that could lead to a more inclusive industry,” the publication writes.
Here’s more from the outlet:
Those who land the gig will get more than just a job. The She Ready Internship Program provides paid internships, mentorship and a “suitcase” packed with resources that will help ready them for work. In addition to paychecks, She Ready has committed to providing financial stipends that will help cover transportation and other work-related expenses.
The inaugural program is open to youth between 18 and 25 years old. Those who apply but are not selected will have a consolation prize in the form of industry and career-readiness events.
“I believe that children that come from different cultures deserve a chance to work in the industry and I would like people that look like me to be able to represent me too in the industry,” the actress/producer said in a statement.
Haddish spent time in various foster programs in her youth after her mother’s near-fatal car accident.
During an appearance on David Letterman’s Netflix show, she said, “You’re dropped in these strangers’ houses, you don’t know these people, these people don’t know you, you don’t know if they’re going to hurt you, if they’re going to be kind, you don’t have a clue what’s going on.”
She also recalled the moment she received her first suitcase, something her interns will also experience.
“I felt like I was a traveler, like I had a purpose, like I’m a person, like I’m not garbage, I got this — it’s mine, and my things are in here, and wherever I go I can take this with me and I’m going somewhere.”
Sponsors of the She Ready Internship Program include United Talent Agency, Kovert Creative, Artists First and HBO.
Intern applications and more information is available here.
‘Selena: the Series’ on Netflix Celebrates Iconic Singer Jody Watley
*Iconic superstar singer Jody Watley is celebrated prominently in Selena: The Series’ on Netflix.
There’s a dinner table scene in “Selena: The Series” where the young singer and her dad discuss an upcoming performance in Mexico. This will be Selena’s first time there, and the setlist has to be right.
“I wanna do the new Jody Watley song,” she tells her dad. He quickly rejects the idea of an English-language song.
“I’m Mexican and American, right?” Selena asks. “You want me to be only half of who I am?
Watley’s music plays a pivotal role in the hit Selena docu-series, now streaming on Netflix. Her mega-hit, “Looking for a New Love,” the song Selena wants to debut in Mexico is featured in the series.
Selena prevails and does perform “Looking for a New Love” in Mexico.
“I just got chills,” Watley says when told she is prominently featured in the series. “I was gonna watch it, anyway. This just makes it even more special. She was such a beautiful, charismatic artist. We all know she was gonna be just massive.”
Jody Watley was a member of the group Shalamar for six years before going solo. Her self-titled debut album released in 1987 produced mega-hit singles and launched her into superstardom. Watley’s second album in 1989 continued the beloved singer’s incredible global success.
Posters of Watley adorn Selena’s bedroom. Watley’s song, “Don’t You Want Me,” is also featured in the series. And it’s clear Selena was inspired by Watley in wardrobe, hair and onstage attitude.
Watley says she was made aware of Selena’s affinity for her ’80s hits through social media when a fan tagged her in Selena’s performance of “Looking For a New Love.” Watley was familiar with Selena before her untimely death and says her interest was piqued by the young singer’s talent.
“We had Gloria Estefan. But I could tell Selena was gonna be huge just right off the bat. She had that shine, even just looking at a picture and reading an article,” Watley remembers. “When the tragedy struck, I cried like I knew her. It really got me.”
Watley is also a celebrated songwriter. She is the co-writer of “Looking for a New Love” and “Don’t You Want Me,” featured in the series.
We salute Jody Watley, the beautiful living legend who is the intersection of pop, dance, R&B, fashion and art. She has been able to effortlessly cater to multiple audiences simultaneously. Her music video for “Real Love” has earned a record-setting six MTV Video Music Award nominations. The single “Friends” featuring Eric B. and Rakim was the first multi-format hit to use the pop star/rapper formula that would later be employed by Ashanti, Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé.
Watley also released a million-selling workout video, “Dance To Fitness,” and was featured in Gap’s first celebrity ad campaign.
“I wanted to be different. I wanted to be unique. I wanted to be myself. I didn’t use a stylist or anything like that. I was putting together all my video wardrobe, my album covers and single sleeves,” Watley says. “It was different for a black girl to come out like that and to be edgy and funky and eclectic.”
That versatility was likely a big part of why Selena connected with Watley. Selena herself was doing things unheard of in Tejano music, imbuing the sound and performance with a pop sensibility. Beyond that, was shattering ceilings for Spanish-language acts far beyond Tejano music. Even the 1997 film made Jennifer Lopez a star.
“I think we were kindred spirits in that way,” Watley says. “I continue to be an artist that is not afraid to change and grow and to give some resistance, very much like Selena. She wanted to be who she was. ‘Let me just be me. I love this. I’m influenced by this.”
The Grammy-winning trendsetting pioneer in music, video, fashion and style is ranked as one of the top female artists of all time by Billboard magazine.
Watley’s current sound can be heard on the uplifting single “The Healing” and her “Winter Nights” EP, available on digital streaming platforms.
She continues to thrive and deliver a consistent body of incredible work.
And, inspired by her inclusion in the Netflix series, Watley is considering doing her own Selena cover.
“I love a good makeover. I felt like I could do something beautiful to one of her songs, in celebration of her,” Watley says. “Selena forever, because she was amazing, and I just am happy that her legacy and her memory are still alive. Love and music are eternal, and so for me to be a small part, an inspiration to her, it just means so much to me.”
As a well-respected entrepreneur, she has expanded her popular signature brand line with the release of new home fragrances and candles.
The multi-talented, innovative music maker and a style-forging legend has led the way as an entrepreneur working in the independent music world as one of the few already-established female best-selling artists to produce, create and own her recordings.
She is currently working on a memoir, biopic and coffee table book.
For all links to Jody Watley’s website, blog, social media & more visit https://direct.me/jodywatley
source: Pam Broussard / BNM Publicity Group
Laverne Cox Joins Forces with Shonda Rhimes for Weekly Podcast Series
*Laverne Cox has teamed with Shonda Rhimes to produce a weekly podcast series set to debut in February.
According to Deadline, the “Orange Is The New Black” star will host “The Laverne Cox Show” (w/t), produced by Shondaland Audio and iHeartMedia. The series will feature “intimate” conversations with guests. The project is the latest collaboration between Cox and Rhimes as the actress is set to star in Rhimes’ upcoming limited Netflix series “Inventing Anna,” about New York grifter Anna Delvey.
Cox said, “I’m thrilled to be continuing and expanding my relationship with Shondaland by doing my first podcast with Shonda’s amazing team along with iHeartRadio. I can’t wait for everyone to hear the incredibly interesting conversations I have had with my guests.”
“Laverne Cox is a one-of-a-kind talent and we are so excited that our Shondaland Audio division provides us the opportunity to continue our relationship with her,” added Sandie Bailey, Shondaland Chief Design and Digital Media Officer. “We all know her onscreen talents and her role as a producer, but this show affords Laverne the opportunity to produce something very personal. She’s clearly interested in engaging her listeners and herself in ways she hasn’t before. And we’re committed to supporting her in doing just that.”
Shondaland Audio launched a series of new programming over the summer via the iHeartPodcast Network, including the pop culture-focused “You Down?” hosted by the comedy quartet Obama’s Other Daughters (Maame-Yaa Aforo, Ashley Holston, Yazmin Monet Watkins and Shakira Ja’nai Paye).
The company’s highly-anticipated period drama “Bridgerton” begins streaming on Netflix on Friday, and a companion podcast will debut early next year. The podcast will go behind the scenes of drama created by Chris Van Dusen, an executive producer on Rhimes’ hit TV series “Scandal,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Private Practice.”
