NBAer Malik Beasley Pleads Guilty to Brandishing Assault Weapon on Family

*As he continues to be in the middle of one of the biggest celebrity relationship scandals of 2020, #MalikBeasley also has some serious legal issues as well.

Malik recently pleaded guilty to a couple of criminal charges surrounding an incident back in September when he pulled a weapon on a couple and their daughter.

@NYPost reports Malik Beasley has officially pleaded guilty to threats of violence stemming from a September incident at his Plymouth, Minnesota, home. Last month, Malik was formally charged with felony threats of violence and fifth-degree drug possession after he allegedly pointed an assault rifle at a couple and their 13-year-old daughter after they pulled up to his rental home during a Parade of Homes tour on September 26th.

However, Malik wasn’t the only person charged in the incident, as his estranged wife Montana Yao was also charged with fifth-degree drug possession after nearly two pounds of marijuana was found in the couple’s home once police arrived at the scene—Malik’s drug charges were dismissed

