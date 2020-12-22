Dwyane Wade Pens Tribute About ‘Unconditional Love’ for His Transgender Child Zaya

*Dwyane Wade’s 13-year-old came out as transgender earlier this year, and the NBA star and his wife Gabrielle Union have since showered Zaya Wade in love and support.

D. Wade paid tribute to his daughter in a message shared with his millions of followers on Instagram.

“Unconditional love, simply put, is love without strings attached. It’s love you offer freely,” Wade captioned a pair of photos featuring his child. “You don’t base it on what someone does for you in return. You simply love them and want nothing more than their happiness. This type of love, sometimes called compassionate or agape love @zayawade.”

Wade shares 2-year-old daughter Kaavia James with Union and is also dad to sons Xavier Zechariah, 7, and Zaire, 18, from his previous marriage.

Check out his post to Zaya below.

READ MORE: Dwyane Wade ‘Appreciated’ Mike Tyson for Going At Boosie Over His Transphobic Comments / WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade)

“As I’m raising [Zaya], as I’m raising my kids, you just try to put them in the best situations to be able to succeed in life,” Wade told PEOPLE in February. “How I do that, and how me and my wife decide to do that, may be different than another family, but we want them to know there’s always unconditional love, that it will always be support.”

“We’ve got you, no matter what. And we see you,” he added. “I see you how you see you.”

Union previously shared with Marie Claire how she and the retired basketball star are committed to being supportive parents for Zaya

“You want your child to feel freedom to be exactly as they are,” said Union, adding that she and Wade are Zaya’s “lifetime lifelines to love, peace, joy, grace, protection and compassion.”

For the couple’s 2020 TIME 100 profile in September, Union said Zaya “has the freedom to be exactly who she is, who she was born to be, to be her most authentic self.”

Adding, “She doesn’t ask permission to exist. It’s wildly inspiring.”