Family - Parenting - Births
Dwyane Wade Pens Tribute About ‘Unconditional Love’ for His Transgender Child Zaya
*Dwyane Wade’s 13-year-old came out as transgender earlier this year, and the NBA star and his wife Gabrielle Union have since showered Zaya Wade in love and support.
D. Wade paid tribute to his daughter in a message shared with his millions of followers on Instagram.
“Unconditional love, simply put, is love without strings attached. It’s love you offer freely,” Wade captioned a pair of photos featuring his child. “You don’t base it on what someone does for you in return. You simply love them and want nothing more than their happiness. This type of love, sometimes called compassionate or agape love @zayawade.”
Wade shares 2-year-old daughter Kaavia James with Union and is also dad to sons Xavier Zechariah, 7, and Zaire, 18, from his previous marriage.
Check out his post to Zaya below.
READ MORE: Dwyane Wade ‘Appreciated’ Mike Tyson for Going At Boosie Over His Transphobic Comments / WATCH
View this post on Instagram
“As I’m raising [Zaya], as I’m raising my kids, you just try to put them in the best situations to be able to succeed in life,” Wade told PEOPLE in February. “How I do that, and how me and my wife decide to do that, may be different than another family, but we want them to know there’s always unconditional love, that it will always be support.”
“We’ve got you, no matter what. And we see you,” he added. “I see you how you see you.”
Union previously shared with Marie Claire how she and the retired basketball star are committed to being supportive parents for Zaya
“You want your child to feel freedom to be exactly as they are,” said Union, adding that she and Wade are Zaya’s “lifetime lifelines to love, peace, joy, grace, protection and compassion.”
For the couple’s 2020 TIME 100 profile in September, Union said Zaya “has the freedom to be exactly who she is, who she was born to be, to be her most authentic self.”
Adding, “She doesn’t ask permission to exist. It’s wildly inspiring.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Lifetime Drops Trailer for Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina Doc ‘Didn’t We Almost Have It All’ [WATCH]
*Lifetime has released the trailer for the forthcoming documentary about late music icon Whitney Houston and her daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown.
“Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All,” premieres early next year and will take viewers inside some of the struggles that were faced by the mother and daughter, per PEOPLE. Houston died on Feb. 11, 2012 at age 48 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California just hours before she was scheduled to perform at Clive Davis’ Grammy Gala.
Three years later, on July 26, 2015, Bobbi Kristina died under similar circumstances as her mother. She was 22.
“The fact that she was found in a bathtub with the same fate as her mother doesn’t make any sense,” Brown’s friend Sarah Beckmann says in the documentary.
“Whitney was an icon. This is the first time I’ve ever spoken about Whitney,” her friend Perri Reid says in the trailer. “We built this perspective of what this pop princess [is],” Randy Jackson says.
Check out the trailer above.
READ MORE: Watch New Trailer for Steve McQueen’s ‘Small Axe: Education’ on Amazon Prime
In related mews, Clive Davis is also working on a biopic about Houston titled “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”
We previously reported… British actress Naomi Ackie has been cast to play the singer. Davis’ film follows Houston’s life and rise to fame. He previously said that the project will be a “no holds barred” portrait of the artist, and he won’t sugar-coat anything.
Speaking to Variety, Davis, who signed Whitney to her record contract and was her mentor, said, “I have a mission here. I have a mission to make sure that for all time that the full picture of Whitney Houston is captured in a no-holds-barred film that is musically rich and shows her genius and more of her character than we have seen to date.”
Stella Meghie (The Photograph) is set to direct the project.
“We spent the better part of the last year in an exhaustive search for an actress who could embody Whitney Houston. Naomi Ackie impressed us at every stage of the process. I was moved by her ability to capture the stage presence of a global icon while bringing humanity to her interior life,” Meghie told Variety.
“I Wanna Dance With Somebody” is set to release the week of Thanksgiving 2022.
“Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All” premieres on Saturday, Feb. 6 at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Mike Tyson Says His ‘Violent’ Daughter Wanted to Fight Boosie Over ‘Transphobic Comments [VIDEO]
*Mike Tyson claims his aggressive and violent daughter wanted to fight Boosie Badazz because the rapper doesn’t support transgenderism in children.
Earlier this year the boxer confronted Boosie for the alleged transphobic comments he made about Dwyane Wade’s daughter, Zaya. Tyson’s daughter also had a few choice words for Booise that day, and their encounter nearly turned physical.
“My daughter lives that life. She came from New York to this office right here to confront this guy, and she’s violent. I thought she came to see me. I thought she came to see her father and stepmother. She came to confront him physically,” said Tyson during an interview with Vlad TV shared on Saturday (Dec. 20). “I had to take care of that. I was watching her, she wanted to physically grab this guy, and started attacking this guy. I had to come in, I was watching her. She explained herself, then he explained himself and it didn’t go as bad as I thought it was going to go.”
READ MORE: Mike Tyson Explains Why He Feels ‘Guilty’ Over Tupac’s Death [WATCH]
Tyson said the incident left him with a new understanding of his daughter’s LGBTQ lifestyle.
“I learned that day that there’s a set of people, and they’re very serious about stuff like that,” Tyson said, referring to homophobic slurs and compared it to racial slurs used against Black people. “Those words are very offensive. It’s very offensive to them.”
Tyson added: “I didn’t know. I took it for granted. I was a guy and I was a sexist and I didn’t understand other people’s feelings. From that experience, to come from New York to here, to represent who she was, and to get physical, I have nothing but respect for that. I talk totally different to her. She’s serious like that.”
When Vlad TV asked Boosie about the incident, he shared his side of the story.
“She was like, ‘Dad, I want to interview him. I want to ask him some questions right now.’ I said, ‘Come on.’ She was on some, ‘Do you know what’s going on in the transgender world right now? Do you know how many people are committing suicide and dying?’” the rapper explained. “So I would tell her, do you know what’s going on with Black people right now? We’re getting shot down, they got so many single mothers out there, and when she would shoot that at me, I would shoot that at her. She was saying the things she was passionate about and I was saying the things I was passionate about.”
Boosie added: “We didn’t see eye to eye so she walked out.”
Family - Parenting - Births
Tamar Braxton Explains Suicide Attempt: ‘I Thought My Son Deserved Better / WATCH
*In a new episode of “Peace of Mind With Taraji,” singer and reality star Tamar Braxton opens up about her suicide attempt and admits that she thought her 7-year-old son, Logan, would be better off without her.
In the heartbreaking clip, Braxton, 43 explains, “Logan was the reason why I made that decision. I just felt like he deserved better. I felt like I was embarrassing him, being a fool on TV.”
“You thought he would be better without you?” host Taraji P. Henson asked, with Braxton replying, “I thought in that moment.”
The singer went on to tearfully explain, “Because I knew that’s not what my whole life really was. That’s not who I was. I didn’t want him to be embarrassed in front of his friends,” Braxton adds. “Here is this loudmouth ghetto mama.”
By the way, Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier recently spoke with Henson and her co-host, Tracie Jade Jenkins, about having Braxton on their show and sharing her story. The two best friends are on a mission to shine a spotlight on mental health during the pandemic.
“I love that she felt safe enough to come here with us,” Henson shared. “Because anyone that comes here, they are safe. I’m not some celebrity that just slap my name on this talk show. I am literally struggling myself. My best friend has struggled her entire life.”
“Peace of Mind With Taraji” episodes drop weekly, every Monday and Wednesday, at 9am PT/12pm ET on Facebook Watch.
MIND-BLOWING STORY: Terrence Howard Remembers Seeing His Father Tyrone Kill a Man Just Before Christmas 49 Years Ago
View this post on Instagram
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider8 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd7 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer
-
News6 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]