Denzel Washington Tracks a Serial Killer in ‘The Little Things’ Trailer [WATCH]
*Denzel Washington plays a sheriff on the hunt for a killer who is terrorizing Los Angeles in writer-director John Lee Hancock’s psychological thriller “The Little Things,” check out the trailer above.
Washington co-stars opposite Rami Malek and Jared Leto, who portrays the prime suspect, Albert Sparma.
“He’s an unusual guy,” said Leto of his character, per EW. “He’s an outsider, a black sheep, someone who’s stuck in a part of life that maybe he feels like he doesn’t deserve. He’s been blessed and cursed with a significant amount of intelligence and wit, but doesn’t really fit into society so well. For me, it was an opportunity to make a complete transformation, which I took full advantage of and that was a lot of fun, in the preparation, the research, and the building of the character. It was just a blast.”
READ MORE: Denzel Washington Reveals He Told Chadwick Boseman to Wed Longtime Girlfriend
Here’s the official synopsis of the Warner Bros. feature (via press release):
Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe “Deke” Deacon (Washington) is sent to Los Angeles for what should have been a quick evidence-gathering assignment. Instead, he becomes embroiled in the search for a killer who is terrorizing the city. Leading the hunt, L.A. Sheriff Department Sergeant Jim Baxter (Malek), impressed with Deke’s cop instincts, unofficially engages his help. But as they track the killer, Baxter is unaware that the investigation is dredging up echoes of Deke’s past, uncovering disturbing secrets that could threaten more than his case.
“The Little Things” is produced by Oscar- and Emmy-winning producer Mark Johnson (“Breaking Bad,” “Rain Man”) and Hancock, with Mike Drake and Kevin McCormick serving as executive producers.
The film is slated for release in theaters January 29, and on HBO Max.
Lifetime Drops Trailer for Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina Doc ‘Didn’t We Almost Have It All’ [WATCH]
*Lifetime has released the trailer for the forthcoming documentary about late music icon Whitney Houston and her daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown.
“Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All,” premieres early next year and will take viewers inside some of the struggles that were faced by the mother and daughter, per PEOPLE. Houston died on Feb. 11, 2012 at age 48 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California just hours before she was scheduled to perform at Clive Davis’ Grammy Gala.
Three years later, on July 26, 2015, Bobbi Kristina died under similar circumstances as her mother. She was 22.
“The fact that she was found in a bathtub with the same fate as her mother doesn’t make any sense,” Brown’s friend Sarah Beckmann says in the documentary.
“Whitney was an icon. This is the first time I’ve ever spoken about Whitney,” her friend Perri Reid says in the trailer. “We built this perspective of what this pop princess [is],” Randy Jackson says.
Check out the trailer above.
READ MORE: Watch New Trailer for Steve McQueen’s ‘Small Axe: Education’ on Amazon Prime
In related mews, Clive Davis is also working on a biopic about Houston titled “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”
We previously reported… British actress Naomi Ackie has been cast to play the singer. Davis’ film follows Houston’s life and rise to fame. He previously said that the project will be a “no holds barred” portrait of the artist, and he won’t sugar-coat anything.
Speaking to Variety, Davis, who signed Whitney to her record contract and was her mentor, said, “I have a mission here. I have a mission to make sure that for all time that the full picture of Whitney Houston is captured in a no-holds-barred film that is musically rich and shows her genius and more of her character than we have seen to date.”
Stella Meghie (The Photograph) is set to direct the project.
“We spent the better part of the last year in an exhaustive search for an actress who could embody Whitney Houston. Naomi Ackie impressed us at every stage of the process. I was moved by her ability to capture the stage presence of a global icon while bringing humanity to her interior life,” Meghie told Variety.
“I Wanna Dance With Somebody” is set to release the week of Thanksgiving 2022.
“Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All” premieres on Saturday, Feb. 6 at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime.
Meet the Archenemy of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ (EUR Exclusive/Watch)
*Spend Christmas day with Max Lord!
Pedro Pascal stars as the villain in “Wonder Woman 1984.“ The Gordon Gekko-type character is a businessman, infomercial sensation AND formidable foe to Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot). EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas talked to Pascal about strobe lights, swimming and suits.
FT: My favorite scene is the flashback sequence…What game or activity from your childhood would you pass down to your kids?
PP: I wouldn’t pass down my favorite things from my childhood to my kids because we had cable TV real early in my house! That was my favorite thing – cable TV! We were latchkey kids. My parents would go out to eat and my sister – who’s just a couple of years older than me – would be babysitting. Her friends would come over and dance to the “Flashdance” soundtrack and I’d be flicking the lights to give them the strobe effect!
I was also a swimmer and a part of the swim team – that occupied a lot of my summers. I guess [I’d pass] that down. I want my kids to be out there in the world…safe.
MORE FOR YOU: No More Waiting! Here’s the FIRST LOOK Trailer for COMING 2 AMERICA / Watch
FT: If you could grant Gal one wish what would it be for and why?
PP: Does she need anything else?! [Jokingly] I don’t think we can give her more! She’s already one of those people that when you meet her, she’s even prettier in person.
FT: What are the top three things you loved about playing the villain Maxwell Lord?
PP: One, playing this character under Patty Jenkins (director) vision. Working with her was one of the most challenging and fulfilling experiences that I’ve ever had. Two, getting to overact. Three, finding a way to look not that bad in some amazing three-piece power suits created by the incredible Lindy Hemming our costume designer!
Oh! And number four, being blonde!
WW84 also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as the Cheetah, Robin Wright as Antiope and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.
For more details on Warner Bros. Pictures “Wonder Woman 1984” follow @wonderwomanfilm | #WW84 or click here. In select theaters, IMAX and HBO Max on December 25.
BLIND ITEM: It Isn’t Love
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
It Isn’t Love: Back in the day, this permanent A+ list rapper was enthralled with the teachings of a cult that is known by three initials. He promoted their books and wore their clothing. He truly believed his belief and his following the cult, made all of his legal problems go away and get him to that A+ list status. Our rapper bailed on the cult when it moved away from the rituals he liked such as chanting and burning stuff and orgies to things like eating fecal matter. He said nope and walked away. One of his proteges/rivals was introduced to the cult through the permanent A+ lister. He was a believer in the sense he loved the orgies and the sex spells. One day he got into an argument with a leader about something and the leader said the protégé would regret it. A close family member died within a week.
That didn’t bring the protégé back in the fold. But, as his career slowly declined, he thought maybe he should get back into it. The only thing is, he wanted to be the leader. He wanted to set the rules. He disguises his “mission” as one of peace and love and Christianity. Umm, not so much. People who have left his mission, and by left, I mean they literally had to walk a dozen miles to town and leave everything behind, say the whole setup is about feeding his ego and getting them to commit to him. Doing that requires blind loyalty. He achieves that by having them follow that infamous poem and other teachings of the founder of the cult.
When his friends fly into town, they come to have sex with the women and men that have been brainwashed to do whatever is ordered, no matter how humiliating or disgusting.
Can you guess this permanent A+ list rapper and his proteges/rival?
