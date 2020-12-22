Denzel Washington Tracks a Serial Killer in ‘The Little Things’ Trailer [WATCH]

*Denzel Washington plays a sheriff on the hunt for a killer who is terrorizing Los Angeles in writer-director John Lee Hancock’s psychological thriller “The Little Things,” check out the trailer above.

Washington co-stars opposite Rami Malek and Jared Leto, who portrays the prime suspect, Albert Sparma.

“He’s an unusual guy,” said Leto of his character, per EW. “He’s an outsider, a black sheep, someone who’s stuck in a part of life that maybe he feels like he doesn’t deserve. He’s been blessed and cursed with a significant amount of intelligence and wit, but doesn’t really fit into society so well. For me, it was an opportunity to make a complete transformation, which I took full advantage of and that was a lot of fun, in the preparation, the research, and the building of the character. It was just a blast.”

READ MORE: Denzel Washington Reveals He Told Chadwick Boseman to Wed Longtime Girlfriend

Here’s the official synopsis of the Warner Bros. feature (via press release):

Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe “Deke” Deacon (Washington) is sent to Los Angeles for what should have been a quick evidence-gathering assignment. Instead, he becomes embroiled in the search for a killer who is terrorizing the city. Leading the hunt, L.A. Sheriff Department Sergeant Jim Baxter (Malek), impressed with Deke’s cop instincts, unofficially engages his help. But as they track the killer, Baxter is unaware that the investigation is dredging up echoes of Deke’s past, uncovering disturbing secrets that could threaten more than his case.

“The Little Things” is produced by Oscar- and Emmy-winning producer Mark Johnson (“Breaking Bad,” “Rain Man”) and Hancock, with Mike Drake and Kevin McCormick serving as executive producers.

The film is slated for release in theaters January 29, and on HBO Max.