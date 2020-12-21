Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
‘Selena: the Series’ on Netflix Celebrates Iconic Singer Jody Watley
*Iconic superstar singer Jody Watley is celebrated prominently in Selena: The Series’ on Netflix.
There’s a dinner table scene in “Selena: The Series” where the young singer and her dad discuss an upcoming performance in Mexico. This will be Selena’s first time there, and the setlist has to be right.
“I wanna do the new Jody Watley song,” she tells her dad. He quickly rejects the idea of an English-language song.
“I’m Mexican and American, right?” Selena asks. “You want me to be only half of who I am?
Watley’s music plays a pivotal role in the hit Selena docu-series, now streaming on Netflix. Her mega-hit, “Looking for a New Love,” the song Selena wants to debut in Mexico is featured in the series.
Selena prevails and does perform “Looking for a New Love” in Mexico.
“I just got chills,” Watley says when told she is prominently featured in the series. “I was gonna watch it, anyway. This just makes it even more special. She was such a beautiful, charismatic artist. We all know she was gonna be just massive.”
Jody Watley was a member of the group Shalamar for six years before going solo. Her self-titled debut album released in 1987 produced mega-hit singles and launched her into superstardom. Watley’s second album in 1989 continued the beloved singer’s incredible global success.
Posters of Watley adorn Selena’s bedroom. Watley’s song, “Don’t You Want Me,” is also featured in the series. And it’s clear Selena was inspired by Watley in wardrobe, hair and onstage attitude.
Watley says she was made aware of Selena’s affinity for her ’80s hits through social media when a fan tagged her in Selena’s performance of “Looking For a New Love.” Watley was familiar with Selena before her untimely death and says her interest was piqued by the young singer’s talent.
“We had Gloria Estefan. But I could tell Selena was gonna be huge just right off the bat. She had that shine, even just looking at a picture and reading an article,” Watley remembers. “When the tragedy struck, I cried like I knew her. It really got me.”
Watley is also a celebrated songwriter. She is the co-writer of “Looking for a New Love” and “Don’t You Want Me,” featured in the series.
We salute Jody Watley, the beautiful living legend who is the intersection of pop, dance, R&B, fashion and art. She has been able to effortlessly cater to multiple audiences simultaneously. Her music video for “Real Love” has earned a record-setting six MTV Video Music Award nominations. The single “Friends” featuring Eric B. and Rakim was the first multi-format hit to use the pop star/rapper formula that would later be employed by Ashanti, Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé.
Watley also released a million-selling workout video, “Dance To Fitness,” and was featured in Gap’s first celebrity ad campaign.
“I wanted to be different. I wanted to be unique. I wanted to be myself. I didn’t use a stylist or anything like that. I was putting together all my video wardrobe, my album covers and single sleeves,” Watley says. “It was different for a black girl to come out like that and to be edgy and funky and eclectic.”
That versatility was likely a big part of why Selena connected with Watley. Selena herself was doing things unheard of in Tejano music, imbuing the sound and performance with a pop sensibility. Beyond that, was shattering ceilings for Spanish-language acts far beyond Tejano music. Even the 1997 film made Jennifer Lopez a star.
“I think we were kindred spirits in that way,” Watley says. “I continue to be an artist that is not afraid to change and grow and to give some resistance, very much like Selena. She wanted to be who she was. ‘Let me just be me. I love this. I’m influenced by this.”
The Grammy-winning trendsetting pioneer in music, video, fashion and style is ranked as one of the top female artists of all time by Billboard magazine.
Watley’s current sound can be heard on the uplifting single “The Healing” and her “Winter Nights” EP, available on digital streaming platforms.
She continues to thrive and deliver a consistent body of incredible work.
And, inspired by her inclusion in the Netflix series, Watley is considering doing her own Selena cover.
“I love a good makeover. I felt like I could do something beautiful to one of her songs, in celebration of her,” Watley says. “Selena forever, because she was amazing, and I just am happy that her legacy and her memory are still alive. Love and music are eternal, and so for me to be a small part, an inspiration to her, it just means so much to me.”
As a well-respected entrepreneur, she has expanded her popular signature brand line with the release of new home fragrances and candles.
The multi-talented, innovative music maker and a style-forging legend has led the way as an entrepreneur working in the independent music world as one of the few already-established female best-selling artists to produce, create and own her recordings.
She is currently working on a memoir, biopic and coffee table book.
For all links to Jody Watley’s website, blog, social media & more visit https://direct.me/jodywatley
source: Pam Broussard / BNM Publicity Group
Laverne Cox Joins Forces with Shonda Rhimes for Weekly Podcast Series
*Laverne Cox has teamed with Shonda Rhimes to produce a weekly podcast series set to debut in February.
According to Deadline, the “Orange Is The New Black” star will host “The Laverne Cox Show” (w/t), produced by Shondaland Audio and iHeartMedia. The series will feature “intimate” conversations with guests. The project is the latest collaboration between Cox and Rhimes as the actress is set to star in Rhimes’ upcoming limited Netflix series “Inventing Anna,” about New York grifter Anna Delvey.
Cox said, “I’m thrilled to be continuing and expanding my relationship with Shondaland by doing my first podcast with Shonda’s amazing team along with iHeartRadio. I can’t wait for everyone to hear the incredibly interesting conversations I have had with my guests.”
“Laverne Cox is a one-of-a-kind talent and we are so excited that our Shondaland Audio division provides us the opportunity to continue our relationship with her,” added Sandie Bailey, Shondaland Chief Design and Digital Media Officer. “We all know her onscreen talents and her role as a producer, but this show affords Laverne the opportunity to produce something very personal. She’s clearly interested in engaging her listeners and herself in ways she hasn’t before. And we’re committed to supporting her in doing just that.”
Shondaland Audio launched a series of new programming over the summer via the iHeartPodcast Network, including the pop culture-focused “You Down?” hosted by the comedy quartet Obama’s Other Daughters (Maame-Yaa Aforo, Ashley Holston, Yazmin Monet Watkins and Shakira Ja’nai Paye).
The company’s highly-anticipated period drama “Bridgerton” begins streaming on Netflix on Friday, and a companion podcast will debut early next year. The podcast will go behind the scenes of drama created by Chris Van Dusen, an executive producer on Rhimes’ hit TV series “Scandal,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Private Practice.”
Moniece Slaughter Claims Ex Shaquille O’Neal Called Her ‘Broke Ho’ and Told Her to ‘Go Kill Yourself’ [VIDEO]
*Former “Love & Hip Hop” star Moniece Slaughter claims her ex-boyfriend, Shaquille O’Neal, once encouraged her to self-harm.
In October, she took to The Dominick Nati show to open up for the first time about their relationship. The duo allegedly dated from 2011 to 2012, and broke up after he cheated on her, Slaughter claims.
“[Shaq] broke up with me because I was asking too many questions,” she said. “He doesn’t want to be questioned. He does not like to be cornered,” said Slaughter. “And I’m the type where I’m like, ‘I don’t give a f**k who you are. If I’m concerned, I’m going to voice this concern, you going to answer it.”
At the time, Slaughter said she and Shaq remained good friends. “We’re still good friends,” she explained. We haven’t spoken in a minute just with everything that’s going on in the world…but I do know that if ever really, really needed him, he’d be there.
The issue during their relationship was O’Neal’s “hookers.”
“I think what happened was, a lot of his hookers, current hookers, his harem, was upset and he tried to prove [something],” she said, as reported by Madame Noire. In the video with Nati, she showed alleged text messages from O’Neal telling her that she will always be “broke.”
“This is why u will always be a broke b***h. A famous broke ho,” the messages read. “Nobody will ever claim you. You will always be community p—y. We laugh at whores.”
After telling him to “go away please,” the texter responded, “Naa this ain’t Shaq. Shaq don’t give a f—k about whores that’s evident. Good luck broke b—h. Go kill yourself.”
Slaughter believes the NBA star was triggered after she publicly discussed their sex life.
“Out of the blue on October 25, he texted me because our interview made MediaTakeOut. And so I said, ‘I don’t know why the hell you keep listening to MediaTakeOut.’ So, he text me back, ‘First of all, watch your mouth. You’re the one giving him my p—y. That’s my p—y and you keep entertaining bum a— n—s.’”
During a previous interview with Nati, Slaughter stated that Shaq’s peen was a “good size,” before adding, “We had to get creative at times, but it was fun.”
Johns Hopkins’ Shares COVID-19 ‘WAP’ Parody, Cardi B Reacts [WATCH]
*Students from Johns Hopkins School of Public health got creative recently in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Members of the student group The Mental Notes hit up the Internet to share their take on Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s hit single “WAP.”
“Yeah I’m asking that you wear a mask please / When you’re going to the shop you’ve got to wear a mask please,” one student raps during the chorus of the parody.
The public service announcement encourages proper mask wearing as COVID-19 cases surge this winter.
Check out the video below.
Sksksksk https://t.co/fKJJRt34vF
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 17, 2020
“The pie-in-the-sky hope for the video, all along, was like, ‘What if Cardi B retweeted it?’” Nick Moran, the associate director for audience engagement at the Bloomberg School, told The Baltimore Sun.
And the hip-hop star just that… when Cardi caught wind of the video and shared it with her 15.6 million Twitter followers.
She captioned the clip: “Sksksksk.” Check out the tweet above.
“At the very least, I hope that people who are wearing masks get a good laugh out of it because, you know, we’re living in kind of a bleak time,” said Noah Johnson, a senior computer science major who appeared in the video. “I hope that people can see that there’s still fun to be had, and they’ll smile at the video.”
