Pharrell: Timberlake’s Debut Album Full of Songs Michael Jackson Rejected; Prince Rejected ‘Frontin” (Video)
*Pharrell Williams revealed in the latest episode of N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s “Drink Champs” that the bulk of tracks on Justin Timberlake’s hit debut album, “Justified,” were originally meant for Michael Jackson.
“You hit me and said, ‘Yo, I just sent Michael Jackson some beats!’,” N.O.R.E. recalled while chatting with Pharrell. “You said to me, ‘He told me, “NOPE! I don’t think N.O.R.E. would rhyme on that. I was like, ‘My life is done!'”
Pharrell added to the recollection: “John McClain was his manager at the time. We sent him pretty much all the stuff you guys are hearing on the first Justified album — that’s all Michael stuff. All but one song, they were written for Michael.”
“John McClain was like, ‘Man, Michael don’t want that s–t! He want the s–t you givin’ Noreaga!'” Pharrell continued, noting that this was right before the King of Pop’s “You Rock My World” era. He also shared that it was one of his collaborations with N.O.R.E. that Jackson wanted. ” He was like, ‘Yo, he want that “Superthug.”‘
The rejection led to a hit album for Timberlake. “Justified,” produced mostly by Pharrell, peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 following its November 2002 release, and has since gone triple platinum.
It turns out that Michael Jackson wasn’t the only mega music star to turn down tunes written by Pharrell. Prince also rejected his work too, the producer shared. “I tried for years to make records for him,” he admitted to the hosts as they were enjoying a cocktail named after the iconic musician’s “Purple Rain.”
“My first attempt at making a record with him was “Frontin’,”” he shared. Pharrell eventually recorded it himself. “I think I wrote a different version a little bit for him. He wasn’t into it.”
When N.O.R.E. called the song one of his favorite Pharrell tunes of all time, the singer-producer admitted, “That was me pretending to be [Prince].”
Watch the entire interview below.
Wonder Woman’s Favorite Family Games | Gal Gadot ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ [EUR Exclusive/Watch]
*The fate of the world is once more on the line, and only a woman can save it!
“Wonder Woman 1984“ finds Diana Prince (Gal Gadot ) living quietly among mortals – in an era of excess driven by the pursuit of having it all – while chasing a dream and pursuing two new formidable foes: Max Lord (Pedro Pascal) and the Cheetah (Kristen Wiig).
EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas chatted with the shero about silly set moments and 2021.
FT: My favorite scene is the flashback sequence…What game or activity from your childhood would you pass down to your kids?
GG: Dodgeball, Rummikub – I don’t know if you have that in here [in America]. We’re really into Rummikub in our family! We love playing games.
FT: If you could grant one wish for Pedro….one wish what would it be for and why?
GG: I gotta be careful with what I’m wishing for because you never know… there’s a million things but I want to wish all of us a 2021 filled with health and happiness. For our “Wonder Woman” family I would love to shoot as many movies with them [as possible] and spend as much time as possible with them because it was so freaking delightful filming WW84!
FT: What delightful moment stands out the most?
GG: There were so many…We got together over the weekend and played Mafia, I don’t know if you know what that is but it’s too complicated to explain. Or we would just goof around on set all the time – dancing, singing and filming ourselves just being silly. Some of the most magical moments people can have are the simplest moments.
WW84 also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Robin Wright as Antiope and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.
For more details on Warner Bros. Pictures “Wonder Woman 1984” follow @wonderwomanfilm | #WW84 or click here.
BLIND ITEM: Hollywood Producer is STILL Trapped in the Closet
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This A+ list writer/director/producer/mogul was super close to coming out this week. He teased it, but he thinks he will lose half his fan base if he does. Meanwhile, all those less fortunate people he helps, are all potential victims because he loves using them.
Can you guess this A+ list writer/director/producer/mogul ?
Moniece Slaughter Claims Ex Shaquille O’Neal Called Her ‘Broke Ho’ and Told Her to ‘Go Kill Yourself’ [VIDEO]
*Former “Love & Hip Hop” star Moniece Slaughter claims her ex-boyfriend, Shaquille O’Neal, once encouraged her to self-harm.
In October, she took to The Dominick Nati show to open up for the first time about their relationship. The duo allegedly dated from 2011 to 2012, and broke up after he cheated on her, Slaughter claims.
“[Shaq] broke up with me because I was asking too many questions,” she said. “He doesn’t want to be questioned. He does not like to be cornered,” said Slaughter. “And I’m the type where I’m like, ‘I don’t give a f**k who you are. If I’m concerned, I’m going to voice this concern, you going to answer it.”
At the time, Slaughter said she and Shaq remained good friends. “We’re still good friends,” she explained. We haven’t spoken in a minute just with everything that’s going on in the world…but I do know that if ever really, really needed him, he’d be there.
The issue during their relationship was O’Neal’s “hookers.”
“I think what happened was, a lot of his hookers, current hookers, his harem, was upset and he tried to prove [something],” she said, as reported by Madame Noire. In the video with Nati, she showed alleged text messages from O’Neal telling her that she will always be “broke.”
“This is why u will always be a broke b***h. A famous broke ho,” the messages read. “Nobody will ever claim you. You will always be community p—y. We laugh at whores.”
After telling him to “go away please,” the texter responded, “Naa this ain’t Shaq. Shaq don’t give a f—k about whores that’s evident. Good luck broke b—h. Go kill yourself.”
Slaughter believes the NBA star was triggered after she publicly discussed their sex life.
“Out of the blue on October 25, he texted me because our interview made MediaTakeOut. And so I said, ‘I don’t know why the hell you keep listening to MediaTakeOut.’ So, he text me back, ‘First of all, watch your mouth. You’re the one giving him my p—y. That’s my p—y and you keep entertaining bum a— n—s.’”
During a previous interview with Nati, Slaughter stated that Shaq’s peen was a “good size,” before adding, “We had to get creative at times, but it was fun.”
