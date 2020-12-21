*Nick Jackson, now 13, has become the first Maryland native to win the Junior Bull Riding Championship.

Jackson has been riding mini bulls since he was seven, according to CBS Baltimore.

“The first time I ever did it, I was a whole mix of different things,” he said. “I was excited, I was a little scared, but not too much.”

Nick wasn’t so scared because being a cowboy is in his DNA.

READ MORE: Wonder Woman’s Favorite Family Games | Gal Gadot ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ [EUR Exclusive/Watch]

New post (13-year-old Nick Jackson makes history as 2020 Junior World Bull Riding Champion) has been published on MusicCultureNews – https://t.co/oOgf7RUaOF pic.twitter.com/5wIbWGGxHw — Soundclashcloud.com (@Soundclashcloud) December 16, 2020

“Nick is a fifth-generation cowboy from my wife’s side, it’s in his DNA,” said Corey Jackson, Nick’s father.

“When we travel, folks are surprised to hear that we’re from Maryland,” he added. “The first thing they say is, ‘Wow, we didn’t know there were any cowboys in Maryland.’”

At age 13, Nick is already a pro at the sport.

“In bull riding, you have to stay on for eight seconds, and within that eight seconds, you want to stay as controlled as possible without touching the bull with your free arm,” Nick said, and the teenager did just that to win at last week’s championship.

“It was an avalanche of emotion,” Corey said. “There’s actually a video of me in the back of the bucking shoot cheering him on.”

Nick’s historic win “is the first of many world championships for him,” he said.

“I couldn’t have done it without my family, my friends,” Nick added.