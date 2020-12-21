Urban News
Maryland Teen Makes History with Win at Junior Bull Riding Championship – Makes Pops Proud [VIDEO]
*Nick Jackson, now 13, has become the first Maryland native to win the Junior Bull Riding Championship.
Jackson has been riding mini bulls since he was seven, according to CBS Baltimore.
“The first time I ever did it, I was a whole mix of different things,” he said. “I was excited, I was a little scared, but not too much.”
Nick wasn’t so scared because being a cowboy is in his DNA.
New post (13-year-old Nick Jackson makes history as 2020 Junior World Bull Riding Champion) has been published on MusicCultureNews – https://t.co/oOgf7RUaOF pic.twitter.com/5wIbWGGxHw
— Soundclashcloud.com (@Soundclashcloud) December 16, 2020
“Nick is a fifth-generation cowboy from my wife’s side, it’s in his DNA,” said Corey Jackson, Nick’s father.
“When we travel, folks are surprised to hear that we’re from Maryland,” he added. “The first thing they say is, ‘Wow, we didn’t know there were any cowboys in Maryland.’”
At age 13, Nick is already a pro at the sport.
“In bull riding, you have to stay on for eight seconds, and within that eight seconds, you want to stay as controlled as possible without touching the bull with your free arm,” Nick said, and the teenager did just that to win at last week’s championship.
“It was an avalanche of emotion,” Corey said. “There’s actually a video of me in the back of the bucking shoot cheering him on.”
Nick’s historic win “is the first of many world championships for him,” he said.
“I couldn’t have done it without my family, my friends,” Nick added.
COVID-19
Joe and Jill Biden Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Shots / VIDEO
*As announced last week, on Monday, President-elect Joe Biden and incoming First Lady Jill Biden received their first doses of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19, with the president-elect receiving his with media present at ChristianaCare Hospital in Newark, Delaware.
So far, a very limited number of healthcare workers and high-ranking government officials have gotten access to the vaccine under continuity-of-government protocols outlined by Presidential Policy Directive 40, Roll Call reported.
Jill Biden had previously received her dose of the COVID-19 vaccine “earlier in the day,” Biden’s office said, with Biden joking to the media present that “she loves shots.”
“We owe these folks an awful lot,” Biden said. “The scientists and the people who put this together, the frontline workers, the people who were the ones that did the clinical work, it’s just amazing…we owe you big, we really do.”
President-elect Biden receives his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.pic.twitter.com/Ou7u2wQPAB
— The Recount (@therecount) December 21, 2020
Get the rest of this report on Joe Biden receiving his COVID-19 vaccine shot at BusinessInsider.com
COVID-19
Gov. Cuomo Calls for Pre-flight COVID Testing from U.K. Travelers Amid Contagious New Strain [VIDEO]
*There’s a highly contagious new coronavirus strain spreading in parts of the U.K., and it has prompted several countries to close their borders to Brits.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday is also taking action by asking several airlines to require negative COVID tests for travelers flying into New York from the United Kingdom.
“I have no authority on international travel,” Cuomo said during a press briefing in Albany. “I can’t halt flights, I call on the U.S. government to do it.”
Cuomo has asked Virgin, British Airways and Delta to require a negative COVID-19 test from passesngers before boarding a flight to his state, per New York Daily News.
NEW: @Delta has also agreed to require pre-departure COVID tests before passengers leave from the U.K. to New York, joining @British_Airways.
Thank you, Delta. https://t.co/RQkJX8fuk5
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 21, 2020
“I’m only a governor, but I will do anything I can to protect the people of the state of New York,” Cuomo added.
More than 120 countries require U.K. travelers to provide proof of a negative test while 40 have banned Brits from entering altogether, according to the report.
Meanwhile, Cuomo has noted that this new COVID strain sweeping through the UK is already in America.
“I believe intuitively, it is already here. Because if it has been flying around the world, it is already here,” he said. “I say that because I’ve lived this. You’ve lived this. This was the spring.”
Here’s more from TIME.com:
And the new strain has been detected in Denmark, Australia and Gibraltar, according to the British government; and in Italy and the Netherlands, according to media reports.
The strain was first detected by scientists in early December, according to the U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock.
By Dec. 19, scientific advisers to the U.K. government said they had “moderate confidence” that the variant was more transmissible than others, based on several factors including the exponential increase in infections despite lockdown measures.
Researchers now believe a mutation to the genes that code for COVID-19’s spike protein, the part of the virus that clings to human cells allowing for infection, likely causes its increased transmissibility, according to a study published Dec. 18
Meanwhile, nearly 40.000 New Yorkers have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“This is entirely done by medical professionals,” Cuomo said. “We get the vaccine, we distribute the vaccine to a regional hub hospital. That hospital does the vaccinations for that region. We define the categories of people who are eligible; phase 1A, phase 1B, etc. and we follow federal advice on that.”
News
Ben Crump Releases Statement on Bodycam Footage of Police Killing of Joshua Feast / WATCH
*TEXAS CITY, Tex. – Nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump released the following statement on the bodycam footage of the killing of Joshua Feast, a 22-year-old Black man, who was shot to death by La Marque police officer Jose Santos on Dec. 9, 2020, as he was running away, posing no threat.
“Today, the City of La Marque released the video footage captured by Officer Jose Santos’ body camera on the night he shot and killed Joshua Feast. As we had previously suspected, Officer Santos didn’t give Joshua any verbal commands, but shot him in the back as he tried to run away. This footage portrays one thing: A defenseless man was shot in the back when he had not disobeyed a single lawful command and posed no threat to the officer.
“What the video does not show is what was depicted in the story told to CBS News by Sheriff Trochessett, the head of the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office investigation. Sheriff Trochessett, when interviewed by the media two days after the shooting, stated that his investigators told him the video (which he said he had not seen at the time) showed Joshua Feast pointing a gun at Jose Santos before Santos shot and killed him. He also stated that investigators told him that Feast was running towards the officers before turning and running away. The bodycam footage released today shows no such thing. There was no other officer on the scene at the time, so there is only one body cam video capturing the shooting itself. This leads us to conclude that members of the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office—who are responsible for investigating the actions of this officer absent bias or predisposition—instead lied regarding the evidence revealed by the body cam video in order to taint and twist the narrative in the press, offers a justification for Santos’ actions and untruthfully attack the character of the deceased, Joshua Feast.
“If there is any other footage that supports the claims of the investigators as stated by Sheriff Trochessett, it has not been shown to the Feast family nor released to the public, and should be immediate. Otherwise, we are left with what is right in front of our eyes.
“Because it is clear that the Sheriff’s department cannot be trusted to evaluate and relay the evidence truthfully and impartially, we demand oversight from the Texas Attorney General and an independent investigation from the Department of Justice.
“The body cam footage, which LMPD has had since the night Joshua Feast was killed, documents not only a senseless shooting but an officer who refused to render aid to a dying man. Given those facts, coupled with Santos’ propensity to use excessive force against Black people as evidenced in the 2013 video, it’s outrageous that Officer Santos’ employment still has not been terminated, and it’s a disrespect to the Feast family, citizens whose rights law enforcement has a duty to protect. Santos should be fired immediately for gross misconduct and charged for the killing of Joshua Feast.”
