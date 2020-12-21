crime
Georgia Man Charged After Girl, 5, Shot by Friend Inside Family Home [VIDEO]
*A five-year-old girl from Georgia was shot dead by her playmate after the little girl found a gun and pulled the trigger.
Jada Willingham was stuck in the face and died at the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston Hospital, the New York Post reported.
The incident occurred Dec. 4, in the bedroom of a home in Lithonia where Jada and her friend of the same age were playing with a loaded 9 mm Smith & Wesson. The gun belonged to the friend’s mother, who is in the military. The girls found the weapon under a bed and decided to play with it.
So sad. Jada Willingham, pictured, was killed when another 5-year-old girl fired a weapon, striking her in the face. Police said the two children were friends and had known each other their entire lives. https://t.co/PowHVf82mv
— AJC (@ajc) December 9, 2020
The 68-year-old babysitter at the time is the grandmother of one of the children. She found Jada unconscious and bleeding from the face. The child was then rushed to the hospital where she died.
On Saturday, police arrested 36-year-old Chad Brooks, Sr., for Jada’s death. He has been charged with with second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children for leaving the gun attended. Brooks is reportedly the son-in-law of the babysitter. He is said to be in the custody of Dekalb County Jail.
It was unclear where Jada’s mother was at the time of the incident.
“Even though grown men feel sad and want to cry when they see things like this,” DeKalb County Police Major A.T. Mears said.
“Her life didn’t get to start yet. Her life didn’t even start,” neighbor Naomi Lyons said. She added, “It really just broke my heart. Even though I don’t know the kid still, no child deserves that.”
A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help the family pay for funeral expenses. The pages notes that Jada “was a beautiful, loving little girl” who loved Barbie dolls.
“Be responsible if you have weapons. If you have guns and children make sure you are responsible and take care of those things. Look after the children,” Mears said.
Ga. Teen Jailed in Cayman Islands for Breaking COVID Quarantine to Watch her Boyfriend Jet-Ski (Watch)
*An 18-year-old college student’s white privilege ran into a brick wall in the Cayman Islands and has landed her in prison.
Skylar Mack, of Georgia, is facing a four-month sentence after removing her electronic tracking device and leaving her residence before her mandatory 14-day quarantine was finished – so she could watch her boyfriend in a jet-ski competition.
The college student and her boyfriend, 24-year-old Vanjae Ramgeet of the Cayman Islands, were both sentenced to four months for violating the strict COVID-19 measures. They had both pleaded guilty, but their attorney, Jonathon Hughes, said he will argue for a less severe sentence next week.
Mack is a pre-med student at Mercer University in Macon, Georgia. She arrived in the Cayman Islands on Nov. 27 and was supposed to spend two-weeks in quarantine as mandated by the government, which electronically tracks anyone who arrives in the British Caribbean territory. However, she broke quarantine on Nov. 29 when her boyfriend picked her up to attend his jet-ski event.
After their arrest, a judge ruled the couple had to provide 40 hours of community service and pay a $4,400 fine. In addition, Ramgeet was ordered to a two-month curfew that would start at 7 p.m. But the prosecution appealed, arguing the punishment was unduly lenient and would not deter other possible violators. A higher court decided in favor of prosecutors, ruling on Dec. 15 that the couple be imprisoned immediately.
Judge Roger Chapple said during Tuesday’s sentencing that the decision to violate safety measures was born of “selfishness and arrogance,” adding in its report that Mack spent seven hours out in public without a face mask or social distancing, according to the Cayman Compass newspaper.
“This was entirely deliberate and planned, as evidenced by her desire to switch her wristband the day before to a looser one that she was then able to remove,” he was quoted as saying, referring to the electronic tracking device.
Hughes said the sentence is the first of its kind, adding that Mack’s family is concerned: “They’re worried for her because she’s in prison in a foreign country on her own. While this is something she brought on herself, it’s very distressing for her.”
The girl’s grandmother, Jeanne Mack, told the AP that she reached out to U.S. President Donald Trump and received an email from a staffer saying the White House would look into the matter.
The couple are the first to be sentenced under an amended law targeting COVID-19 violators. The original law called for a $2,400 fine and up to six months in prison, while the recently amended law calls for a $12,000 fine and up to two years in prison.
The Cayman Islands, a territory of nearly 62,000 people, has reported more than 300 coronavirus cases and two deaths.
Terrence Howard Remembers Seeing His Father Tyrone Kill a Man Just Before Christmas 49 Years Ago
*Every Christmas, actor Terrence Howard probably conjures up visions of a deadly incident that happened in 1971, just a few days before Christmas that involved his father.
As Terrence, who was almost three years old at the time, was waiting in line with his two siblings, his pregnant mother Anita Howard and father, Tyrone Howard, to see Santa Clause at a popular department store in Cleveland, Ohio, a man and others waiting accused Tyrone Howard and his family of cutting the line.
Words were exchanged, followed by eyewitnesses telling law officers that responded to the deadly crime scene that they saw the man, who was identified as Jack Fitzpatrick, pin Tyrone Howard to the wall and kneed him in the groin.
Tyrone pulled out a nail file and stabbed the man to death in front of traumatized kids and adults.
“I was standing next to my father, watching,” Terrence Howard recalled. “Then stuff happened so quickly. Blood was on the coats – and then my dad’s on a table, and then my dad is gone to prison.”
The deadly encounter made national news, as media outlets dubbed the violent encounter as “The Santa Line Slaying.” Tyrone was ultimately charged with second-degree murder. After pleading self-defense, he was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to 11 months in prison.
After his release, Terrence’s mother divorced her husband. The future actor said that his father remained in his life, teaching him to be a man with the credo, “Never take the vertebrae out of your back or the bass out of your throat,” the elder Howard told his son repeatedly. “I ain’t raisin’ sheep. I raised men. Stay a man!”
Going about his life, things for Terrence Howard seem to happen that have involved altercations and reports of domestic incidents over the last two decades. In August of 2000, he was arrested for an altercation on a flight after the plane landed. In 2005, Terrence got into trouble under similar circumstances that put his father in prison many decades ago.
While Terrence was standing in the line of a restaurant, a fight with a man and the man’s wife happened, after Terrence was accused of cutting the line. It turned out – after the altercation – Terrence wasn’t even in line; he went to check the wait time to be seated at the restaurant. When emotions began to run high between Terrence and the man and wife, Terrence allegedly floored the man and allegedly hit the woman.
“She was trying to mace me,” the future star of ‘Empire’ said at the time. “And you can’t see anything so all you can do is try to bat somebody away, and I think that something caught her. But I wasn’t trying to hit her.”
While Terrence has had numerous roles on television, in film, and on-stage, perhaps his portrayal of Lucious Lyon in Fox’s “Empire” is the closes resemblance of “art imitating life.” On “Empire,” which premiered in 2015, Lucious (Terrence Howard) is the diabolical, street-savvy, hip hop record mogul. It seems wherever Lucious goes, trouble in the form of violence – sometimes deadly – often follows.
Texas Man Kills Wife, 2 Kids and Lays in Blood Soaked bed with Their Bodies [VIDEO]
*A 27-year-old Texas man has been charged with fatally stabbing his wife and two children before being found in bed with their bodies.
Bryan Richardson is facing three counts of murder, the Coppperas Cove Police Department says in a statement, per PEOPLE. On December 12, authorities responded to a welfare check for Richardson’s wife, Kiera Michelle Ware. When they entered the home, they found him on a bed with the bodies of his wife, son and daughter, covered in blood.
The police department issued a statement on their Facebook page about the incident, noting that “a fourth individual was located in the residence and was taken to the police department for questioning.”
Bryan Richardson and has been charged for three counts of Murder that occurred on December 12, 2020.
He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace John Guinn on December 13, 2020 and received a $750,000 bond for each count, for a total bond amount of $2,250,000. pic.twitter.com/t48IU0Bmmp
— CopperasCovePolice (@CovePolice) December 13, 2020
At the home, officers found “a large amount of blood on the kitchen and living room floors.” They also found a bloody knife on a table next to an empty six-pack of beer, and an empty bottle of Trazodone, a prescription antidepressant. Richardson also killed the family’s little dog.
When an officer asked Richardson what happened, and he responded that he did not know, the complaint alleges.
During the booking process, Richardson was asked on a form if he was worried about losing his job, his wife or custody of his kids, and he told officers, “I already lost all of those,” according to KWTX.
Ware and Richardson married in 2015.
“Our hearts are broken with this tragedy, especially at this time of the year,” the district’s Director of Behavioral Support Rhonda Burnell told KWTX in a statement.
Richardson is being held on $2.25 million bond.
