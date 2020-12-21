Urban Hip Hop
Fetty Wap Plotting Comeback After ‘Greed, Bad Management’ Stalled His Career
*Fetty Wap blames “bad management” for why his career fell off.
The New Jersey rapper recently made the claim when responding to a comment on Instagram. A user wrote: “I actually don’t know how u fell off,” in response to Fetty’s stalled career.
The rapper hasn’t made a significant impact in the game since his 2014 single “Trap Queen,” which was followed by a handful hits like “679” and “My Way.”
Fetty admits that “Bad business managers… greed and selfishness,” are the cause for why he lost momentum, “but it’s almost over,” he wrote in the comments section in response to the IG user. “I got rid of all that goofy shit around me. Now I can focus on the music .. and I’m goin tf up just watch.”
Check out the post below.
View this post on Instagram
50 Cent previously defended Fetty back in 2019, when an IG user took to the comments section to also note that the artist had fallen off.
“He just had a contract issue,” 50 replied. “It makes a artist not want to make music.”
Meanwhile, Fetty Wap has dropped multiple projects this year, including the newly released You Know the Vibes, featuring Styles P and Monty.
Most recently, singer and reality TV star (and Fetty’s baby mama) Masika Kalysha hit up social media to slam him following news that he and his new wife of just four months, Leandra Gonzalez, are calling it quits.
We previously reported… the “Love and Hip Hop” star recently dragged the rapper on social media after Leandra posted a photo of their daughter, Khari Barbie, to her Instagram Story.
“Tell the w***e you called a mistake I’m not the f***ing one to play with!” Masika wrote. “I will go to jail or hell behind my f***ing child. After u swore u would never have my child around any of yo hoes that you haven’t introduced me to yet you got this groupie hoe around my kid taking a sneak picture like a fan in the f***in bathroom looking real statutory! I’m bout to hop on the red eye to black her eye and snatch the other eye out ya f***ing face.”
Meanwhile, Leandra has made clear that while they are “legally married,” she and Fetty are “not in a marriage.”
“I do not know anything about that lady or her personal doings, and I do not pass judgment on anyone,” she responded. “I am his wife because we are legally married but we are not in a marriage. He has an entire situation…and I wish him the best. Issa divorce party lol,” she wrote.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Johns Hopkins’ Shares COVID-19 ‘WAP’ Parody, Cardi B Reacts [WATCH]
*Students from Johns Hopkins School of Public health got creative recently in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Members of the student group The Mental Notes hit up the Internet to share their take on Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s hit single “WAP.”
“Yeah I’m asking that you wear a mask please / When you’re going to the shop you’ve got to wear a mask please,” one student raps during the chorus of the parody.
The public service announcement encourages proper mask wearing as COVID-19 cases surge this winter.
Check out the video below.
Sksksksk https://t.co/fKJJRt34vF
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 17, 2020
“The pie-in-the-sky hope for the video, all along, was like, ‘What if Cardi B retweeted it?’” Nick Moran, the associate director for audience engagement at the Bloomberg School, told The Baltimore Sun.
And the hip-hop star just that… when Cardi caught wind of the video and shared it with her 15.6 million Twitter followers.
She captioned the clip: “Sksksksk.” Check out the tweet above.
“At the very least, I hope that people who are wearing masks get a good laugh out of it because, you know, we’re living in kind of a bleak time,” said Noah Johnson, a senior computer science major who appeared in the video. “I hope that people can see that there’s still fun to be had, and they’ll smile at the video.”
Entertainment
Pharrell: Timberlake’s Debut Album Full of Songs Michael Jackson Rejected; Prince Rejected ‘Frontin” (Video)
*Pharrell Williams revealed in the latest episode of N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s “Drink Champs” that the bulk of tracks on Justin Timberlake’s hit debut album, “Justified,” were originally meant for Michael Jackson.
“You hit me and said, ‘Yo, I just sent Michael Jackson some beats!’,” N.O.R.E. recalled while chatting with Pharrell. “You said to me, ‘He told me, “NOPE! I don’t think N.O.R.E. would rhyme on that. I was like, ‘My life is done!'”
Pharrell added to the recollection: “John McClain was his manager at the time. We sent him pretty much all the stuff you guys are hearing on the first Justified album — that’s all Michael stuff. All but one song, they were written for Michael.”
“John McClain was like, ‘Man, Michael don’t want that s–t! He want the s–t you givin’ Noreaga!'” Pharrell continued, noting that this was right before the King of Pop’s “You Rock My World” era. He also shared that it was one of his collaborations with N.O.R.E. that Jackson wanted. ” He was like, ‘Yo, he want that “Superthug.”‘
The rejection led to a hit album for Timberlake. “Justified,” produced mostly by Pharrell, peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 following its November 2002 release, and has since gone triple platinum.
It turns out that Michael Jackson wasn’t the only mega music star to turn down tunes written by Pharrell. Prince also rejected his work too, the producer shared. “I tried for years to make records for him,” he admitted to the hosts as they were enjoying a cocktail named after the iconic musician’s “Purple Rain.”
“My first attempt at making a record with him was “Frontin’,”” he shared. Pharrell eventually recorded it himself. “I think I wrote a different version a little bit for him. He wasn’t into it.”
When N.O.R.E. called the song one of his favorite Pharrell tunes of all time, the singer-producer admitted, “That was me pretending to be [Prince].”
Watch the entire interview below.
Music
President Obama Shares His Top Songs of 2020 with New Spotify Playlist / LISTEN
With this in mind, President Barack Obama has unveiled his top songs of 2020 in an all-new playlist, curated for Spotify.
The tracklist includes songs that defined 2020 for many of us – including viral sensations like Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce’s “Savage Remix” and Internet Money’s “Lemonade,” in addition to long-time friend Bruce Springsteen’s latest single “Ghosts,” Dua Lipa’s “Levitating,” Bad Bunny’s “La Difícil,” Jhené Aiko’s “Summer 2020,” and much more.
You can listen to Barack Obama’s “Songs of the Year 2020” via the player ABOVE or at Spotify and it’s also available in the Higher Ground Hub.
“Barack Obama’s Songs of the Year 2020” Tracklist:
- Savage Remix – Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé
- Love Is The King – Jeff Tweedy
- FRANCHISE – Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A.
- Nada – Lido Pimienta ft. Li Saumet
- Can’t Do Much – Waxahatchee
- The Bigger Picture – Lil Baby
- Ghosts – Bruce Springsteen
- Levitating – Dua Lipa ft. DaBaby
- The Climb Back – J. Cole
- Repeat – J Hus ft. Koffee
- Damage – H.E.R.
- Summer 2020 – Jhené Aiko
- Brave – Ruston Kelly
- Uwrongo (Edit) – Prince Kaybee, Shimza, Black Motion & Ami Faku
- Better Distractions – Faye Webster
- Lemonade – Internet Money ft. Don Toliver, Gunna & NAV
- Blue World – Mac Miller
- CUT EM IN – Anderson .Paak ft. Rick Ross
- Starting Over – Chris Stapleton
- Mecca – Spillage Village, Jid & EARTHGANG
- La Difícil – Bad Bunny
- Essence – WizKid ft. Tems
- All My Girls Like To Fight – Hope Tala
- Kyoto – Phoebe Bridgers
- SUN CAME OUT – Gunna
- Remember Where You Are – Jessie Ware
- 4 My Ppl – Goodie Mob
- Distance – Yebba
- one life, might live – Little Simz
source: Arianne Antonio / DKCnews.com
