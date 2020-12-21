Fetty Wap Plotting Comeback After ‘Greed, Bad Management’ Stalled His Career

*Fetty Wap blames “bad management” for why his career fell off.

The New Jersey rapper recently made the claim when responding to a comment on Instagram. A user wrote: “I actually don’t know how u fell off,” in response to Fetty’s stalled career.

The rapper hasn’t made a significant impact in the game since his 2014 single “Trap Queen,” which was followed by a handful hits like “679” and “My Way.”

Fetty admits that “Bad business managers… greed and selfishness,” are the cause for why he lost momentum, “but it’s almost over,” he wrote in the comments section in response to the IG user. “I got rid of all that goofy shit around me. Now I can focus on the music .. and I’m goin tf up just watch.”

50 Cent previously defended Fetty back in 2019, when an IG user took to the comments section to also note that the artist had fallen off.

“He just had a contract issue,” 50 replied. “It makes a artist not want to make music.”

Meanwhile, Fetty Wap has dropped multiple projects this year, including the newly released You Know the Vibes, featuring Styles P and Monty.

Most recently, singer and reality TV star (and Fetty’s baby mama) Masika Kalysha hit up social media to slam him following news that he and his new wife of just four months, Leandra Gonzalez, are calling it quits.

We previously reported… the “Love and Hip Hop” star recently dragged the rapper on social media after Leandra posted a photo of their daughter, Khari Barbie, to her Instagram Story.

“Tell the w***e you called a mistake I’m not the f***ing one to play with!” Masika wrote. “I will go to jail or hell behind my f***ing child. After u swore u would never have my child around any of yo hoes that you haven’t introduced me to yet you got this groupie hoe around my kid taking a sneak picture like a fan in the f***in bathroom looking real statutory! I’m bout to hop on the red eye to black her eye and snatch the other eye out ya f***ing face.”

Meanwhile, Leandra has made clear that while they are “legally married,” she and Fetty are “not in a marriage.”

“I do not know anything about that lady or her personal doings, and I do not pass judgment on anyone,” she responded. “I am his wife because we are legally married but we are not in a marriage. He has an entire situation…and I wish him the best. Issa divorce party lol,” she wrote.