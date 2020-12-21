Social Heat
Candiace Dillard (RHOP) Slams Porsha Williams (RHOA) for Lying on Her
*It looks like things are getting worse between TheReal Housewives of Potomac stars Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels; and now, the drama seems to be transcending across the Bravo franchise. As previously reported, Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels got into a physical altercation during season 5 of RHOP, which has caused a major debate amongst the cast and viewers as to who was wrong and who was right.
It even caught the attention of The Real Housewives of Atlanta vet Porsha Williams, who is close friends with Monique Samuels. Porsha Williams has been vocal in defending Monique, but Candiace Dillard isn’t too fond of her recent comments. During a recent episode of Bravo’s “Chat Room,” Porsha Williams told co-hosts RHOP star Gizelle Bryant, Hannah Berner and Kate Chastain that Monique Samuels told her she believed Candiace Dillard sued her after the fight for nothing more than a financial gain. Porsha Williams said,
“She [Monique] felt like, the whole reason Candiace was suing her was to pay for her mom’s house. She was suing because it was a money grab…This was said to me personally out of Monique’s mouth.” It’s safe to say Candiace Dillard didn’t like Williams’ comments. In a recent interview, Candiace explained that she’s never met Williams and doesn’t appreciate the allegations being made. Dillard said,
“I don’t know Porsha, I’ve never met her, I know her through the television like everyone else and I never had an issue prior to being sent a clip of her on “Chat Room” with my castmate Gizelle, lying and spreading false information — d*mning, defaming information — about me and alleging I was trying to sue Monique to secure a down payment on my home.”
MORE NEWS: Va. Beach Cops Apologize after Humiliating Innocent Black Man in Front of Family & Mall Onlookers (Watch)
Breonna Taylor’s Mother Asks Joe Biden to Open Larger Federal Probe into Her Daughter’s Death
*Although he hasn’t officially taken office yet, #JoeBiden has just been called on to further handle the tragic passing of #BreonnaTaylor.
Breonna’s mother, #TamikaPalmer, just took out a full-page ad in the Washington Post calling on Joe Biden to open a larger federal investigation into her daughter’s death.
@USAToday reports, Tamika Palmer, the grieving mother of Breonna Taylor, has publicly called on President-elect Joe Biden to officially open large-scale federal investigation into the death of her daughter and other Black Americans who were victims of police brutality. In her recent full-page ad, Palmer wrote “Actions speak louder than words. We need your actions to show that you are different than those who pay lip service to our losses while doing nothing to show that our loved ones’ lives mattered.”
The ad then directs readers to the website bidenjusticedemands.com, which is an initiative of the Grassroots Law Project, co-founded by activist Shaun King and attorney Lee Merritt. The website calls on Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to do “everything in its power to bring about deep systemic change on criminal, legal and racial justice” and encourages visitors to sign the letter in an effort to seek justice for Breonna Taylor.
HORRIBLE STORY: Texas Man Kills Wife, 2 Kids and Lays in Blood Soaked bed with Their Bodies [VIDEO]
‘I Said NO Tongue’ – LaToya Tonodeo Lays Down the Law Regarding Kissing on ‘Power Book II Ghost’
*A new episode of “Power Book II Ghost” debuts this weekend and co-star LaToya Tonodeo wants you to know that there is only one tongue she wants in her mouth … on the set that is. Yes, you guessed it, that one tongue is hers.
“For kissing scenes, I said no tongue,” Tonodeo said about shooting love scenes on the hit Starz series in which she plays Diana, a love interest of Michael Rainey Jr.’s character, Tariq.
“I was so nervous about the kissing scenes. We do have an intimacy coordinator there and she is making sure everything is good. We discuss what we do and don’t want to do,” she told us, “So it makes it comfortable, but at the same time, you’re still in your head a little bit.”
“My boyfriend is an actor too, so he totally gets it and we discuss scenes prior [to filming] and have boundaries on set,” she added.
MORE NEWS: Jeremih Details Near-Death COVID-19 Experience: ‘All My Organs Became Inflamed’ / LISTEN
Sean Kingston is Basically Laughing After Being Charged with Grand Theft and Warrant Issued
*As many know, singer Sean Kingston had a lot of issues with jewelers in the past and has even been sued several times for allegedly receiving his items and not paying! Despite his rocky history, it looks like he‘s still having trouble in this area.
According to TMZ, there’s currently a warrant issued out for his arrest due to an allegedly unpaid tab. Law enforcement sources tell the news site that Sean had some jewelry delivered to him, but has yet to pay for the goods.
Court records show that he’s been charged with grand theft because of this. Although cops don’t plan to actively track Sean down, the warrant is in their system. Since being issued, Sean has taken to his Instagram to laugh off the claims. Thoughts?
MORE FOR YOU: T.I. Spends ‘Thot Prevention Hours’ with Daughters to Keep Them Out of Strip Club [WATCH]
