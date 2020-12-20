Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Dionne Warwick Wants Teyana Taylor to Play Her in Potential Netflix Series – Teyana is Down
*Sometimes to get what you want you’ve got to put it out there in the universe. That’s what Dionne Warwick did when she announced to the world that she wants Teyana Taylor to play her on the small screen in a potential series!!!
Well, if you haven’t been keeping up, Dionne Warwick has become a Twitter maven and her latest Twitter fun move involved pitching Netflix on a series about her life and career. However, the legendary entertainer made clear she would only want to see Teyana cast as her. Flash forward a day or two later and Dionne and Teyana are talking and striking up a deal.
According to sources, via TMZ, Warwick reached out to Karen Civil, a member of Teyana Taylor’s team connected them by phone. The source says Dionne and Teyana spoke for a while about Dionne’s biographical series ideas, and Teyana expressed her desire to play the part.
Check this out. Not only does Taylor desire to play the starring role, we hear she and Dionne Warwick discussed producing the series through Taylor”s production company, “The Aunties Production.”
Hmm, sounds like things are moving forward to us.
MORE NEWS: Tisha Campbell Has Finally Finalized her Divorce from Duane Martin / Video
This is a case for @netflix. Please don’t ask who I would cast to play me as it would obviously be @TEYANATAYLOR. pic.twitter.com/acGbBKGFfH
— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 16, 2020
The bottom line, for now, is that Netflix has expressed interest in a potential series and Dionne’s family is still working out logistics. Recruiting Teyana was their first priority, though.
If it comes to fruition, it will be a milestone for both women: Producing-wise for Teyana, and for Dionne … her first biopic series.
Like we said, moving are m moving forward. That’s definitely a good sign.
T.I. Spends ‘Thot Prevention Hours’ with Daughters to Keep Them Out of Strip Club [WATCH]
*T.I. is catching heat after saying he calls spending quality time with his daughter ‘thot prevention hours.’
Tip made the comments during a conversation with rapper 21 Savage on a recent episode of his ExpediTIously podcast. While speaking about how they’re both protective of their daughters, T.I. described spending quality time with them as “thot prevention hours.”
His comments were in response to 21 saying he’s overprotective of his daughters more so and his sons.
“Because sons can’t get pregnant,” T.I. said. “You can’t keep her from running into one of them niggas. Me and Lil Duval call it thot prevention hours. Keep your daughter off the pole. You spending time going to daddy-daughter dances and taking her on trips where it’s just you and her, those are thot prevention hours.”
READ MORE: Rickey Smiley Slams Publication Over ‘Messy’ Article About Radio Show Shake-up [VIDEO]
T.I calls spending quality 1 on 1 time with your daughter “thot prevention hours” pic.twitter.com/W3T2k6GPbm
— GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) December 17, 2020
T.I., who has previously made inappropriate comments on his daughters’ sexuality, went on to say: “You don’t do that, they’re gonna be somewhere in Magic City tryna figure it out. That is absolutely necessary for any father,” he continued.
“If you ain’t putting in your thot prevention hours and your daughter end up a dancer, don’t blame her now. You did not set an example. You did not show what the fuck it was that she should be doing versus what she’s doing,” he added.
Check out the segment via the Twitter clip above.
As expected, the hip-hop star is being called out on social media, with many fans saying his comments were out of pocket.
One Twitter user said, “His obsession with his daughters sex life is so uncomfortable, like WHY does he keep talking about sex and his daughter.”
Another added, “Being present as a father doesn’t stop or repel any of the sh*t he mentioned. I know b*tches with both parents who still stripped, and make their parents proud with the plans they have in motion. F*ck outta here.”
What do you think of T.I.’s “thot prevention” stance? Let us know in the comments.
Viola Davis Admits She ‘Broke Down’ After ‘Ma Rainey’ Co-Star Chadwick Boseman Died
*In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Viola Davis admits to breaking down when she heard Chadwick Boseman died after a four year private battle with colon cancer.
“I broke down when I heard he passed,” she said. “Lord knows we all would’ve wanted him to live another 50 years. We all want longevity. But I can’t see his life tragically at all. … Because I felt like he was always living in the moment, squeezing out every bit of life. What it makes me think is, it’s not the quantity, it’s the quality.”
Boseman died in August at 43.
“What I hold onto with Chad is that he lived his life his way,” Davis said. “I would say his professional life as absolutely paralleled his personal life, that’s my guess, in terms of how he lived with the utmost integrity.”
READ MORE: Denzel Washington Reveals He Told Chadwick Boseman to Wed Longtime Girlfriend
Davis and Boseman star in the Denzel Washington-produced “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” based on August Wilson’s award-winning play. The official synopsis from Netflix reads: “Tensions and temperatures rise over the course of an afternoon recording session in 1920s Chicago as a band of musicians await trailblazing performer, the legendary Mother of the Blues, Ma Rainey (Academy Award winner Viola Davis). Boseman plays an ambitious trumpeter named Levee.
The cast and crew did not know during filming that Boseman had been undergoing cancer treatment.
Davis previously called the “Black Panther” star a “hero.”
“There’s a part of the public that’s gonna associate that with Black Panther; I do not,” Davis told The Guardian in a recent interview. “I associate that with his authenticity, especially in the midst of a profession that sometimes can suck that out of you.”
The Oscar-winning actress said Boseman “was a person who lived a life bigger than themselves.”
“I think that his legacy, his body of work, his integrity, is going to influence generations upon generations to come,” Davis added.
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” is Boseman’s last performance on screen and is now streaming on Netflix.
Deion Sanders Flips De’Jahn Warren to Jackson from Georgia Stage
*Jackson State University received a commitment from four-star JUCO cornerback De’Jahn Warren this week, flipping him from Georgia State.
The program at JSU is led by Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.
This week marked “Signing Day” on Wednesday, the first day that college recruits can officially sign with the schools they will attend next year.
Here’s more from The Bleacher Report:
Warren, who’d committed to Georgia in August, is ranked as a 4-star prospect and the No. 2 overall JUCO player in next year’s class, according to 247Sports‘ composite rankings. The Maryland native has been a standout performer at Lackawanna College in Pennsylvania. He recorded 35 total tackles, six passes defended, five interceptions and three forced fumbles across 11 appearances during the 2019 season.
READ MORE: Gabriel Dos Santos is Suing Jake Paul for Neing Assaulted At YouTuber/Boxer’s After Party
BREAKING: 🚨 Flip Alert 🚨
The #1 CB in the JUCO rankings (#2 NATL.) has just Flipped his Commitment from Georgia to Jackson State 🤯
Coach Deion Sanders is proving to be an elite recruiter instantly ‼️ pic.twitter.com/cCnkRUjiAu
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 16, 2020
According to reports, the Maryland native has been a standout performer at Lackawanna College in Pennsylvania. The school took a chance on the young athlete after he was ruled academically ineligible at three other schools due to poor grades.
“I had to realize that over time, school is important,” Warren told Tyler Martin of Sports Illustrated in April. “You can not want to play the sport without getting the grades. Education is more important than football at the end of the day.”
Warren said he committed to making the necessary progress to play Division I football next year.
“This is my light at the end of the tunnel,” Warren told Martin. “I was about to give it all up before this. All that I am receiving is unexpected. It is all a blessing and it amazes me every day to see how far I have come.”
Pops said he needed some dawgs! So I’m joining my brother to help change the game at JSU and level the HBCU playing field #BIG21 #IBelieveJSU21 pic.twitter.com/OllRo5ZFDb
— Shilo Sanders (@ShiloSanders) December 16, 2020
Earlier this week, Sanders’ son, Shilo, announced on Twitter that he has transferred to the Tigers to play for his father, CBS Sports reports.
“Pops said he needed some dawgs! So I’m joining my brother to help change the game at JSU and level the HBCU playing field,” wrote Shilo, who previously played for Sanders at Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill, Texas.
Shilo’s younger brother, Shedeur, is also committed to play for JSU as a member of the 2021 class.
