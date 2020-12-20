Breonna Taylor’s Mother Asks Joe Biden to Open Larger Federal Probe into Her Daughter’s Death

*Although he hasn’t officially taken office yet, #JoeBiden has just been called on to further handle the tragic passing of #BreonnaTaylor.

Breonna’s mother, #TamikaPalmer, just took out a full-page ad in the Washington Post calling on Joe Biden to open a larger federal investigation into her daughter’s death.

@USAToday reports, Tamika Palmer, the grieving mother of Breonna Taylor, has publicly called on President-elect Joe Biden to officially open large-scale federal investigation into the death of her daughter and other Black Americans who were victims of police brutality. In her recent full-page ad, Palmer wrote “Actions speak louder than words. We need your actions to show that you are different than those who pay lip service to our losses while doing nothing to show that our loved ones’ lives mattered.”

The ad then directs readers to the website bidenjusticedemands.com, which is an initiative of the Grassroots Law Project, co-founded by activist Shaun King and attorney Lee Merritt. The website calls on Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to do “everything in its power to bring about deep systemic change on criminal, legal and racial justice” and encourages visitors to sign the letter in an effort to seek justice for Breonna Taylor.

