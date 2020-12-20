Social Heat
Breonna Taylor’s Mother Asks Joe Biden to Open Larger Federal Probe into Her Daughter’s Death
*Although he hasn’t officially taken office yet, #JoeBiden has just been called on to further handle the tragic passing of #BreonnaTaylor.
Breonna’s mother, #TamikaPalmer, just took out a full-page ad in the Washington Post calling on Joe Biden to open a larger federal investigation into her daughter’s death.
@USAToday reports, Tamika Palmer, the grieving mother of Breonna Taylor, has publicly called on President-elect Joe Biden to officially open large-scale federal investigation into the death of her daughter and other Black Americans who were victims of police brutality. In her recent full-page ad, Palmer wrote “Actions speak louder than words. We need your actions to show that you are different than those who pay lip service to our losses while doing nothing to show that our loved ones’ lives mattered.”
The ad then directs readers to the website bidenjusticedemands.com, which is an initiative of the Grassroots Law Project, co-founded by activist Shaun King and attorney Lee Merritt. The website calls on Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to do “everything in its power to bring about deep systemic change on criminal, legal and racial justice” and encourages visitors to sign the letter in an effort to seek justice for Breonna Taylor.
HORRIBLE STORY: Texas Man Kills Wife, 2 Kids and Lays in Blood Soaked bed with Their Bodies [VIDEO]
View this post on Instagram
Social Heat
‘I Said NO Tongue’ – LaToya Tonodeo Lays Down the Law Regarding Kissing on ‘Power Book II Ghost’
*A new episode of “Power Book II Ghost” debuts this weekend and co-star LaToya Tonodeo wants you to know that there is only one tongue she wants in her mouth … on the set that is. Yes, you guessed it, that one tongue is hers.
“For kissing scenes, I said no tongue,” Tonodeo said about shooting love scenes on the hit Starz series in which she plays Diana, a love interest of Michael Rainey Jr.’s character, Tariq.
“I was so nervous about the kissing scenes. We do have an intimacy coordinator there and she is making sure everything is good. We discuss what we do and don’t want to do,” she told us, “So it makes it comfortable, but at the same time, you’re still in your head a little bit.”
“My boyfriend is an actor too, so he totally gets it and we discuss scenes prior [to filming] and have boundaries on set,” she added.
MORE NEWS: Jeremih Details Near-Death COVID-19 Experience: ‘All My Organs Became Inflamed’ / LISTEN
View this post on Instagram
Social Heat
Sean Kingston is Basically Laughing After Being Charged with Grand Theft and Warrant Issued
*As many know, singer Sean Kingston had a lot of issues with jewelers in the past and has even been sued several times for allegedly receiving his items and not paying! Despite his rocky history, it looks like he‘s still having trouble in this area.
According to TMZ, there’s currently a warrant issued out for his arrest due to an allegedly unpaid tab. Law enforcement sources tell the news site that Sean had some jewelry delivered to him, but has yet to pay for the goods.
Court records show that he’s been charged with grand theft because of this. Although cops don’t plan to actively track Sean down, the warrant is in their system. Since being issued, Sean has taken to his Instagram to laugh off the claims. Thoughts?
MORE FOR YOU: T.I. Spends ‘Thot Prevention Hours’ with Daughters to Keep Them Out of Strip Club [WATCH]
View this post on Instagram
Social Heat
Gabriel Dos Santos is Suing Jake Paul for Neing Assaulted At YouTuber/Boxer’s After Party
*Jake Paul is being sued by a man who claims he was assaulted at the YouTuber-turned-Boxer’s afterparty for his fight against Nate Robinson.
At a celebratory party following Paul’s win by knockout in late November, a man named Gabriel Dos Santos claims he was brutally beaten at the post-fight bash. Per legal documents obtained by TMZ, Dos Santos says Paul’s entourage beat the crap out of him as they were kicking people out of the party.
In his suit, filed by attorney Simon P. Etehad, the man claims Paul’s crew repeatedly kicked and punched him in his face, body, arms and legs. Dos Santos says the brutal beatdown left him bruised and battered. He’s suffered a fractured cheek, dislocated shoulder cuts to his face and bruises on his forehead and eyes. Although Paul didn’t place any limbs on Dos Santos, he’s still being condemned for negligently hiring and supervising the alleged attackers.
MUST-READ: Jamal Bryant Claps Back at Monique Samuels’ ‘Thirst Book’ of Receipts About His Personal Life [VIDEO]
View this post on Instagram
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider8 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd7 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer
-
News6 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]