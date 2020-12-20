Government
As Congress Finalizes COVID Relief Package Details Emerge Regarding $600 Stimulus Checks and More
*It appears lawmakers have finalized details on key economic relief measures — including stimulus checks and enhanced unemployment benefits — as they sprint Sunday to wrap up a long-awaited deal to address the worsening pandemic.
Here’s more via the Washington Post:
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) both expressed optimism that lawmakers could finalize legislation as early as Sunday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told her leadership team on Sunday that she wants a vote Sunday, according to one person who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share details of the congresswoman’s private comments. Congress has until midnight to pass a temporary stopgap measure to keep the government open.
Negotiators have decided to provide stimulus checks worth $600 per person. The size of that benefit would begin to be reduced for people who earned $75,000 the preceding year, similar to the last round of stimulus checks, according to two people who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share details of private deliberations. The stimulus checks would provide $600 per person, including adults and children, meaning a family of four would receive $2,400 up to a certain income.
MORE GOVERNMENT-RELATED NEWS: Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Commits Over $5.3M in COVID-19 Emergency Food Relief Plan
Congress would also extend unemployment benefits of up to $300 per week, which could start as early as Dec. 27.
While there’s broad agreement on stimulus checks and unemployment insurance, they caution nothing is final until the bill text is released. That may come as early as Sunday afternoon. , Other policy disputes remained outstanding, according to multiple aides close to negotiations, which could push the timeline back again.
Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) told reporters on Sunday that there would be some extension of the moratorium on evictions set to expire by the end of the year. Menendez said there was still a dispute among lawmakers over the amount of rental-assistance funding.
This Washington Post article continues via MSN News.
COVID-19
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Commits Over $5.3M in COVID-19 Emergency Food Relief Plan
*(Via TheHill) – Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott’s (D) office announced a new plan this weekend to help feed thousands of city residents who are being hit hard by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As part of the new plan, over $5.3 million will be put toward providing 20,000 food boxes weekly to residents.
“COVID-19 has deepened the inequity of food insecurity, especially in our Latinx and Black and Brown communities,” Scott said in a statement announcing the effort on Friday. “As we approach the new year, many Baltimoreans are concerned about losing valuable federal resources that will expire in the new term.
“With this initiative, the City will be able to ensure there is no gap in support to feed our families over the next few months,” he continued.
Scott’s office said the boxes will be distributed to families at 100 sites across the city and include “produce and mixed food.” As part of the new effort, which Scott’s office referred to as a “four-point COVID-19 Emergency Food Strategy,” the city will also be expanding a “grocery home delivery program that includes shelf-stable food boxes.”
Get the rest of this story at TheHill.com.
Arts
Patti Austin Drops Sassy New Georgia Senate Runoff-Election Song ‘Georgia Ur Votin 4ME2’ (Watch)
*Grammy-winning vocalist Patti Austin decided to do what she does best in a bid to get out the vote in Georgia, despite not residing in the Peach state.
“I know you’ve gotta be tired of washing hands and wearing masks/ But you can save the planet’s ass!,” Austin belts in the brassy big-band ditty, “Georgia Ur Votin 4ME2.”
The song was posted by the political action committee MeidasTouch. Georgia’s Jan. 5 runoff vote will determine whether or not the entire U.S. Senate goes Democrat or Republican. Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock are facing an uphill battle against incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, both of whom are accused of insider trading.
As Austin’s song winds down, she vamps, “QAnon conspiracies, vote that crap away from me!”
Watch Patti Austin belt “Georgia Ur Votin 4ME2” below:
Entertainment
‘She Profited from the Pandemic’: Rev. Raphael Warnock Rips Opponent Kelly Loeffler’s Sudden Stock Dump (Watch)
When “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin asked Thursday’s guest Rev. Raphael Warnock about the robotic attacks of his Republican opponent for U.S. Senate, Kelly Loeffler, (she robotically accused him of being a “radical liberal” a total of 13 times during their recent debate), Warnock initially refused to take the bait.
“I can’t be distracted by that,” he said. “As we say in the South, God bless her heart.”
But eventually, he pounced.
“Listen, Kelly Loeffler’s trying to change the subject and I don’t blame her,” he continued. “She cannot justify why she still has that seat. She was appointed to that seat because she is a high Republican donor and she’s an investment professional and she didn’t waste any time trying to make good on her investment.”
Warnock referenced a piece first reported by the Daily Beast in March when adding, “When she heard about the coronavirus pandemic, instead of thinking about the people of Georgia and what they need, she was busy dumping millions of dollars of stock.”
“She profited from the pandemic. I mean, who does that?!” he asked.
“And then when it came time to give ordinary people basic relief, $600 of additional unemployment insurance, Kelly Loeffler said that she didn’t see any need for that,” Warnock added. “She called it counterproductive. Apparently, she didn’t think it was counterproductive to profit off the pandemic.”
Watch clips from Rev. Warnock’s appearance below:
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider8 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd7 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer
-
News6 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]