As Congress Finalizes COVID Relief Package Details Emerge Regarding $600 Stimulus Checks and More

*It appears lawmakers have finalized details on key economic relief measures — including stimulus checks and enhanced unemployment benefits — as they sprint Sunday to wrap up a long-awaited deal to address the worsening pandemic.

Here’s more via the Washington Post:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) both expressed optimism that lawmakers could finalize legislation as early as Sunday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told her leadership team on Sunday that she wants a vote Sunday, according to one person who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share details of the congresswoman’s private comments. Congress has until midnight to pass a temporary stopgap measure to keep the government open.

Negotiators have decided to provide stimulus checks worth $600 per person. The size of that benefit would begin to be reduced for people who earned $75,000 the preceding year, similar to the last round of stimulus checks, according to two people who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share details of private deliberations. The stimulus checks would provide $600 per person, including adults and children, meaning a family of four would receive $2,400 up to a certain income.

Congress would also extend unemployment benefits of up to $300 per week, which could start as early as Dec. 27.

While there’s broad agreement on stimulus checks and unemployment insurance, they caution nothing is final until the bill text is released. That may come as early as Sunday afternoon. , Other policy disputes remained outstanding, according to multiple aides close to negotiations, which could push the timeline back again.

Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) told reporters on Sunday that there would be some extension of the moratorium on evictions set to expire by the end of the year. Menendez said there was still a dispute among lawmakers over the amount of rental-assistance funding.

This Washington Post article continues via MSN News.