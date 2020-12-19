Family - Parenting - Births
Tamar Braxton Explains Suicide Attempt: ‘I Thought My Son Deserved Better / WATCH
*In a new episode of “Peace of Mind With Taraji,” singer and reality star Tamar Braxton opens up about her suicide attempt and admits that she thought her 7-year-old son, Logan, would be better off without her.
In the heartbreaking clip, Braxton, 43 explains, “Logan was the reason why I made that decision. I just felt like he deserved better. I felt like I was embarrassing him, being a fool on TV.”
“You thought he would be better without you?” host Taraji P. Henson asked, with Braxton replying, “I thought in that moment.”
The singer went on to tearfully explain, “Because I knew that’s not what my whole life really was. That’s not who I was. I didn’t want him to be embarrassed in front of his friends,” Braxton adds. “Here is this loudmouth ghetto mama.”
By the way, Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier recently spoke with Henson and her co-host, Tracie Jade Jenkins, about having Braxton on their show and sharing her story. The two best friends are on a mission to shine a spotlight on mental health during the pandemic.
“I love that she felt safe enough to come here with us,” Henson shared. “Because anyone that comes here, they are safe. I’m not some celebrity that just slap my name on this talk show. I am literally struggling myself. My best friend has struggled her entire life.”
“Peace of Mind With Taraji” episodes drop weekly, every Monday and Wednesday, at 9am PT/12pm ET on Facebook Watch.
MIND-BLOWING STORY: Terrence Howard Remembers Seeing His Father Tyrone Kill a Man Just Before Christmas 49 Years Ago
T.I. Spends ‘Thot Prevention Hours’ with Daughters to Keep Them Out of Strip Club [WATCH]
*T.I. is catching heat after saying he calls spending quality time with his daughter ‘thot prevention hours.’
Tip made the comments during a conversation with rapper 21 Savage on a recent episode of his ExpediTIously podcast. While speaking about how they’re both protective of their daughters, T.I. described spending quality time with them as “thot prevention hours.”
His comments were in response to 21 saying he’s overprotective of his daughters more so and his sons.
“Because sons can’t get pregnant,” T.I. said. “You can’t keep her from running into one of them niggas. Me and Lil Duval call it thot prevention hours. Keep your daughter off the pole. You spending time going to daddy-daughter dances and taking her on trips where it’s just you and her, those are thot prevention hours.”
READ MORE: Rickey Smiley Slams Publication Over ‘Messy’ Article About Radio Show Shake-up [VIDEO]
T.I calls spending quality 1 on 1 time with your daughter “thot prevention hours” pic.twitter.com/W3T2k6GPbm
— GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) December 17, 2020
T.I., who has previously made inappropriate comments on his daughters’ sexuality, went on to say: “You don’t do that, they’re gonna be somewhere in Magic City tryna figure it out. That is absolutely necessary for any father,” he continued.
“If you ain’t putting in your thot prevention hours and your daughter end up a dancer, don’t blame her now. You did not set an example. You did not show what the fuck it was that she should be doing versus what she’s doing,” he added.
Check out the segment via the Twitter clip above.
As expected, the hip-hop star is being called out on social media, with many fans saying his comments were out of pocket.
One Twitter user said, “His obsession with his daughters sex life is so uncomfortable, like WHY does he keep talking about sex and his daughter.”
Another added, “Being present as a father doesn’t stop or repel any of the sh*t he mentioned. I know b*tches with both parents who still stripped, and make their parents proud with the plans they have in motion. F*ck outta here.”
What do you think of T.I.’s “thot prevention” stance? Let us know in the comments.
Tyler Perry Announces He’s ‘Single’ Following End of Relationship with Gelila Bekele
*Tyler Perry fans were shocked to learn this week that he is single.
The entertainment mogul had been in a longterm relationship with model and activist Gelila Bekele. On Wednesday, Perry took to Instagram to write, “I’m 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like.”
A source tells PEOPLE Perry and Bekele, 34, “amicably split some time ago and remain close friends.”
The two met at a Prince concert in 2007.
READ MORE: Disney Confirms ‘Sister Act 3’ in the Works with Whoopi Goldberg and Tyler Perry
“Their focus is on being the best parents they can for their son,” the insider adds.
“There’s no other person on this planet that I would want to be involved with or have a child with because she’s amazing,” Perry told PEOPLE in 2017. The duo share six-year-old son, Aman Tyler.
“This is what a midlife crisis looks like,” Perry captioned a new self on Wednesday. “Whatever it looks like I’m going to walk with God, be the best father and man I can be, hold my head up high, and try to look my best doing it!!” he continued.
“In a world with so much sadness, please try and stay in the good! Merry Christmas and let’s look forward to 2021 bringing us peace!”
Meanwhile, Disney has confirmed that “Sister Act 3” is in the works starring Whoopi Goldberg with Tyler Perry attached to produce. The project comes almost 30 years after the last movie.
“Sister Act” is about a singer who goes into hiding as a nun after witnessing a crime. The film premiered in 1992 and was a huge hit at the box office, grossing over $231 million against a $31 million budget. The sequel, “Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit,” released the following year.
According to Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production boss Sean Bailey, the third title in the franchise is in development. Oscar winner Goldberg is also producing the film.
Daughter of Rick James to Produce ‘Super Freak’ Biopic on Late Singer
*The daughter of Rick James is producing a limited series about the late funk singer, which is in development at UCP.
Ty James will executive produce the series, currently under the working title “Super Freak.” According to TheWrap, no network or streaming service is attached to the project — yet.
The series is described as a “funkadelic mix of music biopic and true crime.”
“Super Freak” will “focus on James’ attempts to make a comeback in the early ’90s, which were derailed when he was convicted for two instances of kidnapping and torturing two different women while under the influence of crack cocaine,” the outlet writes. He served three years in prison for the crimes.
READ MORE: Patti Austin Drops Sassy New Georgia Senate Runoff-Election Song ‘Georgia Ur Votin 4ME2’ (Watch)
“We are truly ecstatic about this new project with UCP and extremely excited to work with the writer Randy McKinnon,” said Ty James. “We are confident he can give the fans exactly what they have been waiting on, plus some. This will be a magic carpet ride, with ups and downs, joys and pain — a story of perseverance and tenacity, with the music being the greatest navigation system. Get ready for the ride of your lives — the story of James A. Johnson, aka Rick James!”
Randy McKinnon will write the series and executive produce with Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund and author and reporter Mike Segar, who profiled James for a Rolling Stone article titled “The Rise and Fall of a Super Freak.” They remained friends until James’ death in 2004.
Rick James rose to stardom in the ’60s and ’70s. He is best known for his 1981 hit “Super Freak.”
