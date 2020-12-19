Tamar Braxton Explains Suicide Attempt: ‘I Thought My Son Deserved Better / WATCH

*In a new episode of “Peace of Mind With Taraji,” singer and reality star Tamar Braxton opens up about her suicide attempt and admits that she thought her 7-year-old son, Logan, would be better off without her.

In the heartbreaking clip, Braxton, 43 explains, “Logan was the reason why I made that decision. I just felt like he deserved better. I felt like I was embarrassing him, being a fool on TV.”

“You thought he would be better without you?” host Taraji P. Henson asked, with Braxton replying, “I thought in that moment.”

The singer went on to tearfully explain, “Because I knew that’s not what my whole life really was. That’s not who I was. I didn’t want him to be embarrassed in front of his friends,” Braxton adds. “Here is this loudmouth ghetto mama.”

By the way, Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier recently spoke with Henson and her co-host, Tracie Jade Jenkins, about having Braxton on their show and sharing her story. The two best friends are on a mission to shine a spotlight on mental health during the pandemic.

“I love that she felt safe enough to come here with us,” Henson shared. “Because anyone that comes here, they are safe. I’m not some celebrity that just slap my name on this talk show. I am literally struggling myself. My best friend has struggled her entire life.”

“Peace of Mind With Taraji” episodes drop weekly, every Monday and Wednesday, at 9am PT/12pm ET on Facebook Watch.

