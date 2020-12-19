#BlackLivesMatter
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Talks About 2009 Cancer Diagnosis for 1st Time to Highlight Health Care Disparities (Watch)
*For the first time, NBA icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is opening up about his private battle with prostate cancer since being diagnosed 11 years ago, hoping to shed light on the health challenges facing Black people.
In an essay for WebMD, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer revealed that he’s had prostate cancer, leukemia and heart bypass surgery. Abdul-Jabbar wrote that while he’s received some of the best medical attention over the years as an NBA star, he’s aware of how others in the Black community do not.
In his essay, Abdul-Jabbar pointed out that some of the health issues Black people are prone to as a group include diabetes, heart problems, obesity and cancer. African Americans have the highest mortality rate of any racial group for all cancers combined, and have higher rates of diabetes, hypertension and heart disease than other groups, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health. The trend continues with COVID-19, which Abdul-Jabbar highlighted in his essay.
“We’re at a crossroads here,” Abdul-Jabbar told “Good Morning America” in an interview about his op-ed. “People are either going to take health care seriously and promote it and support it, or people will be struggling, and we want to end the struggling. We want people to be well.”
Watch his GMA interview below:
#BlackLivesMatter
Black Family’s Cars Burned, Home Vandalized With ‘Trump 20’ Graffiti After Putting Up ‘Black Lives Matter’ Yard Sign (Video)
*Just after midnight on Wednesday, the son of a Black couple in Little Elm, TX woke up in the middle of the night to use the bathroom, looked out the window and noticed two of the family’s cars on fire.
Jayla Gipson and Charles Crawford had no idea why their shared a photo of their 2020 Nissan Optima and 2020 Kia Forte were in flames, but when the smoke cleared, the pair noticed the phrase “Trump 20” spray-painted on their garage door. Suddenly, the possibility of an “accident” started to fade away.
The couple’s “Black Lives Matter” yard sign that they had put up around Thanksgiving was also vandalized with the same color spray paint that was used to deface the garage.
“That sign was in my yard for less than two weeks and then all of a sudden we get a tragedy like this,” Gipson told WFAA. “I would have preferred they just take the sign. But to set the house on fire? That’s going way too far.”
Crawford told WFAA that the community and fellow neighbors have shown support: “One neighbor bought us a camera system that I installed and another bought paint for us to paint over the “Trump 20′ left behind. We’re very grateful to them.”
Watch below:
#BlackLivesMatter
New Poster Art for Matt James: Athlete, Activist and ABC’s First Black ‘Bachelor’ (Watch)
*ABC has released the first official photo of Matt James, who will make history with the January 4, 2021 premiere of “The Bachelor” as its first Black man in the driver’s seat.
The new promo poster from the upcoming 25th season shows the 28-year-old real-estate broker in a blue suit with the tagline, “A Matt Made in Heaven.” He’s shown coyly loosening his tie while raising an eyebrow.
James, originally seen in Clare Crawley’s cast for “The Bachelorette,” played football at Wake Forest University before a brief stint as a wide receiver in the NFL. (He missed making the Carolina Panthers and then was cut twice by the New Orleans Saints.)
James, who was active in the Black Lives Matter protests against systemic racism, was announced as the newest Bachelor back in June, weeks after the police killing of George Floyd sparked a worldwide reckoning on race. James’ season began filming in September and was due to wrap around Thanksgiving at a resort in Pennsylvania. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the location was completely rented out, and the entire cast and crew underwent a two-week quarantine after arriving.
The first teaser of his season was released last month. Watch below:
Below, Access has a look at some of the women who may compete for James’ heart:
#BlackLivesMatter
‘I Can’t Breathe’, ‘You Ain’t Black’, ‘We’re All Lakers Today’ on List of 2020’s Most Notable Quotes (Video)
*The plea of “I can’t breathe” from George Floyd in his final moments before dying under the boot of a Minneapolis police officer has placed second on a Yale Law School librarian’s list of the most notable quotes of 2020.
The list assembled by Fred Shapiro, an associate director at the library, is topped this year only by Dr. Anthony Fauci pleading with Americans to “wear a mask” to help slow the spread of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.
At No. 10 is “We are all Lakers today,” from Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers, in a remark to reporters after the sudden death of Kobe Bryant on Jan. 26.
Several quotes from the presidential campaign appear on the list, including Joe Biden telling Hot 97 DJ Charlamagne the God on May 22: “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black.” That ranked No. 7.
Shapiro said he picks quotes that are not necessarily admirable or eloquent, but rather because they are famous or particularly revealing of the spirit of the times.
In that spirit there were a couple of gems from President Trump as well as his White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany.
Check out the full list below:
1. “Wear a mask.” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, CNN interview, May 21.
2. “I can’t breathe.” — George Floyd, plea to police officer, Minneapolis, May 25.
3. “One day — it’s like a miracle — it will disappear,” President Donald Trump, referring to the coronavirus in remarks at an African American History Month reception at the White House, Feb. 27.
4. “I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning?” — Trump, in remarks at a White House Coronavirus Task Force news briefing, April 23.
5. “I will never lie to you. You have my word on that.” — White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, at her first press briefing, May 1.
6. “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.” — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, statement dictated to granddaughter Clara Spera, September.
7. “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black.” — Joe Biden, in an interview with “The Breakfast Club” radio program, May 22.
8. “The science should not stand in the way of this.” — McEnany, referring to school reopenings in a news briefing, July 16.
9. “You’re a lying dog-faced pony soldier.” — Biden, in a remark to student at campaign event, Hampton, N.H., Feb. 9.
10. “We are all Lakers today.” — Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers, in a remark to reporters after the death of Kobe Bryant, Orlando, Fla., Jan. 26.
At 4:26 below:
