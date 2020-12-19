‘I Said NO Tongue’ – LaToya Tonodeo Lays Down the Law Regarding Kissing on ‘Power Book II Ghost’

*A new episode of “Power Book II Ghost” debuts this weekend and co-star LaToya Tonodeo wants you to know that there is only one tongue she wants in her mouth … on the set that is. Yes, you guessed it, that one tongue is hers.

“For kissing scenes, I said no tongue,” Tonodeo said about shooting love scenes on the hit Starz series in which she plays Diana, a love interest of Michael Rainey Jr.’s character, Tariq.

“I was so nervous about the kissing scenes. We do have an intimacy coordinator there and she is making sure everything is good. We discuss what we do and don’t want to do,” she told us, “So it makes it comfortable, but at the same time, you’re still in your head a little bit.”

“My boyfriend is an actor too, so he totally gets it and we discuss scenes prior [to filming] and have boundaries on set,” she added.

MORE NEWS: Jeremih Details Near-Death COVID-19 Experience: ‘All My Organs Became Inflamed’ / LISTEN

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LaToya Tonodeo 💜 (@toyofficial)