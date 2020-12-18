‘We’ve Missed The Mark’: Tropicana Bashed for Promoting Midday Mimosa Moment to Stressed Parents (Video)

*Tropicana has apologized for an ad campaign that suggested parents sneak away from their kids to indulge in a secret stash of alcohol as a way to relax amid the stay-at-home stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The orange juice company recently released their newest slogan, “#TakeAMimoment,” after reviewing results from a survey they conducted about how parents are making time for themselves. The hashtag referenced the cocktail mimosa, made of champagne and orange juice. The campaign also featured celebrities including Molly Sims, Gabrielle Union and Jerry O’Connell.

“Parents, you’re juggling it all! Find the ultimate moment of brightness for yourself – wherever and whenever – with a Tropicana mimosa, of course! #TakeAMimoment to help make your mornings a little brighter. #Tropicana,” the company tweeted at the time.

Parents, you're juggling it all! Find the ultimate moment of brightness for yourself – wherever and whenever – with a Tropicana mimosa, of course! #TakeAMimoment to help make your mornings a little brighter. #Tropicana



The backlash was swift, with some arguing that the whole concept is a trigger for those struggling with alcoholism.

“When I was in my addiction, this is an ad I would have eaten up and allowed to lead me further down into darkness,” wrote Instagram commenter @smlbennett, reacting to an ad featuring Union in a bathrobe, toting a mimosa.

In a statement shared to Twitter, Tropicana apologized for offending some of its potential customers.

“We want to apologize to anyone who is disappointed in or offended by our recent campaign,” Tropicana wrote. “The intent behind it was in no way meant to imply that alcohol is the answer or make

“While we believed we were bringing the #TakeAMimoment program to life in the right way — through a message of positivity and balance mixed with a bit of levity – we hear the feedback that for some we’ve missed the mark. Accordingly, we’re ceasing any further activity in support of the campaign. We value the comments and perspectives that have been shared and will use it as a lens for evaluating future campaigns.”