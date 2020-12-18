Today’s Video
‘We’ve Missed The Mark’: Tropicana Bashed for Promoting Midday Mimosa Moment to Stressed Parents (Video)
*Tropicana has apologized for an ad campaign that suggested parents sneak away from their kids to indulge in a secret stash of alcohol as a way to relax amid the stay-at-home stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The orange juice company recently released their newest slogan, “#TakeAMimoment,” after reviewing results from a survey they conducted about how parents are making time for themselves. The hashtag referenced the cocktail mimosa, made of champagne and orange juice. The campaign also featured celebrities including Molly Sims, Gabrielle Union and Jerry O’Connell.
“Parents, you’re juggling it all! Find the ultimate moment of brightness for yourself – wherever and whenever – with a Tropicana mimosa, of course! #TakeAMimoment to help make your mornings a little brighter. #Tropicana,” the company tweeted at the time.
@sharonlouiselop Parents, you’re juggling it all! Find the ultimate moment of brightness for yourself – wherever and whenever – with a Tropicana mimosa, of course! #TakeAMimoment to help make your mornings a little brighter. #Tropicana☀️
— Tropicana (@Tropicana) December 9, 2020
— Tropicana (@Tropicana) December 9, 2020
The backlash was swift, with some arguing that the whole concept is a trigger for those struggling with alcoholism.
“When I was in my addiction, this is an ad I would have eaten up and allowed to lead me further down into darkness,” wrote Instagram commenter @smlbennett, reacting to an ad featuring Union in a bathrobe, toting a mimosa.
In a statement shared to Twitter, Tropicana apologized for offending some of its potential customers.
“We want to apologize to anyone who is disappointed in or offended by our recent campaign,” Tropicana wrote. “The intent behind it was in no way meant to imply that alcohol is the answer or make
“While we believed we were bringing the #TakeAMimoment program to life in the right way — through a message of positivity and balance mixed with a bit of levity – we hear the feedback that for some we’ve missed the mark. Accordingly, we’re ceasing any further activity in support of the campaign. We value the comments and perspectives that have been shared and will use it as a lens for evaluating future campaigns.”
— Tropicana (@Tropicana) December 16, 2020
Arts
Black Teen Expelled from N.C. Private School After Mom’s Complaint About August Wilson’s ‘Fences’ Escalates (Watch)
*A Charlotte, N.C. mother says her Black son was kicked out of a predominantly white private school that he had attended for 10 years after she complained about his 9th grade class reading “Fences,” a play by Black playwright August Wilson.
Faith Fox had an issue with the racial slurs uttered throughout the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, which deals with racism in America during the 1950s. She said her son and his classmates at Providence Day School were set to read the play, and that the school told parents in early November that students would not say the n-words while reading in class. They said that part of the lesson would include “considering the word itself and some of its more nuanced aspects of meaning.” Jamel’s mom was still concerned.
According to the New York Times, “Faith Fox, a lawyer and single mother, said in an interview that she imagined her son’s mostly white class at the Providence Day School reading the dialogue out loud. She said her main concern was that the themes were too mature for the group and would foster stereotypes about Black families.”
The newspaper reported that the school and Fox worked out an arrangement so her son could participate in an “alternate lesson” instead. But, “Ms. Fox’s disagreement escalated. She took it to a parents’ Facebook group, and later fired off an email that school officials said was a personal attack on a faculty member,” the paper reported.
The controversy, as well as Fox’s history of creating a “toxic” environment, led to the administration’s decision to rescind enrollment for Fox’s son, Jamel. The paper’s headline says the school “expelled” Jamel, but the private school called it a “termination of enrollment.”
Watch the story below:
Family - Parenting - Births
Vanessa Bryant Fires Back at Her Mother’s Extortion Attempt with $5 Million Lawsuit
*Vanessa Bryant has fired back at her mother allegedly demanding $5 million in financial support in a lawsuit.
Bryant’s mother, Sofia Laine, filed court documents in California, alleging that she worked as a “longtime personal assistant and nanny” for Kobe Bryant’s family, and was never paid for it. Laine also claims that prior to Kobe’s death earlier this year, he promised to take care of her “for the rest of her life.”
According to People, the court docs continue, “Unfortunately, Kobe Bryant’s promises did not see the light of day as he is now deceased, and Vanessa Bryant took each and every step she could to void and cancel all of Kobe Bryant’s promises made to [Laine]. Vanessa Bryant did not intend to honor any of the Bryants’ representations, agreements, and promises at any stage.”
Vanessa claims her mother is “continuing to try and find ways to extort a financial windfall from our family.”
READ MORE: Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Daughter Bianka’s Birthday with Loving Tribute
She shared with People Magazine, “I have supported her for nearly 20 years, and she was never my or Kobe’s personal assistant, nor was she a nanny. I have always been a stay-at-home mother and my husband and I were our daughters’ full-time caregivers.”
“For nearly two decades, we arranged for my mother to live in our nearby properties, at no cost to her because she had claimed that she didn’t have any money to buy her own home after her divorce,” Bryant continued. “My husband and I felt it was best for her not to live in our home. She watched our girls from time to time, just like most grandparents do. She did not take care of business issues or expenses.”
“She was a grandmother who was supported by me and her son-in-law at my request,” Bryant claimed. “She now wants to back-charge me $96 per hour for supposedly working 12 hours a day for 18 years for watching her grandchildren. In reality, she only occasionally babysat my older girls when they were toddlers. As of 10 years ago, our kids were full-time students and athletes and I didn’t have another child until 2016. Her claims are obviously false but I still tried, repeatedly, to work things out with my mother.”
“Earlier this year, I was looking for a new home for her and, a week later, she went on television and gave an interview disparaging our family and making false accusations while living rent-free in a gated apartment complex in Newport Coast,” Bryant alleged. “Even after that betrayal, I was willing to provide my mother with monthly support for the rest of her life and that wasn’t good enough.”
“She instead contacted me through intermediaries (contrary to what she claims, my phone number hasn’t changed) and demanded $5 million, a house and a Mercedes SUV,” Bryant claimed. “Because I did not give in to her hurtful threats and monetary requests, she has spiraled out of control and is making false and absurd claims.”
Bryant is mother to daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 4, Capri Kobe, 18 months, and 13-year-old Gianna, who died in the same helicopter crash as Kobe.
Entertainment
Fantasia & Hubby Talk Fertility Battle, Video Series and Potential ‘Verzuz’ Slot (Watch)
*On Thursday’s “Tamron Hall,” Grammy-winning singer Fantasia Barrino and her husband Kendall Taylor Skyped in from their home in North Carolina to share details of their three-week journey from courtship to marriage and their challenging three-year road to fertility.
In November, the voice behind the “Tamron Hall” theme song announced that she was expecting her third child and came on the daily talk show to discuss her difficult path to conception and shared her reaction to the pregnancy test results.
The couple also spoke about the challenges they face working together on their video series, “Taylor Talks,” and Fantasia teased a potential future Verzuz battle.
Watch below:
Fantasia & Her Husband Kendall Taylor Open Up About Their 3-Year Pregnancy Journey
Fantasia’s Husband Kendall Taylor Convinced Her to Marry Him In 3 Weeks
Will Fantasia Ever Compete in a Verzuz Battle?
